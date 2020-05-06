Coronavirus Outbreak: 85 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 across India; total infections in security force rise to 154
New Delhi: Eighty-five more personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF)have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 154, a force official said on Wednesday.
These include over 60 troops, who were deployed for law and order duties in the Jamia and Chandni Mahal area of the National Capital, and six from the escort team of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) that toured West Bengal to check COVID-19 containment measures in the state.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
At least 37 infected personnel are from the Tripura frontier of the force.
A total of 85 new cases have been detected. The troops were performing essential and operational duties, a force spokesperson said. There were 69 cases of BSF personnel testing positive till Tuesday and hence the total stands at 154.
The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong border force is tasked to guard India fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force headquarters, whose two floors were sealed two days back, is "functional" from Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 17:51:15 IST
Tags : BSF, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Delhi, NewsTracker, Tripura, West Bengal
