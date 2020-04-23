Coronavirus Outbreak: AIIMS has started convalescent plasma therapy at various centres, says institute's director Randeep Guleria
New Delhi: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday informed that the use of convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patient has started at various centres in the country.
"At various centres, we have now started using convalescent plasma that is the blood of COVID-19 patients who have recovered. A large number of patients who have become alright, have come forward and have volunteered to donate their blood," said Guleria.
"We are also looking at new drugs for the treatment, and various other repurposed drugs, which are already available in our country, are also being looked as treatment strategies," he added.
Emphasising that it is important to not stigmatise those who have recovered from COVID-19, Guleria said," This is a disease which is not that serious, 90-95 per cent people recover, if we have that stigma and we don't come forward then we may land up in a situation where because of our delayed treatment we may have higher mortality."
Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 18:45:52 IST
Tags : AIIMS, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, NewsTracker, Randeep Guleria
Trending
-
Chadox1 by Oxford University becomes 4th COVID-19 vaccine to enter human trials
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 22: Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths so far, rapid test kits ordered from S. Korea
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 22: Pakistan PM gets tested, Oxford to start vaccine trials, Sweden's unique approach
-
COVID-19 could lead to Guillain-Barre syndrome in rare cases
-
Max Hospital doctor who oversaw blood plasma treatment in COVID-19 patient in Delhi explains how the therapy works
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 21: 47 more deaths, rapid testing kits faulty, 813 containment zones in Mumbai
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Containment areas in Delhi rise to 84 after five more added on Monday, cases in capital rise to 2,003
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No relaxations in 88 hotspots in Kerala, restrictions to be eased in Orange-B and Green zones from 20 April
-
IIT-Roorkee launches online course on artificial intelligence and deep learning on Cloudxlab.com; lessons to begin from 31 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194