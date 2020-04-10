Coronavirus lockdown: 80% respondents of Network18 poll favour extension, nearly 66% okay with two weeks to one month of restrictions
Even though the Centre and state governments are yet to take a final decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing lockdown, nearly 80 percent respondents of a News18/Network18 Twitter poll said they were not in favour of lifting the lockdown on 15 April.
Furthermore, nearly two-third of the participants said they were in favour of extending the lockdown by two weeks to one month.
Of the total 84,992 respondents, 36.24 percent (30,800) favoured extension by two more weeks while 29.48 percent (25,057) favoured extending the existing restrictions by a month.
Nearly 15 percent (12,454) seemed to favour an indefinite extension of the lockdown that was implemented nationwide on 25 March, hours after Prime Miniter Narendra Modi announced the same on 24 March.
The poll was conducted across 22 Twitter accounts in nine languages across all major network handles and ran for 24 hours from 9 to 10 April.
आपके हिसाब से लॉकडाउन को कब तक बढ़ाया जाना चाहिए?
— News18 India (@News18India) April 9, 2020
The maximum responses were received on the Twitter handle of Network18's Hindi news channel @News18India (51,897) followed by the Twitter hadle of Tamil TV news channel @News18TamilNadu (7,751) and @News18UP (6,028) which provides TV news coverage in the state of Uttar pradesh.
#News18TamilNaduPoll | ஊரடங்கு எவ்வளவு காலத்திற்கு நீட்டிக்கவேண்டும் என்று நினைக்கிறீர்கள்?#LockDown | #Corona | https://t.co/qfb8QrJgKL — News18 Tamil Nadu (@News18TamilNadu) April 9, 2020
Of the total 51,897 respondents to @News18India poll, 35.6 pecent (18,475) favour extension by two weeks and 30 percent (15,569) favour an extension by a month. Support for an extension by two weeks was higher among @News18UP respondents with 37.8 percent favouring it.
आपके हिसाब से लॉकडाउन को कब तक बढ़ाया जाना चाहिए?
— News18 Uttar Pradesh (@News18UP) April 9, 2020
While 15.2 (7,888) of @News18India poll respondents and 15 percent of @News18TamilNadu poll are in favour of continuing the lockdown indefinetly, in Uttar Pradesh, support for indefinite extension was even lesser at just 13 percent. Nearly 22 percent of @News18UP respondents wanted the lockdown to end on 15 April.
Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 19:17:34 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Lockdown Extension, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Lockdown Extension, Lockdown Extension Poll, news18/network18 Lockdown Extension Poll, news18/network18 Lockdown Twitter Poll, news18/network18 Twitter Poll
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 10: Recovered patients test positive in South Korea, ceasefire in Yemen, WHO warns that African cases will rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 10: Death toll crosses 200, first Operation SHIELD deemed successful in Delhi, Punjab extends lockdown
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra