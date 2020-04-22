Coronavirus Outbreak: Administration seals Delhi-Noida border; emergency workers, vehicles carrying essential items among exceptions
Noida: As a preventive measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed completely with certain exceptions till further orders, said Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday.
"As a preventive measure to fight COVID-19, we are closing Delhi-Gautam Buddh Nagar/Noida border completely with specified exceptions. The directive has been put into effect immediately," said Suhas LY, District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar.
As per the order issued in Hindi, the decision has been taken as several people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been detected positive for coronavirus and they have a connect with Delhi. The order cites the medical department's report which indicates that there is a possibility of spread of infection by the people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
The violators of the order will face punitive action under sections 51 and 60 of the National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.
Taking to Twitter, the DM wrote, "Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight COVID-19, we are closing Delhi-GB Nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate."
The administration has given some exceptions to the ban, including vehicles carrying essential items, officials/workers who are directly involved in the fight against the pandemic will have to get passes issued from the Uttar Pradesh or the Delhi government, transport carrying essential items, ambulance services, media persons with issued pass and doctors enrolled in emergency services.
Moreover, Under Secretaries in the Centre who have identity cards issued by the Home Ministry have been also excluded from the order.
As per the Union Health Ministry, while Delhi has confirmed 2081 COVID-19 positive cases, Uttar Pradesh has detected 1294 cases till Tuesday.
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 11:22:11 IST
