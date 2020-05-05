Coronavirus Outbreak: 24, including retired and serving military personnel, test positive at Army's RR hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: Twenty-four people including several serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the Army's premier Research and Referral hospital in the National Capital, officials said on Tuesday.

All the people who tested positive for the infection were from the hospital's oncology ward and they were shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said. The Base hospital has been designated to treat coronavirus patients.

The 24 people were in-patients at the Research and Referral hospital and they included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.

After a patient tested positive, authorities at the premier hospital carried out a detailed contact tracing. "Quarantine protocol and testing of those in high risk group was carried out," said one of the officials.

It is the second biggest case of the outbreak hitting the armed forces. Last month, 26 Indian Navy personnel tested positive for the infection at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

On Friday, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said that 14 coronavirus cases were found in the Army and five of them have recovered so far. The Indian Air Force has not reported any coronavirus case yet.

