Coronavirus outbreak: 85-year-old man, who returned from Dubai, tests positive in Jaipur; kept in isolation at SMS Hospital, says health official
Jaipur: A 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on 28 February, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday.
He was found presumptive positive in the first test on Tuesday and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples, the reports of which arrived late Tuesday night, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, said.
"The man who travelled to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus. It has been confirmed now," Singh said.
"We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that," the official said, adding that intense contact tracing was underway.
The man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.
"The man came to the hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus. After the first test, his wife and son too have been kept in isolation at the hospital. The two, however, do not have coronavirus affliction symptoms," Singh said.
A total of 235 people who came in contact with the octogenarian and his family have already been traced and are being monitored, he said. Other contacts are also being traced, Singh added.
An Italian couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, are also admitted in the hospital but their condition is improving, he said.
Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 11:18:08 IST
