Coronavirus Outbreak: 29 staff members at Delhi’s Saheb Ambedkar Hospital test positive; confirmed cases in National Capital at 2,625

Asian News International Apr 27, 2020 08:29 AM IST

New Delhi: At least 29 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, as per a report of National Institute of Biologicals, Noida.

The results of four other cases are "presumptive positive", the report said.

Representational image. AP

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917, including 20,177 active cases. So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi Municipal Corporation's Hindu Rao Hospital resumed services of casualty and emergency wards after complete sanitisation of the medical facility. On Saturday, a nurse was found COVID-19 positive after which the hospital was sealed in a precautionary measure for conducting complete sanitation.

All portions of Hindu Rao Hospital, such as admin block, wards, nursing home, OPD, hostels, residential area and emergency portion, have been sanitised with power spray tanker using sodium hypochloride solution done by a team consisting of 8 members along with district health officer (DHO) in the presence of medical health officer, she said.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 08:29:45 IST

Tags : Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Delhi, COVID-19, Cronavirus Outbreak, Delhi, Hindu Rao Hospital, NewsTracker

