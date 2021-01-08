Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in India account for 2.16% of total caseload; recovery rate at 96.39%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: According to the ICMR, 17,93,36,364 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, with 9,35,369 samples being tested on Thursday alone

India recorded 18,139 fresh infections of the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday. With this, the nationwide tally reached 10,413,417.

The government is holding a dry run on Friday, to prepare health authorities ahead of the official roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine which is expected in a few days. The second nationwide dry run will take place in 33 states and Union Territories (UTs).

With 234 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 toll in India climbed to 1,50,570 on Friday, according to the latest data update by Union health ministry.

"In a short time, India has done well by developing vaccines. In the next few days, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen. It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by frontline workers," said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

The virus is surging in virtually every state. California is particularly hard hit, with skyrocketing deaths and infections threatening to force hospitals to ration care. The same day that supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the nation recorded nearly 3,900 deaths. Trump and his followers have resisted efforts to social distance or wear masks to slow the spread.

The US registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,37,398, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.39 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below three lakh for the 18th consecutive day. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus infections in the country, which account for 2.16 percent of the total caseload, said the health ministry on Friday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,93,36,364 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, with 9,35,369 samples being tested on Thursday alone.

Second dry run for administration of COVID19 vaccine underway at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The authorities will on Friday conduct the second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Delhi that will span across several districts of the National Capital, officials said.

The districts include South Delhi, South East Delhi and North West Delhi and New Delhi, they said.

The first dry run for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was held in Delhi on 2 January for which three sites were chosen across the National Capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had reviewed the exercise at a dispensary in Daryaganj, and said COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to people in the National Capital for free once it arrives, and asserted that the city government has made all preparations for the vaccination drive.

The previous three sites were GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

Officials on Thursday said 10 vaccination centres have been chosen in South Delhi district for the dry run, and the sites include AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, Pushpwati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute.

In South East district, 19 sites have been chosen across three sub-divisions.

These sites include Batra Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Escorts Hospital, National Heart Institute, Holy Family Hospital, Apollo Hospital and MCW Gautampuri.

In North West District, the 12 sites chosen for the exercise include Max Hospital and Fortis Hospital, both at Shalimar Bagh; Saroj Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, and BSA Hospital, officials said.

Four sites have chosen in the New Delhi district, including NorthernRailway central hospital and Fortishospital, Vasant Kunj.

The Union health minister chaired an online meeting with health ministers of all states and union territories regarding COVID-19 vaccination dry run to be conducted on 8 January in all districts of the country, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

It paves the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in the country in the coming days.

A total of 1,000 vaccination centres will be set up in Delhi. And, about 600 centres will be set up in the first phase, for which work is underway in full swing.

At every vaccination centre, there will be multiple booths, each to take a maximum of 100 people, officials said on Wednesday.

There will be a nodal officer at each vaccination centre, officials said.

COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network or CoWIN app and its ecosystem will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive that is expected to begin soon across the country.

Everything will be fed to the database in real-time. Also, the person after being vaccinated will be kept under observation for any AEFI (adverse events following immunisation).

Jain on Saturday said the city government had so far made preparations to vaccinate one lakh people in a day.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, the minister had said.

These include healthcare workers, who will be first to receive, followed by frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities, he added.

Vaccination centres will either be hospitals or facilities linked to hospitals.

As part of the first phase, about three lakh healthcare workers and nearly six lakh frontline workers, totalling about nine lakh, will be the first ones to get the vaccine.