Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flights to resume in calibrated manner from 25 May, says civil aviation minister

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday domestic scheduled commercial passenger flights will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May, two months after the services were shut due to the coronavirus.

The minister, however, did not say as to from when international scheduled commercial passenger flights would restart.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since 25 March, when the Modi government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

"SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," he added.

The aviation sector has been hit hard by the pandemic as various countries, including India, decided to suspend commercial flights completely to curb the spread of the virus. Since 25 March, Indian airlines have taken steps like firing expat pilots, announcing pay cuts and leave without pay for employees to conserve cash.

The first, second and third phase of lockdown were between 25 March-14 April, 15 April-3 May and 4 May- 17 May , respectively. The fourth phase started from 18 May and would end on 31 May.

Cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, offshore helicopter operations and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate as usual during the lockdown period.

The virus has infected more than 1.06 lakh people and killed more than 3,300 people in India so far.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 23:09:44 IST

Tags : CCoronavirus Outbreak, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hardeep Singh Puri, Lockdown 4.0, Ministry For Civil Aviation, NewsTracker