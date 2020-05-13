Coronavirus Outbreak: 66 new cases reported in Dharavi, total infections in slum surge to 1,028, says BMC
Mumbai: With 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi on Wednesday, the area tally of positive cases has surged to 1,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the area increased to 31 after a person on Tuesday succumbed to the infection.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 24,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 5,125 cured or discharged cases and 921 deaths.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 21:39:58 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Mumbai, COVID-19, Dharavi, Mumbai, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 13: Wuhan to test 11 million people, EU to relax borders, situation in Brazil worsens
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India
-
Severity of COVID-19 in children and other misconceptions about the coronavirus disease
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 12: Cases cross 70,000, Health Ministry starts serosurvey, PM Modi applauds nurses
-
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions
-
International Nurses Day 2020: How nurses are contributing during the COVID-19 pandemic
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Confirmed cases climb to 1,367 in Telangana as 41 more, including 10 migrants, test positive; toll reaches 34
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases