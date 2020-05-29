You are here:
Coronavirus Lockdown: Eight core sector output contracts by record 38.1% in April; cement falls 86%, steel by 84%

Press Trust of India May 29, 2020 18:37 PM IST

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2 percent in April 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

In March this year, the production of eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- had contracted by 9 percent.

"In view of nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries - Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced a substantial loss of production," the ministry said in a statement.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 18:37:16 IST

