Coronavirus Outbreak: Adam Gilchrist, Mark Taylor feel pay cuts are inevitable for Australian cricketers
Sydney: Former Australia captain Mark Taylor and wicket-keeping great Adam Gilchrist believe pay cuts are inevitable for the country’s cricketers as the sport gears up to deal with the expected financial crisis posed by the novel coronavirus.
Cricket Australia (CA), the governing body of the sport, on Thursday announced plans to lay off almost 80% of its staff, putting them on 20% pay until 30 June.
Media reported on Saturday that CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has told staff a financial crisis was coming and the organisation would not have been able to pay its bills at the end of August without layoffs.
Gilchrist, who retired in 2008 after a glittering career spanning almost 12 years, said the players were next.
“Without being aware of any numbers and the financial side of it, I wouldn’t be surprised if we go back a decade or two to the level of payment that players get. Even maybe further for a while,” Gilchrist told ABC Grandstand on Sunday.
“It’s going to get stripped back, right back. Support staff numbers have to get dragged back. The revenue is going to go down significantly, 50% they are banking on at the moment and that’s an optimistic position, I believe. The players will take a whack.”
The spread of the coronavirus has forced countries to close their borders and impose lockdowns. It has halted professional cricket, leaving most boards bracing for significant revenue falls.
This year’s lucrative Indian Premier League, which offers big pay cheques for the players, has also been postponed indefinitely.
“There will be haircuts, as we’ve seen from CA staff. Players will be next,” Taylor, a former member of the CA board, said on the Nine Network.
“I also suspect that Cricket Australia and the ACA (Australian Cricketers’ Association) have been working together on this. I hope they get their heads together and sort out a good solution for the near future.”
Cricket Australia would hope to earn significant revenue later this year when the country hosts the men’s T20 World Cup in October and November before India’s tour for a widely anticipated four-test series around the New Year.
“Six months is a long time. It may not be long enough in this pandemic, but it might be long enough to get some cricket in October which may save Cricket Australia and the players from taking too big a haircut,” Taylor said.
“Cricket Australia is trying to be proactive and making a move early to hopefully save some pain later.”
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 14:21:50 IST
Tags : Adam Gilchrist, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Cricket Australia (CA), Kevin Roberts, Mark Taylor
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri