Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Capping on domestic air fares extended till 31 March, says aviation ministry

10:37 (ist)

Domestic airfare limits to remain in place till 31 March: Aviation ministry

The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will remain in place till 31 March, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

The ministry had on 21 May, 2020, placed these limits through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till 24 August. Later, they were extended till 24 November, and then till 24 February, 2021.

"The capping of fare...is hereby further extended till 23.59 hours on 31 March, 2021," the ministry said in an order.