Coronavirus Lockdown: Gurugram administration permits Maruti Suzuki to operate Manesar plant on a single shift basis

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Wednesday granted permission to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles, "which is not possible at this point of time".

The Gurugram district administration allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696.

Permission is hereby granted to Maruti Suzuki India, Manesar to operate the establishment during the lockdown period, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said in an order dated Tuesday.

The district administration also gave permission to operate 50 vehicles.

"No other manufacturing/service activity is permitted in the unit other than those approved under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India during the said lockdown period, else strict action will be taken and you will be responsible for the same," the order said.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

When contacted over the matter, MSI Chairman RC Bhargava told PTI, "We will start operations whenever we can maintain continuous production and sell it (vehicles), which is not possible at this point of time."

MSI's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits.

The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since 22 March.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to 3 May, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from 20 April.

Besides, manufacturing, industrial units with access control in special economic zones (SEZs), export-oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships have also been allowed to function.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 16:23:16 IST

Tags : Auto Industry, Auto Sector, Automobiles, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Extended Lockdown, Haryana, Haryana Government, Lockdown, Lockdown 2.0, Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines, Lockdown Extension, Lockdown Guidelines, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant, NewsTracker, Shutdown