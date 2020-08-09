Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, says Manoj Tiwari; India's recovery rate now at 68.7%

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of recoveries in India surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 68.78%

Auto refresh feeds

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States have crossed the 50-lakh mark. The total stands at 50,01,126, according to a Reuters tally. This includes a death toll of 1.6 lakh. US continues to be the worst-affected country.

Brazil, a nation of 210 million people, has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May.

Brazil was leaping toward a grim milestone — 1,00,000 deaths from COVID-19 — on Saturday, and five months after the first reported case, the country had not shown signs of crushing the disease, reports ANI.

In a letter to states and UTs, secretary in the health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, also stressed on the need for operationalising ambulance transport system with oxygen facility and quick response mechanism.

Expressing concern that grocery shops, vegetable and other vendors can be potential spreaders of coronavirus infection to a large number of people, the Union health ministry has advised states and UTs to take up testing of such people to ensure early detection of cases which can lead to reduction in mortality rate, reports PTI.

Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued, according to the Vijaywada Police.

Fire broke out at a hotel being used as a coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion. Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. On Sunday, Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on 'Balram jayanti', 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau janmotsav', and said to mark the occasion, he would launch a financing facility of Rs one lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

According to ANI, the fire broke out around 5 am on Sunday morning. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. "We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain," Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz told the news agency.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the fire mishap and inquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals, according to the Andhra Pradesh CM's Office.

In late July, a video of Arjun Ram Meghwal had gone viral in which he claimed that a papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, after developing COVID-19 symptoms, said he was tested twice and was found to be positive in the second report.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

India on Sunday reported a rise of 64,399 cases, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll increased by 861 to 43,379. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,28,747, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he is “deeply anguished” about the fire at a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourns the deaths in a fire at the facility. “Discussed the prevailing situation with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support.”

Arunachal Pradesh now has 684 active cases, while 1,430 people have recovered from the infection and three died of it, he said.

At least 68 more people, including 36 security personnel and a healthcare professional, have tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's total count to 2,117, reports PTI.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 2,41,06,535 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (August 7). Of these, 7,19,364 were tested yesterday.

596 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths have been reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 51,924. Active cases stand at 13,847.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IMA requested him to ensure adequate care for doctors and their families who are a special risk group and extend the state-sponsored medical and life insurance facilities to doctors in all the sectors.

A total of 196 doctors in the country, majority of them being general practitioners, have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, requesting the prime minister for his attention on the issue, reports PTI.

The recovery rate was 70.44 percent in the state, while it was 68.32 percent in the country.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.78 percent, while it was 2.03 percent at the national level. The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 55,999, while 22,869 were under treatment.

The declining trend in new positive cases (observed during the last several days) continued in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with 463 new cases being reported.

Telangana reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities, reports PTI.

This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday.

There are 6,28,747 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.20 percent of the total caseload in the country. The total coronavirus cases have mounted to 21,53,010, including 43,379 deaths, it said.

The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 68.78 percent,. The case fatality rate has dropped 2.01 percent, according to the ministry data.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday in a tweet announced that Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for the coronavirus. Nearly a week after saying he had tested positive for coronavirus, Shah was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

Odisha recorded the highest single-day spike of 13 COVID-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 272 on Sunday, reports PTI. At least 1,734 fresh cases were registered in 29 districts of the state, raising the coronavirus tally to 45,927, he said.

On Saturday, 1,404 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total to 1,44,127. Over 1,100 people recovered yesterday from the infection and there are 10,668 active cases. The toll has risen to 4,098.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claims the Capital’s coronavirus cases are rising because people from other places are getting their tests done here, ANI reports."Otherwise, the trend of COVID19 cases in Delhi is decreasing," he adds.

On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the chief minister said, "The situation is under control, all parameters good, recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio reducing and deaths have reduced."

"The hospital was conceived in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital. We are inaugurating the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said at the launch event.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving. Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, he said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 2,41,06,535 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (August 7). Of these, 7,19,364 were tested yesterday.

Rajasthan detects 596 fresh #COVID19 positive cases and 6 deaths, taking the total positive cases and deaths to 51,924 and 784 respectively. Active cases in the state stand at 13,847: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/bJ1jlAsnUa

596 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths have been reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 51,924. Active cases stand at 13,847.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IMA requested him to ensure adequate care for doctors and their families who are a special risk group and extend the state-sponsored medical and life insurance facilities to doctors in all the sectors.

A total of 196 doctors in the country, majority of them being general practitioners, have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, requesting the prime minister for his attention on the issue, reports PTI.

The recovery rate was 70.44 percent in the state, while it was 68.32 percent in the country.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.78 percent, while it was 2.03 percent at the national level. The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 55,999, while 22,869 were under treatment.

The declining trend in new positive cases (observed during the last several days) continued in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with 463 new cases being reported.

Telangana reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities, reports PTI.

This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday.

There are 6,28,747 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.20 percent of the total caseload in the country. The total coronavirus cases have mounted to 21,53,010, including 43,379 deaths, it said.

The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 68.78 percent,. The case fatality rate has dropped 2.01 percent, according to the ministry data.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday in a tweet announced that Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for the coronavirus. Nearly a week after saying he had tested positive for coronavirus, Shah was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

Odisha recorded the highest single-day spike of 13 COVID-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 272 on Sunday, reports PTI. At least 1,734 fresh cases were registered in 29 districts of the state, raising the coronavirus tally to 45,927, he said.

Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click. No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/jFwTxAAi0S pic.twitter.com/s0depFZ24i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Rs 17,000 crore from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into the bank accounts of over 8 crore farmers.

On Saturday, 1,404 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total to 1,44,127. Over 1,100 people recovered yesterday from the infection and there are 10,668 active cases. The toll has risen to 4,098.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claims the Capital’s coronavirus cases are rising because people from other places are getting their tests done here, ANI reports."Otherwise, the trend of COVID19 cases in Delhi is decreasing," he adds.

On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the chief minister said, "The situation is under control, all parameters good, recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio reducing and deaths have reduced."

"The hospital was conceived in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital. We are inaugurating the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said at the launch event.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving. Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, he said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 68.78%. The case fatality rate has dropped 2.01%.

India on Sunday reported a rise of 64,399 cases, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll increased by 861 to 43,379.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued, according to the Vijaywada Police.

With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday, as per the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated.

COVID-19 confirmed cases had crossed the 10 lakh mark in India on July 17 when the tally reached 10,03,832.

Compared globally, India has one of the lowest cases per million at 1,469 as against the global average of 2,425 and added that the Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.04 per cent.

With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate stands at 68.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12,822 COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths due to the disease were reported in Maharashtra, the worst affected state by the pandemic, making the tally of the state cross the five lakh mark on Saturday. The state now has 5,03,084 confirmed cases, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths, according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu, the second-worst affected by the pandemic reported 5,883 positive cases and 118 deaths from across the state today, according to the state health department. The total number of cases now stand at 2,90,907 in the state, including 53,481 active cases, 2,32,618 discharged patients and 4,808 deaths.

As per the health department of national capital 1,404 new coronavirus cases, 1,130 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported today. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 1,44,127, including 1,29,362 recoveries, 10,667 active cases and 4,098 deaths.

A total of 1,101 new corona cases were reported in Gujarat today, alongwith 1,135 discharges and 23 fatalities. The state has 14,530 active cases, out of which 82 patients are on ventilator.

In Andhra Pradesh 10,080 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported, according to the COVID-19 Nodal Officer in the state. The total number of case in the state are now at 2,17,040 including 85,486 active cases, 1,29,615 recovered cases and 1,939 deaths.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday recorded a spike of 1,420 positive cases, with 485 cases being reported from state capital Thiruvananthapuram alone. Four deaths were also reported from across the state due to the disease today, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state now has 33,120 confirmed cases, including 12,109 active and 20,862 recovered patients.

According to the daily COVID bulletin of the Punjab government 998 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, making the state tally rise to 22,928. The tally includes 7,506 active cases, and 14,860 cured/discharged patients, apart from 562 deaths being reported due to the disease.

The number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir reached 24,390 on Saturday, including 7,264 active cases. While Jammu has 1,756 active cases, Kashmir has a larger share of 5,508 active cases. A total of 16,667 patients have been cured and discharged in the union territory and a total of 459 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

Further, 169 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,635 including 1,697 active cases, 1,927 discharges and 11 deaths, according to the state government today.

268 new coronavirus cases, 109 discharges and 5 deaths were reported from Puducherry today. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 5,087 including 1,953 active cases, 3,054 recovered patients and 80 deaths due to the infection.

The union territory of Chandigarh reported 52 new corona cases today. Taking the total number of cases to 1,426. The death toll due to the disease rose to 24 with one death being reported today. The number of active cases now stands at 529 in the union territory.