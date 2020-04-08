Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane is trying to cook, keep house clean during lockdown

Much like us, actors and sportspersons too are practising social distancing and self-isolation to fight coronavirus.

To keep fans updated about their day-to-day lives, celebrities are taking to social media to post pictures, videos, and even having Q&A sessions.

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently revealed during one such Q&A session that he has been trying to keep the house clean and is also learning how to cook.

Rahane was replying to a fan who asked him about the tasks assigned to him by his wife during the lockdown.

I try help in keeping the house clean trying my hand at cooking too! https://t.co/Ol12kVV7qB — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Another fan asked Rahane about his schedule during the lockdown. The star batsman said he wakes up at 5 in the morning, does some reading and works out. He then helps his wife and plays with his daughter Aarya.

Wake up at 5, read, workout , help Radhika, play with Aarya , video call with parents, cook sometimes, eat and repeat https://t.co/zPOAeJw8Mf — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Sporting events across the world have come to a halt after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by a year.

Last month, Rahane had donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cricketer has also recommended his fans to download Aarogya Setu app launched by the Government of India to track coronavirus cases.

I recommend #AarogyaSetu mobile app by @mygovindia to track #COVID19 infection while informing users about the potential risk of infection, best practices & medical advisories #IndiaFightsCorona Please download -

Android : https://t.co/GNwAf0764Q

iOS : https://t.co/jDFKzs0H9Z — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 8, 2020

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that came into effect on March 25. So far, India has reported 149 deaths due to COVID-19 and the virus has infected more than 5,000 people.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 20:02:28 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Cricketer, India, Maharashtra, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli