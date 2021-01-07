Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 20,346 fresh COVID-19 cases, marking 12% increase from Wednesday's count

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in India increased by 20,346 since yesterday, indicating a 12 percent spike, to hit 1,03,95,278 on Thursday. Of these, a little over 2.8 lakh were active cases

India reported 20,346 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the overall confirmed cases in the country to 1,03,95,278, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As many as 222 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country to 1,50,336, said the health ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, out of the total 1,03,95,278 confirmed coronavirus cases, there are 1,00,16,859 recovered cases in the country with 19,587 fresh recoveries registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The country on Thursday reported 222 new deaths, and with that the total number of deaths has reached 1,50,336.

India has been reporting less than 300 deaths due to coronavirus disease for the past 13 consecutive days, even as the total of number of people having succumbed to the viral infection in the country has crossed 150,000.

On Wednesday, at least 18,088 infections were registered to take the caseload to 1,03,74,932, according to the data updated by the Union health ministry.

The total number of cases stood at 2,88,789 while recoveries were at 2,82,177.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddywith 37 and 36 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday.

Telangana recorded 379 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total confirmed cases over 2.88 lakh while three more deaths were added pushing the toll to 1,559.

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities linked to the disease on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 percent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the toll mounted to 10,625, they said.

The 654 new cases came out the 74,650 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,623 RT-PCR tests and 35,027 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 4,481 from 4,562 the previous day, it said. Delhi had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 percent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tweeted on Saturday that the positivity rate had been below one percent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since 17 May.

From 21-23 December, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. The city reported 803 cases on 21 December; while it registered 939 new infections on 22 December and 871 on 23 December.

However, on 24 December, the National Capital recorded 1,063 cases, dropping again to 758 on 25 December and 655 on 26 December. A total of 757 cases were reported on 27 December while on 28 December, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

The Wednesday's bulletin said the number of cases has climbed to 6,28,352 in Delhi. Out of the total 14,076 beds in COVID hospitals, 12,371 are vacant, it said.

According to the bulletin, 144 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 4.77 lakh while the total number of COVID-19 tests stood at over 90.8 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,13,246 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 3,202 on Wednesday from 3,400 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 2,067 on Wednesday from 2,426 the previous day.