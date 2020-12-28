live

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Two-day vaccination dry run begins in four states, Centre aims to test delivery system

According to the health ministry, the dry run will be conducted in two districts each of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab

FP Staff December 28, 2020 14:01:04 IST
Representational image. AFP

14:05 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Delhi HC ensured 'all hands on deck' to curb COVID-19 spread in 2020

COVID-19, which brought the country to a standstill in March, did not deter the Delhi High Court from ensuring that people had access to justice and "all hands were on deck" to curb the spread of the deadly virus as also to provide treatment and basic amenities to those affected by it, reports PTI.

Before the pandemic brought the country to a grinding halt, the high court conducted two unprecedented midnight hearings, one related to north-east Delhi riots and the other to the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Throughout the year, the high court dealt with a number of petitions relating to COVID-19, including pleas to provide adequate PPE kits to health workers, sanitation staff, medical cover to media persons reporting on the pandemic, payment of salaries to teachers, doctors, nurses, safai karamchaaris and retired employees of municipal corporations.
12:41 (ist)

Steps involved in dry run

According to News18, the dry run of coronavirus vaccinations will proceed through four key steps, which will be monitored closely by the Central government:

- Each district will receive the dummy vaccine for 100 beneficiaries from the nearest depot.
- Temperature will be tracked through the vaccine’s journey from the depot to the vaccination site.
- An SMS will be sent in advance to the beneficiaries with the name of the vaccinator, and the time of the vaccination.
- Each beneficiary will be made to sit for 30 minutes after being administered the shot; if an adverse event occurs, its management will be tracked through the central server.

11:52 (ist)

COVID-19 tally above 2,50,000 in 13 states

According to government data, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of total coronavirus cases.
 
11:27 (ist)

Preparations underway for dry run of COVID-19 vaccination
11:08 (ist)

Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College after developing fever, an official said on Monday.

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.         

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.        

The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on 18 December after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.


PTI
10:58 (ist)

Kerala, Maharashtra report most cases

In the past 24 hours, Kerala has reported 4,905 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra has reported 3,314 new cases and West Bengal has reported 1,435 new cases.
10:30 (ist)

India reports 20,021 cases in past 24 hours

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.


PTI
08:13 (ist)

Donald Trump signs COVID-19 relief, government-funding measure

US President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes USD 1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

AP
07:48 (ist)

Dry runs of vaccine distribution to begin today

The Centre is set to begin dry runs of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in four states on Monday. As per reports, the dry run exercise is set to be the "largest and most ambitious mass immunisation programme in India's history".

07:46 (ist)

18,732 COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

India registered 18,732 fresh cases of COVID-19, the lowest in nearly six months, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI

Updated Date: December 28, 2020 14:02:00 IST

