Coronavirus News Updates: Glitches, OTP delays reported on Day 1 of vaccine rollout; President Kovind, PM, Amit Shah take first dose of Covaxin

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India launched phase 3 of its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday benefiting everyone above the age of 60 and those within the age bracket of 45-59 with comorbidities to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVAXIN at AIIMS, Delhi. In a tweet, he lauded doctors and scientists for working "in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19".

Around 20,000 private facilities will also disseminate the doses at a cost of Rs 250.

Vaccine doses will be available for free at 10,000 government centres across the country so that those dependent on public healthcare facilities are not deprived.

Everyone above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines from 1 March for free at government facilities and for a price at many private hospitals.

Under the facilitated cohort registration mechanism, the state and UT government will take the proactive lead, the ministry said in the statement.

There will be a facility for on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated, the ministry added.

Under the first route, beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, which is a population-scale software with the capacity of processing several thousands of entries, and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. "This will show the government and private hospitals serving as CVCs with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination," the ministry said.

There are three routes to register for COVID-19 vaccination — advance self-registration, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration.

The list includes around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ( click here to access list ), more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS ( list can be downloaded from here ) and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts Health Insurance Schemes, the health ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

The health ministry on Saturday released a list of private hospitals where beneficiaries can get themselves inoculated after paying the fixed price.

ANI quotes the health ministry as saying that the CO-WIN app on the Play Store is not for registration, but for administrators only.

Booking for appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine is to be done through the CO-WIN portal (check link here ).

The COVID-19 vaccination process at Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Hospital couldn't begin due to a technical glitch in the Co-WIN portal. "Registration has begun and tokens are being given. We will begin the process as soon as the site is up," the hospital's Medical Superintendent told ANI.

The Bihar cabinet had approved a proposal in December to provide free vaccines when they are available.

"Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. This will be made available even at private hospitals. It will be facilitated by the state government," said Nitish.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for free, even in the private hospitals of the state.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, lauding prime minister Narendra Modi for taking the first dose of Covaxin on Monday, said the prime minister has given a clear message to the country. Vardhan "He took COVAXIN, against which a lot of misinformation was spread even when it was scientifically perfect",news agency ANI quotes him as saying. Vardhan reiterated that the indegenously made vaccine, along with SII's Covishield, was safe and immunogenic.

The Union Health Ministry that the Co-WIN app on Play Store is meant for use only by administrators, and that registration and booking for appointment for COVID-19 vaccination has to be done through the portal. This was clarified by the ministry amid reported glitches in doing registrations as India opened up vaccination for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

"I don't need vaccine jabs. We have killed corona. Farmers' immunity level is strong because they work hard on their fields. Farmers are not afraid of coronavirus," Rajewal told PTI.

The 80-year-old armer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the agitation, said he will not go to vaccination centres to receive the jabs.

However, they also said they will not stop any farmer camping at several Delhi borders from getting vaccinated as it is an individual choice.

Protesting farmer leaders in the vulnerable age group on Monday said they are not afraid of coronavirus and won't take vaccine jabs, even as the second phase of vaccination drive got underway to inoculate senior citizens and those above 45 with underlying medical conditions.

Hailing Modi for taking the vaccine on the first day, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna Ella also expressed gratitude to him for reposing trust in Covaxin.

Modi was administered Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at the AIIMS in Delhi on the very first day of expansion of the inoculation drive to cover people aged 60 and above and those between 45-59 having co-morbidities.

The personal example set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine would give a huge boost to the immunization campaign against the pandemic, Hyderabad vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine. "Felt secure, will travel safely," he said on Twitter.

The minister through a tweet said that he would take the shot on Tuesday and appealed to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

Vardhan said that if any death occurs a few days after receiving the jab, it cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Maharashtra reported over 8,000 new cases for five days in a row till Sunday when 8,293 infections were added to the state's tally. On Monday, Mumbai reported 855 new cases and four fatalities, taking the overall tally to 3,26,774 and the toll to 11,479, the department said.

A total of 5,754 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to20,30,458, a health official said, adding that the state is now left with 77,618 active cases. "Of the 30 deaths reported today, 23 had occurred in the last 48 hours and three in the last week. Rest four deaths are from the period before the last week," he said.

After reporting more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days, Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections with the addition of 6,397 cases, taking the overall tally to21,61,467, the state Health Department said. With 30 more patients succumbing to the COVID-19disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to52,184, it said, reports PTI.

"I cannot receive the vaccine because after being infected my antibody count is currently 300, which is quite high. Maybe the trial vaccine I had taken also had a role to play. I do not need the vaccine at this moment," Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Today coronavirus vaccination drive is beginning for the general public. Everyone should get it without any hesitation.

His comments came as the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine drive was rolled out in the country for those above 60 years of age and above 45 years with comorbidities.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that he did not need vaccination against coronavirus as he has a "high antibody count".

The daily growth rate of cases increased to 0.28 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 17, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 244, BMC data revealed.

So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, have been discharged, leaving the country's financial capital with 9,690 active cases, he added.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive, the bank's Chairman Dinesh Khara said in a release.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the country on 1 March.

State Bank of India on Monday said it has contributed Rs 11 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the next phase of the government's COVID-19 vaccination drive, reports PTI.

Reassuring that the Co-WIN portal is functioning without any issues, the union minister said that: "there are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulties in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the Co-WIN portal."

"We have given some relaxation to state governments. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centres after taking appointments through booking," Dr Vardhan said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that in the next few days, the "walk-in system" for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.

People's trust in the vaccines is increasing and the rule of priority is strictly followed in inoculation, Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi told the media on Sunday.

As many as 14,000 vaccinators, including the mobile teams, will be mobilised to inoculate the largest chunk of the population, Health Ministry officials said, adding all people in this age group have been placed in the second priority group.

Nepal is all set to start the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 55 years from 7 March, the health minister has said, as the country is planning to purchase an additional 2 million doses of vaccine from India, reports PTI.

"Those who couldn’t get registered on CoWIN and are not able to access the Internet can go to any centre and opt for walk-in vaccination facility. They just have to carry their identity proof with them," Sharma further said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday urged people to get the COVID vaccine shot, saying when Prime Minister Narendra Modi can get vaccinated there should not be any hesitation in taking it. "It is necessary to get vaccinated.Prime Minister himself has taken the jab and set an example for others to follow," Sudhakar said as he launched the vaccination drive in Sirsi. People should take the jab without any hesitation, the minister said, adding that vaccination can prevent serious consequences of infection.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chaennai on Monday when the nationwide vaccination of 60-plus age group and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities, commenced Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani also took the shot at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, reports news agency PTI quoting officials. According to ANI, Shah was vaccinated by Medanta Hospital doctors.

The personal example set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine would give a huge boost to the immunization campaign against the pandemic,said Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

Protesting farmer leaders in the vulnerable age group Monday said they are not afraid of coronavirus and won't take vaccine jabs, reports news agency PTI.

80-year-old Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the agitation, said he will not go to vaccination centres to receive the jabs. Another senior leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan (75) said the fear of contracting the disease is "not enough" to distract them from their fight.

Over one million citizens have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal till 1 pm on Monday, said the Union Health Ministry.

"It is wrong," said the health ministry clarifying on earlier reports that SC judges will be given their choice of vaccine. The ministry said that vaccination will happen through the CoWin system.

Family members of the judges will also receive the vaccine and retired SC judges and their family members also to be included in the vaccination drive tomorrow.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases, contributing to 87.25 percent of 15,510 fresh infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39 percent of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49 percent.

Meanwhile, in the second phase of the country's vaccination drive, political leaders including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and NCP chief Sharad Pawar received the first doses of the vaccine.

Union health Harsh Vardhan said there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 vaccinations so far and claimed that hospitalizations due to vaccination were negligible. "The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too," he told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the very first day of India opening up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities should eliminate any hesitancy from the minds of people about the vaccine, said AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for free, even in the private hospitals of the state.

The COVID-19 vaccination process at Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Hospital couldn't begin due to a technical glitch in the Co-WIN portal.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from 1 March (tomorrow) and registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Registration will open at 9 am on 1 March at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as of 1 January, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as of 1 January, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN 2.0.

The health ministry also released a user manual for citizen registration and appointment for vaccination.

User manual for registration & appointment for vaccination by Manasi Chandu on Scribd

The modalities of the new features integrated into the Co-WIN 2.0 digital platform were explained to them.

The private empanelled COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose.

"Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," the ministry said.

For example, for 1 March the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability.

However, on 1 March, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.

If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.

With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration -- Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with the photograph.

A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health and National Health Authority (NHA).

It was also explained that the central government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the states and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the government and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the ministry said.

It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).

Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is being enabled by the NHA on their website, the ministry said.

The government of India has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, free of cost to the states and UTs to vaccinate healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and they will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from pre-specified co-morbidities.

The states have been requested to operationalise the linkages between the CVCs (both government and private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to (CVCs).

The ministry specified 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group including heart failure with hospital admission in past one year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI documented stroke, diabetes ( >10 years or with complications) and hypertension on treatment, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy for which one will have to submit a medical certificate.

The ministry has shared the format of the simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner.

The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC, the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI