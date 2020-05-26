Coronavirus Lockdown: McDonald's resumes delivery, drive-thru services in north, east India

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant operator McDonald's on Tuesday said it has resumed delivery service 'McDelivery' in select states in north and east India.

McDonald's has also opened its 'take away' or 'Drive Thru Lanes' service in 17 of its restaurants located in Gurgaon, Noida, Punjab and Haryana, said a statement.

Though McDonald's dine-in facilities remains closed as per the government’s direction, its ''McDelivery'' is available at more than 50 restaurants across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Haryana, it added.

"McDonald's continues to closely monitor the developments and take appropriate measures as needed in its commitment to the safety of our customers, employees and the community at large," it said.

Besides, McDonald's India is following the safety measures at its premises and has enhanced standards of hygiene and cleanliness even further and introduced several additional steps, it added.

