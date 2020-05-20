Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola to lay off 1,400 staff; CEO says revenues decline by 95% in last two months due to pandemic

After Uber made two announcements of laying off 6,500 employees in total so far, cab aggregator Ola said on Wednesay it is laying off 1,400 employees. These employees are from rides, financial services and food business as the company's revenues have declined by 95 percent in the last two months due to coronavirus pandemic, a note by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. Like Ola, Uber too had made its second announcement of lay-offs on mail.

Sources say @Olacabs to lay off nearly 1,400 employees, 25% of workforce. Affected employees to get payout of fixed salary for 3 months, Sources to @MugdhaCNBCTV18 pic.twitter.com/RjnI143fJj — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 20, 2020

In an email to employees, Aggarwal made it clear that the prognosis ahead for the business is "very unclear and uncertain" and the impact of this crisis is "definitely going to be long-drawn for us".

"The fallout of the virus has been very tough for our industry in particular. Our revenue has come down 95 percent over the past 2 months. Most importantly, this crisis has affected the livelihoods of millions of our drivers and their families across India and our international geographies," he said.

The company has decided to downsize and "let go" of 1,400 employees, Aggarwal added.

Layoffs in December too

In December, there were reports about Ola laying off around 20 percent of its workforce in a bid to cut costs and course correct for the over-hiring done in the past few years, according to four people aware of the development, reported Entracker.

The report said the layoffs were part of the cab hailing platform's measures to reduce costs ahead of its public listing in the future.

According to the report, the number of people being laid off could reach 1,000 as the company had then a workforce strength of 5,000. Around 500 employees had already been asked to leave, the report said.

A spokesperson for Ola then had told the news site that only 5-7 percent of its strength of 4,500 employees would be impacted and the number of employees given the pink slips would be a little over 300.

COVID-19 and social distancing

A study by Ipsos conducted in China-a global market and opinion research firm, revealed that 66 percent of respondents are now thinking of buying a car as opposed just 34 percent before the outbreak. Around 15 percent of the respondents said they now plan to opt for cab services compared with 21 percent before, according to a report in Mint. Around 77% of respondents said their intention of buying a vehicle was to reduce chances of infection.

--With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 14:04:34 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Impact, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Ola, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Employees, Ola Job Cuts, Ola Lay Offs, Uber