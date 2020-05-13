Coronavirus Outbreak: 66 new cases reported in Dharavi, total infections in slum surge to 1,028, says BMC

Mumbai: With 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi on Wednesday, the area tally of positive cases has surged to 1,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the area increased to 31 after a person on Tuesday succumbed to the infection.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 24,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 5,125 cured or discharged cases and 921 deaths.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 21:39:58 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Mumbai, COVID-19, Dharavi, Mumbai, NewsTracker