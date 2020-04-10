Coronavirus lockdown: 80% respondents of Network18 poll favour extension, nearly 66% okay with two weeks to one month of restrictions

Even though the Centre and state governments are yet to take a final decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing lockdown, nearly 80 percent respondents of a News18/Network18 Twitter poll said they were not in favour of lifting the lockdown on 15 April.

Furthermore, nearly two-third of the participants said they were in favour of extending the lockdown by two weeks to one month.



Of the total 84,992 respondents, 36.24 percent (30,800) favoured extension by two more weeks while 29.48 percent (25,057) favoured extending the existing restrictions by a month.

Nearly 15 percent (12,454) seemed to favour an indefinite extension of the lockdown that was implemented nationwide on 25 March, hours after Prime Miniter Narendra Modi announced the same on 24 March.

The poll was conducted across 22 Twitter accounts in nine languages across all major network handles and ran for 24 hours from 9 to 10 April.

आपके हिसाब से लॉकडाउन को कब तक बढ़ाया जाना चाहिए? — News18 India (@News18India) April 9, 2020

The maximum responses were received on the Twitter handle of Network18's Hindi news channel @News18India (51,897) followed by the Twitter hadle of Tamil TV news channel @News18TamilNadu (7,751) and @News18UP (6,028) which provides TV news coverage in the state of Uttar pradesh.

Of the total 51,897 respondents to @News18India poll, 35.6 pecent (18,475) favour extension by two weeks and 30 percent (15,569) favour an extension by a month. Support for an extension by two weeks was higher among @News18UP respondents with 37.8 percent favouring it.

आपके हिसाब से लॉकडाउन को कब तक बढ़ाया जाना चाहिए? — News18 Uttar Pradesh (@News18UP) April 9, 2020

While 15.2 (7,888) of @News18India poll respondents and 15 percent of @News18TamilNadu poll are in favour of continuing the lockdown indefinetly, in Uttar Pradesh, support for indefinite extension was even lesser at just 13 percent. Nearly 22 percent of @News18UP respondents wanted the lockdown to end on 15 April.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 19:17:34 IST

