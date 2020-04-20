Coronavirus Outbreak: 10 Indonesians linked to Tablighi Jamaat sent to jail after completing quarantine in Dhanbad
Dhanbad: Ten Indonesian nationals, who were caught hiding in a mosque here on return from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month, have been sent to jail after they completed the mandatory 14 days of quarantine, the police said on Sunday.
The police produced them in the court after they ended the isolation period and tested negative for COVID-19. They were charged with violation of the Foreign Visa Act and Disaster Management Act, 2005, said Surendra Singh, officer-in-charge Govindpur Police Station, Dhanbad.
These Indonesians were caught hiding in a mosque on return from the national capital in Dhanbad's mosque in Govindpur. A total of 12 people were hiding in the mosque. While 10 of them are from Indonesia, the remaining two belong to Maharashtra.
After registering an FIR against them, the police sent them to the quarantine center.
In the same case, 11 foreign Muslims have been sent to jail from Jamshedpur on Saturday. Along with this, action has been taken on 21 foreigners who had come to give religious teachings.
Delhi's Jamaat meet has emerged as a major hotspot in spreading the virus in different parts of the country.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 09:10:24 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Delhi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Markaz, NewsTracker, Nizamuddin, Oronavirus Locdkown, Tablighi Jamaat
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity; Narendra Modi shares pic
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh sees 20% drop in property prices