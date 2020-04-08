Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane is trying to cook, keep house clean during lockdown
Much like us, actors and sportspersons too are practising social distancing and self-isolation to fight coronavirus.
To keep fans updated about their day-to-day lives, celebrities are taking to social media to post pictures, videos, and even having Q&A sessions.
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently revealed during one such Q&A session that he has been trying to keep the house clean and is also learning how to cook.
Rahane was replying to a fan who asked him about the tasks assigned to him by his wife during the lockdown.
I try help in keeping the house clean trying my hand at cooking too! https://t.co/Ol12kVV7qB
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020
Another fan asked Rahane about his schedule during the lockdown. The star batsman said he wakes up at 5 in the morning, does some reading and works out. He then helps his wife and plays with his daughter Aarya.
Wake up at 5, read, workout , help Radhika, play with Aarya , video call with parents, cook sometimes, eat and repeat https://t.co/zPOAeJw8Mf
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020
Sporting events across the world have come to a halt after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by a year.
Last month, Rahane had donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cricketer has also recommended his fans to download Aarogya Setu app launched by the Government of India to track coronavirus cases.
I recommend #AarogyaSetu mobile app by @mygovindia to track #COVID19 infection while informing users about the potential risk of infection, best practices & medical advisories #IndiaFightsCorona
Please download -
Android : https://t.co/GNwAf0764Q
iOS : https://t.co/jDFKzs0H9Z
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 8, 2020
India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that came into effect on March 25. So far, India has reported 149 deaths due to COVID-19 and the virus has infected more than 5,000 people.
