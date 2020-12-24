Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 24,712 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths in past 24 hrs; tally above 1.01 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 recoveries have gone up to 96,93,173 with 29,791 new recoveries recorded on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said

Researchers found that people with antibodies from natural infections were "at much lower risk ... on the order of the same kind of protection you'd get from an effective vaccine," of getting the virus again, said Dr Ned Sharpless, director of the US National Cancer Institute

The results bode well for vaccines, which provoke the immune system to make antibodies — substances that attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to six months and maybe longer.

The ceasing of flight services to and from the UK was a prompt move by the Centre and will help in containing the spread of the new coronavirus strain detected in that country, he said.

He asserted that the situation in the city was under control with the positivity rate plummeting to below one per cent.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived in the National Capital from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms are being tested.

"Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," Hancock told a media briefing.

South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Russia's Health Ministry agreed Wednesday to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrollment of volunteers.

While hospitals have started giving out Moderna's vaccine, the CDC has not yet reported that data and there may be a lag in reporting shots given of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

As of Wednesday morning, only 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been given, about one-third of the first shipment sent last week. Over 9.5 million doses of vaccines, including Moderna's, have now been sent to states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in US hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt.

"A 28-year-old male COVID-19 positive patient with travel history to United Kingdom has been admitted to a separate ward of Government Medical College, Nagpur. His swab sample has been sent to Pune for further test," said Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

"The United States achieved an early but important milestone today - jurisdictions have now reported that more than one million people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since administration began 10 days ago," he said.

More than a million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said Wednesday.

India recorded 24,712 fresh coronavirus infections and 312 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Thursday. With this, the country's coronavirus case tally has reached 1,01,23,778 with over 1.46 lakh deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries have gone up to 96,93,173 with 29,791 new recoveries recorded on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

Over 2.75 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 109, followed by Rangareddy 48 and Medchal Malkajgiri 42, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on 23 December.

Telangana posted 574 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to more than 2.83 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,524.

On Thursday, House Democrats who also favor $2,000 checks will all but dare Republicans to break with Trump, calling up his proposal for a Christmas Eve vote. The president's last-minute objection could derail critical legislation amid a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty. His attacks risk a federal government shutdown by early next week.

Threatening to tank Congress' massive COVID relief and government funding package, US President Donald Trump's demand for bigger aid checks for Americans is forcing Republicans traditionally wary of such spending into an uncomfortable test of allegiance.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 16,53,08,366 COVID-19 samples have been tested till 23 December with 10,39,645 samples being tested on Wednesday alone.

The government also is suspending authorization for foreigners who have been in the UK in the preceding 14 days from boarding Brazil-bound flights.

The government announced in an extra edition of the country’s official gazette released late Wednesday that it is temporarily prohibiting flights either originating in the UK or passing through.

Brazil has become the latest country to bar flights from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent contagion from a new strain of the coronavirus.

Northern Ireland confirmed a positive test for the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Department of Health said the variant was likely to have been present in Northern Ireland for a period of time.

As many as 312 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, taking the toll over 1.46 lakh. Kerala, among the fastest-growing states in India, is still reporting more than 6,000 cases a day.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day on Thursday. There are 2,83,849 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.80 percent of the total caseload, the health ministry data stated.

The Delhi health minister said that the city has the 'lowest positivity rate in the entire country', plummeting to below one percent.

"The ceasing of flight services to and from the UK was a prompt move by the Centre and will help in containing the spread of the new coronavirus strain detected in that country," he said.

"It's very, very rare to get reinfected," he said.

The institute's study had nothing to do with cancer — many federal researchers have shifted to coronavirus work because of the pandemic.

Both studies used two types of tests. One is a blood test for antibodies, which can linger for many months after infection. The other type of test uses nasal or other samples to detect the virus itself or bits of it, suggesting current or recent infection.

One study, published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine, involved more than 12,500 health workers at Oxford University Hospitals in the United Kingdom. Among the 1,265 who had coronavirus antibodies at the outset, only two had positive results on tests to detect active infection in the following six months and neither developed symptoms.

That contrasts with the 11,364 workers who initially did not have antibodies; 223 of them tested positive for infection in the roughly six months that followed.

The National Cancer Institute study involved more than 3 million people who had antibody tests from two private labs in the United States. Only 0.3% of those who initially had antibodies later tested positive for the coronavirus , compared with 3% of those who lacked such antibodies.

"It's very gratifying to see that the Oxford researchers saw the same risk reduction — 10 times less likely to have a second infection if antibodies were present," Sharpless said.

His institute's report was posted on a website scientists use to share research and is under review at a major medical journal.

The findings are "not a surprise ... but it's really reassuring because it tells people that immunity to the virus is common," said Joshua Wolf, an infectious disease specialist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis who had no role in either study.

Antibodies themselves may not be giving the protection, they might just be a sign that other parts of the immune system, such as T cells, are able to fight off any new exposures to the virus, he said.

"We don't know how long-lasting this immunity is," Wolf added. Cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once have been confirmed, so "people still need to protect themselves and others by preventing reinfection."