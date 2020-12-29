Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases below 2.70 lakh, last week's positivity 2.5%, says health ministry

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In a press briefing, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that cumulative positivity rate is 6.02 percent and daily new cases are below 17,000 after six months

India recorded 16,432 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall count to 1,02,24,303 on Tuesday. This is the lowest spike in daily cases since 23 June.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, active infections further dropped to 2.68 lakh while recoveries surpassed 98 lakh after more than 24,900 patients were cured of the novel coronavirus, said the health ministry on Tuesday.

With 252 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 toll in the country now stands at over 1.48 lakh, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am.

The COVID-19 active caseload in India remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 2,68,581 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.63 percent of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,98,01,749 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 28 December. Of the total, 9,83,695 samples were tested on Monday alone.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation at designated health care facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said.

It said the mutated UK strain was detected in samples in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune.

Six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV2, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

At least six more people, including three children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the caseload to 4,190, an official said on Tuesday. The state has so far reported eight deaths due to the contagion. The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts, he said.

"All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

India has detected six cases of the mutant coronavirus that was first discovered in the UK. The Health Ministry Tuesday said the six patients — three in Bengaluru, two in Hyderabad and one in Pune — had recently returned from the UK. The variant has so far been detected in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

In Tamil Nadu, almost 2,018 people had come from the United Kingdom, we have tested 1,500 for coronavirus and roughly 17 people tested positive and 16 from their contacts, said state health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Thirty four patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

Two persons who succumbed to infection were from Puducherry region and were in the age group of 40 and 54 years.

Puducherry registered 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 38,070, while two related deaths pushed the toll to 633.

All the 31 people have been admitted to a special ward set up at LNJP hospital for the UK-returned and their contacts found positive for the virus. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they have been infected with the mutated strain in the UK or the one prevalent locally.

"Eight people who came in contact with the UK-returned infected persons, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Two more contacts tested positive on Monday," a senior Delhi government official said.

Ten more contacts of people who recently returned to Delhi from the United Kingdom, where a super-spreader strain of coronavirus has been reported, were found to be COVID positive, officials said on Monday. With this, the total number of infected persons, including those who returned from the United Kingdom and their contacts, has gone up to 31.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

A total of 1,48,153 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,305 from Maharashtra followed by 12,080 from Tamil Nadu, 12,070 from Karnataka, 10,474 from Delhi, 9,625 from West Bengal, 8,322 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,098 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,312 from Punjab.

Of the 252 new fatalities, 50 were reported in Maharashtra, 27 in West Bengal, 26 in Chhattisgarh and 21 from Delhi.

Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district of the state.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar’s wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said.

Health workers are among the first 'beneficiaries' identified for the mock vaccination drive being conducted at four health centres in Gandhinagar city.

"Out of 1,614 people (who have come from the UK) and underwent RT-PCR test 26 have been confirmed positive, after genetic sequencing of their samples at NIMHANS, three have tested positive (for UK variant) according to ICMR," Sudhakar said.

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said three people in the city have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV2 and necessary measures have been taken for their treatment, and to control its spread.

India has suspended passenger flights to and from the UK between 23 December and 31 December (both days included), after a growing list of countries like Canada, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Italy did the same due to a more infectious Coronavirus variant there.

"I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I don't see the extension to be long or indefinite," said the union minister.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the temporary suspension of United Kingdom flights may see a "short extension" beyond 31 December.

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccination successfully conducted in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat on 28 and 29 December 2020, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

All the international passengers who have arrived in India during the last 14 days between 9 and 22 December, if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom, said the health ministry.

The Union health minsitry will be holding a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Active cases in country fall below 2.70 lakh after six lakh.Cumulative positivity rate is 6.02% and last week's positivity rate is only 2.25%. INSACOG consortium has been established consisting of 10 govt labs for genome sequencing. These labs belong to ICMR, DBT, CSIR and health ministry, informed Health SEcretary Rajesh Bhushan They have been doing genomic sequencing of SarsCoV-2 since last 11 months, roughly 5,000 genome sequences done across these labs before UK strain

63 percent of total coronavirus cases in the country were amongst men while 37 percent were among women. Giving the age wise distribution, he said 39 recent of the total cases were in the 26-44 age group, 52% cases between 18-44 age group but only 11% deaths were reported from this age group.

Five states and UTs account for 60% of active cases, with Kerala accounting for over 23% of the active cases, says health ministry.

No evidence that vaccines will fail to protect against new coronavirus variants in UK and South Africa, says Principle Scientific Advisor to govt Prof K. Vijay Raghavan.Eight of seventeen changes in spike protein cause changes in virus. The virus strain in UK is more transmissible, he said adding that there is no evidence that it increases severity of disease. However, it increases the number of those affected.

Six cases of UK variant found in India, saysCentre. The virus has travelled to other countries and also to India. It is important to remember that it is easy to tackle a virus or a new strain at the beginning, before there are multiple chains of transmission.

Ten regional laboratories have been identified by the Centre where states will send five percent of their COVID-19 positive samples for genome sequencing to detect the new coronavirus variant that has emerged in the United Kingdom recently.

The health ministry has also established the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance and expand whole genome sequencing of the coronavirus in the country, aiding in the understanding of how the virus spreads and evolves.

The emergence of the new coronavirus strain in the UK has required India to increase viral genomic surveillance in order to understand the spread of the virus in a rapid and robust manner.

"The 10 regional genome sequencing laboratories spread across the country will cater to the nearest states, which will send five percent of the positive samples to these labs for genome sequencing," stated the Union Health Ministry's guidance document on genomic sequencing released on Monday.

The viral genome sequencing data generated will be analysed by the respective centres and sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, for collation and integration.

The 10 labs are DBT-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani (near Kolkata), DBT-Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubhaneshwar, ICMR-National Institute of Virology and DBT-National Centre for Cell Science in Pune, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and DBT-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad, DBT InSTEM/NCBS, Bengaluru, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital in Bengaluru, CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and NCDC in Delhi.

The Central Surveillance Unit under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) regularly collects data in a decentralized manner from various states. Such data will be used for selecting the representative positive samples from various regions for genome sequencing, the document stated.

Further, the data from the genome sequencing laboratories will be analysed as per the field data trends to study linkages, if any, between the genomic variants and epidemiological trends.

"This will help in understanding super-spreader events and outbreaks, and strengthen public health interventions across the country to help in breaking the chains of transmission. Linking this data with the IDSP data and patient's symptoms will allow us to better understand the viral infection dynamics, morbidity and mortality trends," the ministry said.

According to the action plan, in case the UK variant or any other mutated strain of the coronavirus is detected in any sample, it will be sent to any of the two notified COVID Virus Repositories at RCB Faridabad or NIV, Pune, for its isolation and further culturing.

This can then be shared as per notified guidelines for development of assays, which will help in validation of diagnostics and also testing of the vaccines under development.

The SOPs, which have been developed for the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing sample collection, deposit and sharing in May, 2020 will be adopted, the document stated.

An NCDC nodal unit will maintain a database of all samples of the new variants. The data will be epidemiologically analysed, interpreted and shared with states for investigation, contact tracing and planning response strategies.

The Central Surveillance Unit (CSU) will monitor the trends in various states with regard to identifying super-spreader events and outbreaks. A representative sample of all positive cases in such events will be sent to the designated lab for genome sequencing.

The objectives of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is to monitor the genomic variations in the coronavirus on a regular basis through a multi-laboratory network. This vital research consortium will also assist in developing potential vaccines in the future.

In the present scenario, it will be pertinent that a genome surveillance is established to ascertain the current status of new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country and to establish a sentinel surveillance for early detection of genomic variants with public health implication besides determining the genomic variants in the unusual events, the ministry said.