Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active case load stands at 2,89,240; over 96.63 lakh cured so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 23,950 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and 333 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday

Paul said that "this new challenge, we have to counter with our comprehensive efforts". "We will be safe if we suppress the genomic sequence," he said.

"As of now, based on our discussions, deep understanding of data available and our deep assessment, there is no need to panic but it is a cause to be more vigilant," he said.

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul, during a press briefing, also said the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK will have no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines which are being developed in India and other countries.

There is no need to panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, asserting that no such variant or any significant mutation in the coronavirus strain has been seen in India yet.

This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker’s vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials.

India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"AZD1222 (AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in an email.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has told Reuters that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were underway to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill."

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign it. He said the bill would deliver too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress' massive pandemic relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

The sources at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 650 beds, said a total of 90 freezers are to arrive, many of which have already arrived and being installed.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.

From installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital in anticipation of storing COVID-19 vaccine, sources said on Tuesday.

Preparations at vaccine storage centre in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital to handle COVID-19 vaccines are underway. "Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre," said Dr Vinod Kr Singh, NMCH Superintendent.

India reported 23,950 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and 333 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday, as the country continued to witness a declining trend in average daily infections.

A total of 16,42,68,721 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 22 December. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday alone, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He is said to have fever and other mild symptoms. He has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.

A press release issued by the BBMP said Prasad is under quarantine. "The commissioner has requested those who came in contact with him during events and other programmes as well as media persons to undergo COVID-19 tests," stated the release.

The world’s No. 2 copper producer has recorded 1,000,153 total cases since the outbreak began in March, officials said, and 37,218 deaths, according to a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Peru surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday, as concerns about a potential second wave of infections began to grow in the hard-hit Andean nation.

Currently, there are 4,266 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,29,618 patients have recovered.

Thane has reported 369 new cases of COVID-19, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,39,776, an official said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 toll in the district has reached 5,892 as eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.86 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

Preparations at vaccine storage centre in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital to handle COVID-19 vaccines are underway. "Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre," said Dr Vinod Kr Singh, NMCH Superintendent.

Preparations at vaccine storage centre in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital to handle COVID-19 vaccines are underway. "Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre," said Dr Vinod Kr Singh, NMCH Superintendent.

A total of 16,42,68,721 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 22 December. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday alone, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He is said to have fever and other mild symptoms. He has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.

Odisha: Following all COVID-19 related protocols, Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees after nine months.

The world’s No. 2 copper producer has recorded 1,000,153 total cases since the outbreak began in March, officials said, and 37,218 deaths, according to a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Peru surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday, as concerns about a potential second wave of infections began to grow in the hard-hit Andean nation.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.86 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 16,42,68,721 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 22 December. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday alone, said ICMR.

There is no change in the treatment guidelines so far due to this mutation and the vaccines that are being developed, particularly those in the country, will not be impacted, Paul said.

This variant of the virus in the UK is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations, he said and added that its tendency to enter the body's cells has become higher and transmissibility has also increased with mutation.

"It is also being said that in these viruses, the transmissibility has increased by 70 percent, you can also call them super spreader in a way. This virus increases infectiousness but does not increase propensity for death or hospitalisation or severity of the disease. What is affected is the tendency to affect more people that by itself is a cause of concern. It is an adverse development," he said.

Paul said that there is no need to "panic" and added that "we are yet to spot such a virus in our country and for which there are intensive efforts in the offing."

BioNTech CEO confident vaccine will work on UK variant

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday.

The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from the UK as a result.

"We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant," CEO Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the European Union. "But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants."

Sahin said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99 percent the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its vaccine will be effective.

"But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data," he said. "The likelihood that our vaccine works is relatively high."

Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about six weeks, Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.

Having to adjust the vaccine would be a blow for the rollout of immunization campaigns and the effort to rein in the pandemic that has so far killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

BioNTech's vaccine, which was developed together with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the EU. Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots.

The companies submitted data to regulators showing the vaccine, which goes by the brand name COMIRNATY in Europe, is 95 percent effective in preventing infection with COVID-19 .

"All countries across the EU that have requested doses will receive them in the next five days, the very initial supply, and that will be followed up next week with further supplies," said Sean Marett, BioNTech's chief commercial officer.

The company is distributing super-cooled batches of vaccine across the 27-nation bloc by truck and plane from a Pfizer plant in Belgium. The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the vaccine, with an option of 100 million more.

Marett said BioNTech is examining ways to deliver more than the 1.3 billion doses currently planned worldwide for 2021.

"As BioNTech we’re always interested in looking at facilities that could help boost up production next year," he told The Associated Press, citing the recent acquisition of a plant in Germany from Novartis. "We would be looking to do very quick transactions if we can."

BioNTech expects demand for COVID vaccines to continue in the future.

"This virus is not going to go away," Marett told The AP. "It'll be there at least for the next decade, and therefore it’s important that if people so choose, they should get vaccinated."

It's also still unclear how long the immunity conferred by a vaccine lasts.

"It’s quite possible that we will need to give a booster injection," Marett said. "So a repeat injection, maybe as frequently as one year, maybe every two years. We don’t know yet."

Several EU countries have said they plan to start vaccinating on Sunday. Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, said he expects the country to receive more than 1.3 million doses by the end of this year.

Germany is among the European countries that have banned flights from the UK because of the new variant there.

"We want to avoid for as long as we can that a possibly dangerous virus variant spreads to continental Europe," said Spahn.

But Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s national disease control center, said it was very likely the UK variant is already circulating in Germany.

Wieler, who heads the Robert Koch Institute, said it was common for viruses' genetic material to change, and that can affect how transmissible they are.

"Whether that is really the case with the variant in England is not yet entirely clear," Wieler said. "What is clear is that the more widely viruses spread, the more opportunity they have to change."

A leading German virologist who was initially skeptical about reports that the strain was much more contagious voiced concern after seeing further data. Christian Drosten, a professor of virology at Berlin's Charite hospital, tweeted that "unfortunately it doesn’t look good".

But Drosten added: "What is positive is that cases with the mutation so far only increased in areas where the overall incidence was high or rising. So contact reduction also works against the spread of the mutation."