Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane is trying to cook, keep house clean during lockdown

FP Trending Apr 08, 2020 20:02 PM IST

Much like us, actors and sportspersons too are practising social distancing and self-isolation to fight coronavirus.

To keep fans updated about their day-to-day lives, celebrities are taking to social media to post pictures, videos, and even having Q&A sessions.

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently revealed during one such Q&A session that he has been trying to keep the house clean and is also learning how to cook.

Rahane was replying to a fan who asked him about the tasks assigned to him by his wife during the lockdown.

Another fan asked Rahane about his schedule during the lockdown. The star batsman said he wakes up at 5 in the morning, does some reading and works out. He then helps his wife and plays with his daughter Aarya.

Sporting events across the world have come to a halt after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by a year.

Last month, Rahane had donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cricketer has also recommended his fans to download Aarogya Setu app launched by the Government of India to track coronavirus cases.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that came into effect on March 25. So far, India has reported 149 deaths due to COVID-19 and the virus has infected more than 5,000 people.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 20:02:28 IST

