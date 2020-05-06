Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki India to resume operations at Mansear plant from 12 May

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it would resume operations at its Manesar plant from 12 May.

'All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety, MSI said.

On 22 April, the Haryana government had granted permission to the auto major to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company had said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles, "which is not possible at this point of time".

The company would re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from 12 May, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The Gurugram district administration had allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696.

MSI''s Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits.

The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since 22 March.

