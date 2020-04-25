Coronavirus Outbreak: AAI working with Sports Ministry to facilitate treatment of three-time Olympian Limba Ram amidst pandemic
The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Saturday said it is in touch with the Sports Ministry to facilitate the treatment of ailing three-time Olympian Limba Ram, who is suffering from a neuro-degenerative condition.
The 47-year-old has developed swelling in both his legs after his injections could not be administered due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Limba and his wife Merian Jenny are staying at the residential hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi for more than a year.
"I informed the AAI president (Arjun Munda) immediately after knowing about his condition. Our team has already got in touch with them and we are making the necessary arrangements," AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar told PTI.
Limba, who came close to winning a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) before the lockdown. He has now been referred to the GB Pant Hospital.
"But it's not feasible for them to go there and get him treated regularly so we have requested the sports ministry to make alternative arrangements for the treatment of Limba," he added.
Limba was also a successful coach having guided India to three gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.
With him as coach, the Indian recurve archers including Deepika Kumari held the number one rankings.
Limba's contract was not renewed after India's failure in London 2012 Olympics and it has been a downward spiral for him since then.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 17:27:17 IST
Tags : AAI, Archery, Archery Association Of India, Arjun Munda, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Limba Ram, Merian Jenny, Pramod Chandurkar, SportsTracker
Trending
-
World Malaria Day 2020: WHO's anti-malaria campaign and target to eliminate malaria from 35 more countries by 2030
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 24: Doubling rate improves to 10 days, Maharashtra sees over 750 cases in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week
-
Q&A: IIT Delhi team who developed low-cost COVID-19 test explain why India needed its own kit
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 23: The US approves first self-testing kit while China increases funding to WHO
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Oxford University kicks off coronavirus vaccine trials: First 2 volunteers injected as scientists express 'high degree of confidence'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister