Coronavirus Outbreak: 66 new cases reported in Dharavi, total infections in slum surge to 1,028, says BMC

Asian News International May 13, 2020 21:39 PM IST

Mumbai: With 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi on Wednesday, the area tally of positive cases has surged to 1,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the area increased to 31 after a person on Tuesday succumbed to the infection.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 24,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 5,125 cured or discharged cases and 921 deaths.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 21:39:58 IST

