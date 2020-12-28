live

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 20,021 cases in past 24 hours; daily active cases below 3 lakh in past week

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh

FP Staff December 28, 2020 10:48:04 IST
Representational image. AFP

Dec 28, 2020 - 11:08 (IST)

Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College after developing fever, an official said on Monday.

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.         

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.        

The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on 18 December after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.


PTI

Dec 28, 2020 - 10:58 (IST)

Kerala, Maharashtra report most cases

In the past 24 hours, Kerala has reported 4,905 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra has reported 3,314 new cases and West Bengal has reported 1,435 new cases.

Dec 28, 2020 - 10:31 (IST)

Over 7 lakh samples tested on Sunday

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up to December 27 with 7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday.

PTI

Dec 28, 2020 - 10:30 (IST)

India reports 20,021 cases in past 24 hours

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.


PTI

Dec 28, 2020 - 09:13 (IST)

No watching NYE fireworks from Sydney harbourside

Authorities have banned New Year's Eve revellers from congregating in Sydney's downtown harbourside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday that people who live in the city centre can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate.

The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.

Australia's largest city recorded five new cases of COVID-19 connected to a cluster in the northern beaches region, bringing the total to 126 infections since 10 December.

AP

Dec 28, 2020 - 08:13 (IST)

Donald Trump signs COVID-19 relief, government-funding measure

US President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes USD 1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

AP

Dec 28, 2020 - 07:48 (IST)

Dry runs of vaccine distribution to begin today

The Centre is set to begin dry runs of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in four states on Monday. As per reports, the dry run exercise is set to be the "largest and most ambitious mass immunisation programme in India's history".

Dec 28, 2020 - 07:46 (IST)

18,732 COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

India registered 18,732 fresh cases of COVID-19, the lowest in nearly six months, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

India registered 18,732 fresh cases of COVID-19 , the lowest in nearly six months, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 18,732 daily new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. The number of new daily cases last reported a dip on July 1 when 18,653 cases were registered.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was registered at 1.44 percent.

There are 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to December 26 with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on 20 November.

The 279 new fatalities include 60 from Maharashtra, 23 from Delhi, 33 from West Bengal, 21 from Kerala, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Uttarakhand and 12 each from Punjab and Chattisgarh.

A total of 147622 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49189 from Maharashtra followed by 12051 from Karnataka, 12059 from Tamil Nadu, 10437 from Delhi, 9569 from West Bengal, 8293 from Uttar Pradesh, 7092 from Andhra Pradesh, 5281 from Punjab and 4275 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: December 28, 2020 10:51:23 IST

