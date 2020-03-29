Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan donate to PM-CARES emergency relief fund

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus.

PM Modi had earlier on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute and help the government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay said that safeguarding the lives of the people is of paramount importance right now.

Here is his tweet

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Akshay's wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, praised him for the step.

Here is here tweet

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan also announced that he has pledged Rs 30 lakh as donation to PM-CARES Fund. He also said that he will be donating Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's relief fund.

Here is his tweet

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Filmmaker Karan Johar hailed the creation of the new fund as a "great initiative" and said he will be doing his bit in the battle against coronavirus.

Here is his tweet

This is an absolutely great initiative by our honourable PM @narendramodi ...in our own way and capacity we must all pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund....this will go a long way for the well being of millions of our people ...🙏 https://t.co/4Og3TDbTeg — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 28, 2020

A number of celebrities have come forward to donate money to various relief funds so as to help people in crisis.

South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to announce that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers.

Several A-listers from the south, including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others have also donated money.

In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma too had come forward to fund relief work.

The War star said he has procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers, while Kapil had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by the PM, to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed over 900 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19.

