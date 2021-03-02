Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NC chief Farooq Abdullah get first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Union health minister was administered the vaccine shot at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute in New Delhi. Vardhan was innoculated along with his wife

As the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination saw a nationwide rollout on Monday — for those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with specified co-morbid conditions — around 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN portal on Day 1.

According to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry, around 1.29 lakh people from the two priority groups got their first doses of the vaccine on Monday. This is the first time the general population is being vaccinated.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with the inoculation of healthcare workers, while the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

In the first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to healthcare and frontline workers.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the inoculation drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — he got his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS, New Delhi, early Monday morning.

"A total of 192 hospitals have been prepared in Delhi for this phase, among which 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government hospitals," he told reporters.

A total of 15,521 beneficiaries including 5,176 senior citizens received the shots on Monday, according to data shared by Delhi health department. He said 308 centres have been set-up across 192 hospitals in the city for this phase.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that 56 government hospitals and 13 private facilities in the city are part of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination that began on Monday.

"If the vaccines begin to impact not only on death and not only on hospitalisation, but have a significant impact on transmission dynamics and transmission risk, then I believe we will accelerate toward controlling this pandemic," he said.

Ryan said WHO was reassured by emerging data that many of the licensed vaccines appear to be helping curb the virus' explosive spread.

If we're smart, we can finish with the hospitalisations and the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic by the end of the year, he said at media briefing.

The world's singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies program.

A senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was premature and unrealistic to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalisations and death.

The judges will not be able to choose between Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Pune's Serum Institute of India.

The top court registry has arranged a vaccination facility on the premises in addition to the ones at the government hospitals listed for the vaccination.

Judges of the Supreme Court will get COVID-19 vaccine shots from Tuesday. Those eligible for the vaccine in the drive also includes the families of the judges and retired judges.

India on Tuesday registered 12,286 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,11,24,527. The toll was increased to 1.57 lakh after 91 more deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry.

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, passed away in Delhi on Monday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in Medanta Hospital, Delhi-NCR, on Monday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, four more people died of COVID-19 in the district, taking the toll to 6,276, he said.

Thane has reported 567 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,65,485, an official said on Tuesday.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,68,358, while 1,07,98,921 people have recovered from the infection so far, said Union health ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,76,18,057 samples for COVID-19 have been tested up to 1 March. Of the total, 7,59,283 samples were tested on Monday alone.

China has been slow to vaccinate its people relative to other countries, inoculating only 3.56 percent of its population of 1.4 billion so far, according to Zhong.

Zhong Nanshan, the leader of a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission, said the country has delivered 52.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of 28 February.

China is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June, Chinese health experts said Monday.

A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

The northeastern state's tally rose to 16,837, while 16,780 patients have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 after remaining coronavirus-free for two consecutive days, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The return of the pandemic in several states is making their private and their public assistance networks collapse and has brought imminent risk of spreading it to all regions of Brazil, Brazil's National Council of Health Secretaries said Monday in an open letter, adding that the nation is experiencing its worst moment since the pandemic began.

Brazilian health officials are urging nationwide lockdown and curfews because hospitals are running short of intensive-care unit beds as COVID-19 claims more than 1,000 lives each day in the country.

K Keshava Rao Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Hyderabad.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and his wife received the first dose of COVID vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

In 199 sessions held on Monday, 2,264 vaccinated were above 60 years and 624 were between 45-60 years with comorbidities.

With the inoculation drive against COVID-19 for senior citizens and those with comorbidities kickstarting, a total of 4,942 people have received the shot, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 8.25 lakh, the Karnataka government said.

In 199 sessions held on Monday, 2,264 vaccinated were above 60 years and 624 were between 45-60 years with comorbidities.

With the inoculation drive against COVID-19 for senior citizens and those with comorbidities kickstarting, a total of 4,942 people have received the shot, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 8.25 lakh, the Karnataka government said.

The COVID-19 toll was increased to 1.57 lakh after 91 more deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — he got his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS, New Delhi, early Monday morning.

A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with the inoculation of healthcare workers, while the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.

The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal — cowin.gov.in since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.

Out of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are HCWs and FLWs. About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked by the citizen beneficiaries on Monday.

"A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Monday 7 pm. These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (1st dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities," the ministry said.

It further said that 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the forty-fifth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of these, 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding the final report would be completed for the day by late night.

Vaccines provided at government health facilities are entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs100 as operational charges).

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal cowin.gov.in or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

There is also a walk-in provision for beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated.

The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number, according to a guidance document issued by the ministry.

An OTP verification will be done prior to registration to ensure veracity of the mobile number and after registration, an account will be created on Co-WIN for the person.

The person can access (login) his/her account on Co-WIN using the mobile phone number used at the time of registration.

Features for adding beneficiaries, editing their details and for booking appointment(s) will be available in the citizen's account, the document stated.

The citizen can delete only the beneficiaries as have been added by him/her.

"If one out of the four beneficiaries registered in an account is vaccinated, only three registrations are left, and so on.

"Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration. Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted," the document stated.

The beneficiary then has to select the ID card type and provide ID card number.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing online registration — Aadhaar card/letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN card, NPR smart card or pension document with a photograph.

If the age of the beneficiary is from 45 years to 59 years, the beneficiary will be prompted to confirm if he/she has any specified comorbidity. In such cases, the beneficiary will also be advised to bring the comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.

Once all the necessary details are recorded by the beneficiary, registration is completed and an acknowledgement (registration slip/token) is sent to beneficiary on his registered mobile number. The facility for downloading and printing etc. has also been made available.