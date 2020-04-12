You are here:
Coronavirus lockdown: Cop’s hand chopped off, others injured after attack on policemen in vegetable market in Punjab’s Patiala

Asian News International Apr 12, 2020 13:39 PM IST

Chandigarh: A policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs (an armed order of the Sikh community) allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Harjeet Singh's hand got cut off in the incident and he was immediately rushed to the PGI Chandigarh for surgery.

Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the DGP tweeted, "A group of Nihangs injured a few Police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh."

Gupta spoke to PGI's Director who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for the police officer's surgery, which has begun.

The DGP said that the Nihang group will be arrested and action will be initiated against them soon. "I have spoken to Director of PGI who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for surgery, which just started. The Nihang group will be arrested and further action will be taken soon," he said.

The DGP further said that all of them are praying to Waheguru for the ASI's full recovery.

