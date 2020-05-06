Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki India to resume operations at Mansear plant from 12 May
New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it would resume operations at its Manesar plant from 12 May.
'All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety, MSI said.
On 22 April, the Haryana government had granted permission to the auto major to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company had said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles, "which is not possible at this point of time".
#JustIn | Maruti Suzuki to start production of vehicles at Manesar facility from May 12 pic.twitter.com/Rb92sbOn0N
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 6, 2020
The company would re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from 12 May, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The Gurugram district administration had allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696.
MSI''s Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits.
The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since 22 March.
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 19:15:52 IST
Tags : Auto Industry, Auto Sector, Automobiles, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Extended Lockdown, Haryana, Haryana Government, Lockdown, Lockdown 2.0, Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines, Lockdown Extension, Lockdown Guidelines, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant, NewsTracker, Shutdown
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 6: Total cases rise to 49,391, Maharashtra still worst-hit, more test positive in BSF
-
COVID-19 Vaccine: Italy's candidate showed potential in human cells, Pfizer's candidate starts human trials today
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 5: New US death toll projection, Israel develops antibody vaccine, cases in Russia rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 5: Highest increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 1,583
-
Seven things you must add to your diet if pandemic anxiety is getting to you
-
World Asthma Day 2020: Eight simple tips to deal with exercise-induced asthma
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
-
Israel isolates key coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' in quest for treatment for infection, claims defence minister
-
Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020