Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Capping on domestic air fares extended till 31 March, says aviation ministry

COVID-19 recovery rate in India reaches 96.4%
With a total of 1,00,56,651 COVID-19 patients being cured, the national recovery rate climbed to 96.41 percent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registered 18,222 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the overall count to 1,04,31,639, said the health ministry on Saturday
With a total of 1,00,56,651 COVID-19 patients being cured, the national recovery rate climbed to 96.41 percent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,02,53,315 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far — while 9,16,951 of them being tested on Friday alone.
There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitute 2.16 percent of the total caseload, according to the Union health ministry data released on Saturday.
The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will remain in place till 31 March, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday.
The ministry had on 21 May, 2020, placed these limits through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till 24 August. Later, they were extended till 24 November, and then till 24 February, 2021.
"The capping of fare...is hereby further extended till 23.59 hours on 31 March, 2021," the ministry said in an order.
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,16,436 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday. The death count increased to 1,043 after two persons from Ranchi and Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, he said.
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad at 29 and East Singhbhum at 17.
With 228 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country climbed to 1,50,798 on Saturday, said the health ministry.
India registered 18,222 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the overall count to 1,04,31,639, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.
Teachers in schools run by the Delhi government and the municipal corporations — who have been actively involved in COVID-19 duty — will also be included in the list of front line workers to be vaccinated in the first phase, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
China has administered more than 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Reuters quoted National Health Commission official Zeng Yixin as saying on Saturday.
China will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge once they become available to general public, government authorities said on Saturday.
At a press event in Beijing, Zheng Zhongwei, an official with China's National Health Commission, told reporters that while manufacturing and transport of vaccines does have costs, the government will still be able to provide vaccines for free to individuals.
"Our people don't have to pay a single cent for the vaccine," said Zheng.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,37,398, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.39 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent.
The active COVID-19 caseload remained below three lakh for the 18th consecutive day.
There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus infections in the country, which account for 2.16 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's total caseload of cases rose to 1,04,13,417 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 1,00,37,398, according to data updated by the Union health ministry.
A total of 18,139 new infections were reported in the span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, the toll increased to 1,50,570, as 234 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said soon it will be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.
The Centre has started a new COVID platform to track particulars of potential vaccine beneficiaries and also issue electronic certificates to them, he told reporters after reviewing the dry run of administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here as part of a state-wide programme.
The second nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was conducted on Friday in 736 districts across all states and union territories. Overseeing the exercise in Tamil Nadu, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the entire population of the country will be inoculated soon.
The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will remain in place till 31 March, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday.
The ministry had on 21 May, 2020, placed these limits through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till 24 August. Later, they were extended till 24 November, and then till 24 February, 2021.
"The capping of fare...is hereby further extended till 23.59 hours on 31 March, 2021," the ministry said in an order.
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,16,436 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday. The death count increased to 1,043 after two persons from Ranchi and Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, he said.
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad at 29 and East Singhbhum at 17.
Teachers in schools run by the Delhi government and the municipal corporations — who have been actively involved in COVID-19 duty — will also be included in the list of front line workers to be vaccinated in the first phase, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
China will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge once they become available to general public, government authorities said on Saturday.
At a press event in Beijing, Zheng Zhongwei, an official with China's National Health Commission, told reporters that while manufacturing and transport of vaccines does have costs, the government will still be able to provide vaccines for free to individuals.
"Our people don't have to pay a single cent for the vaccine," said Zheng.
Coronavirus News LATEST Updates: India registered 18,222 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the overall count to 1,04,31,639, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.
With 228 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country climbed to 1,50,798 on Saturday, said the health ministry.
According to the Directorate of Press and Information, among the people who have been identified by the EDMC for vaccination in the first phase are safai karamcharis, health workers, public health workers, engineers, property tax department employees, horticulture and community service departments employees.
About 23,000 employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has been identified in the category of "frontline workers" for vaccination against COVID-19 , officials said on Friday.
Several employees of civic bodies in Delhi had contracted the coronavirus infection in 2020.
The EDMC has submitted its list of frontline workers in view of the preparations for the vaccination, it said in a statement.
About 23,000 employees of the EDMC who have been serving the people since the outbreak of the pandemic have been listed on the government's portal CoWin for vaccination, the statement said.
As part of the first phase, about three lakh healthcare workers and nearly six lakh frontline workers, totalling about nine lakh, will be get vaccine against COVID-19 in Delhi.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna which requires a minus 70 degree Celsius (cold) chain, most Indian vaccine candidates have been designed to work at storage temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius due to logistical issues
The government also said that thus far the UK strain of the coronavirus has been detected in 71 people, but that there is no untoward cluster of the new strain