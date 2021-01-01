live

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2.54 lakh; recovery rate crosses 96%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,83,461 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.08 percent

FP Staff January 01, 2021 12:01:58 IST
Representational image. AP

Jan 01, 2021 - 11:07 (IST)

Active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2.54 lakh

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 2,54,254 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 2.47 percent of the total caseload.

Jan 01, 2021 - 11:03 (IST)

COVID-19 toll in India nears 1.50 lakh

Of the 256 new COVID-19 fatalities,  58 were reported in Maharashtra, 30 in Kerala, 29 in West Bengal and 21 from Chhattisgarh.

A total of 1,48,994 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,521 from Maharashtra followed by 12,122 
from Tamil Nadu, 12,090 from Karnataka, 10,536 from Delhi, 9,712 from West Bengal, 8,364 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,108 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,341 from Punjab.

Jan 01, 2021 - 10:24 (IST)

India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 96%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,83,461 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.08 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

Jan 01, 2021 - 10:23 (IST)

India registers 20,035 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 20,035 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, taking the caseload to 1,02,86,709, said the Union health ministry on Friday. The toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily new coronavirus infections in India remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,86,709, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

The daily new coronavirus infections in India remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,86,709, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 98.83 lakh.

A total of 20,035 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day.

There are 2,54,254 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.47 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October,90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 17,31,11,694 samples have been tested up to 31 December with 10,62,420 samples being tested on Thursday.

Updated Date: January 01, 2021 12:01:40 IST

