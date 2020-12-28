Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Two-day vaccination dry run begins in four states, Centre aims to test delivery system

14:05 (ist)

Delhi HC ensured 'all hands on deck' to curb COVID-19 spread in 2020

COVID-19, which brought the country to a standstill in March, did not deter the Delhi High Court from ensuring that people had access to justice and "all hands were on deck" to curb the spread of the deadly virus as also to provide treatment and basic amenities to those affected by it, reports PTI.

Before the pandemic brought the country to a grinding halt, the high court conducted two unprecedented midnight hearings, one related to north-east Delhi riots and the other to the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Throughout the year, the high court dealt with a number of petitions relating to COVID-19, including pleas to provide adequate PPE kits to health workers, sanitation staff, medical cover to media persons reporting on the pandemic, payment of salaries to teachers, doctors, nurses, safai karamchaaris and retired employees of municipal corporations.