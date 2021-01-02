Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine to be provided free of cost across country, says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: While reviewing preparations for the exercise, the health minister also appealed to everyone to not believe in rumours and emphasised that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe

The activity will be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites and some states will also include districts that are remote.

India on Saturday will conduct a dry run ahead of the actual vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in an end-to-end exercise where all steps will be tested across states and Union territories.

Indian and UK carriers will each be operating 15 flights per week during the aforementioned period to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only, he said.

Only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from 8 January, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday and said this arrangement will continue till 23 January.

Though many students attended school with letters of consent from their parents, some chose to continue education online with their guardians anxious about the COVID-19 situation and the emergence of a new strain of the novel coronavirus.

Corridors rang out with the chatter of students meeting up with their friends and teachers after long, anxious months on Friday as schools in Kerala, Karnataka and Assam reopened with strict COVID-19 regulations, including masks, thermal screening, hand hygiene and social distancing.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,03,05,788 on Saturday after 19,079 fresh infections were registered in a day, said the Union health ministry.

The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on 2 January to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination began in the National Capital on Saturday at three sites selected for the purpose, officials said.

"There should be no rumours about the vaccine's safety. Everything has been checked in detail. Initially when the polio vaccine was rolled out, even then rumours had floated. But once it went on the floor, all people were assured about the safety," he said in New Delhi while reviewing the progress of the drive.

The day-long drive tests COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN), a digital platform to roll out and scale up the vaccination drive.

There should be no misconceptions about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine that India plans to use as "everything has been checked in detail", Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

"I want to assure all Indians that the vaccine is aimed at safeguarding your health," he said, adding that "positive news" can be expected soon.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who visited the GTB Hospital in Delhi to review a dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination, said that the "safety of vaccine is the prime concern."

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja reviewed the dry run for COVID-19 administration at Government Hospital, Peroorkada in Trivandrum on Saturday. "The mock drill is over here. Everything went smoothly. The exercise is being conducted in 4 districts," said the state health minister.

"Vaccine hesitancy was an issue even when we started polio immunisation drive but we must remember its success. I appeal to the people not to be misguided by rumours regarding safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine. We will not compromise on any protocol before approving a vaccine," said health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

"Today, we are having the dry run at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sonapur Civil Hospital and Khanapara State Dispensary. This is going to be a continuous process and we will be having dry runs till the actual vaccine comes to us," he added.

Talking to PTI, National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Lakshmanan S said the Health Department does not want to leave any stone unturned to find out any lacuna in the system before administering the vaccine to the people of the state.

In order to prepare the medical staff and infrastructure, the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue regularly across Assam till actual vaccination takes place, a senior official said on Saturday.

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates: While reviewing preparations for the exercise, the health minister also appealed to everyone to not believe in rumours and emphasised that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,03,05,788 on Saturday after 19,079 fresh infections were registered in a day, said the Union health ministry.

With the death of 224 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll due to the novel coronavirus in India reached 1,49,218, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 dry run is being conducted in 116 districts across 259 sites. Some 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for this, the health ministry had said.

An expert panel on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday recommended grant of permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India, subject to certain regulatory provisions, official sources said.

As for Bharat Biotech, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO asked the firm to expedite volunteer recruitment for the ongoing clinical trial and said it may conduct interim efficacy analysis for further consideration of restricted emergency use approval for its vaccine Covaxin, they stated.

The SEC, which earlier had sought additional safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from SII and Bharat Biotech, deliberated on their applications seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their shots on Wednesday, and met again on Friday to review the matter.

While granting emergency use approval for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, the panel imposed certain regulatory provisions, including that the shot is indicated for active immunisation in individuals of 18 years or more to prevent the disease and that it should be administered intramuscularly in two doses at an interval of 4 to 6 weeks.

Further, the SII should submit safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from the ongoing clinical trials in the country and across the globe for review at the earliest. Also, the Pune-based firm should submit the safety data including the data on adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) and adverse event of special interest (AESI) with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter till the completion of the ongoing clinical trial in the country.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

While considering Bharat Biotech's application, the SEC noted that the ongoing clinical trial is a large one with 25,800 subjects of which 22,000 have been enrolled, including subjects with comorbid conditions, which has demonstrated safety till date but efficacy is yet to be demonstrated.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should try to expedite the recruitment and may perform interim efficacy analysis for further consideration of restricted emergency use approval," an official source said.

Pfizer's application was not deliberated, sources said.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use.

"In terms of safety, Covishield was well tolerated with respect to solicited adverse events. Majority of solicited reactions were mild in severity and resolved without any sequelae. Therefore, Covishield is safe and can be used effectively for prevention of COVID-19 in the targeted population. Thus, the benefit to risk ratio strongly supports the widespread use of Covishield," the EUA application signed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had stated.

SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for EUA for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on 6 December, while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for its indigenously developed Covaxin on 7 December.

Pfizer had applied for regulatory approval for its vaccine on 4 December.