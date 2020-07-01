Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 15 July; stringent clampdown on movement, gathering in containment zones

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Section-144 has been imposed in Mumbai till 15 July by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of COVID-19, reports ANI.

Central Railway and Western Railway will run additional 150 and 148 local services, respectively, in Mumbai from 1 July, reports PTI. Only essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defense, Raj Bhavan will be allowed and no general passengers will be allowed yet, the news agency quotes Railways minister Piyush Goyal as saying.

With over 26 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.03 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.06 lakh.

While schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, there have been further restrictions regarding hotels and restaurants.

On 29 June, the Centre had announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2.0’, the second phase of reopening of economic and other activities in the country. These will be applicable from today. Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.

A revised draft resolution by France and China was submitted for a vote on Tuesday and the result is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council is trying again to reach agreement on its first resolution on COVID-19 since the coronavirus started circling the global in February, after a lengthy dispute between the US and China over mentioning the World Health Organization, reports AP.

If the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Wednesday has issued guidelines for resident welfare associations, to be followed till 31 July during Unlock 2.0. The entry of maids/house-helps be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the gate.

The West Bengal government has allowed 50 people at marriage functions and funerals during the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown from 1 to 31 July. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said morning walks will be allowed from 5.30 am till 8.30 am, provided social distancing and all other norms are strictly followed".

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he cannot make an accurate prediction but believes it will be "very disturbing".

Top United States infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said COVID-19 cases could grow to one lakh per day in the country if Americans do not start following public health recommendations, reports AP.

India on Wednesday reported 507 deaths and 18,653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated and 17,400 deaths.

With 1,74,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (90,167) and Delhi (87,360).

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital. Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data

A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday. The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

The total number of samples tested up to 30 June is 86,26,585 of which 2,17,931 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"India salutes our doctors – exceptional caregivers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors' Day. In a short video of his recent speech, he said while mother's give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacts with nurses working on frontline to combat COVID-19 on the occasion of Doctor's Day. There was a feeling of fear in the starting while attending patients, says a nurse told the Congress leader. "There is a scarcity of human resources", said Gandhi.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold any of its famous Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, News18 reported. The organisers have decided to set-up a blood and plasma donation camp instead.

“But, since the Bihar elections are near, the prime minister has announced the free ration programme till Chatth puja,” Salim says. “It is old wine in a new bottle.”

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim alleges that Modi’s extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November is a politically motivated decision aimed at boosting the BJP ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are due to be held later in the year, reports PTI.

More than 100 people have tested positive in Paliganj sub-division of Patna district, about 55 km from the state capital, in the last few days, out of over 350 who have been tested upon contact tracing, they said. Fifteen of his relatives who attended the wedding tested positive for the contagion and apparently infected others.

A wedding ceremony in rural Patna a fortnight ago where the groom was running high fever, two days before he died and his body cremated without being tested for COVID 19, appears to have set off the biggest infection chain in Bihar so far, health department officials said on Tuesday, reports PTI.

A case has been registered against 6 police constables for not reporting to duty since last 2 months despite being served notice, ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

A government order issued on Tuesday night said that partial lockdown with relaxed guidelines was inevitable to mitigate the economic hardship faced by the people without compromising the health and safety of the general public as the prolonged suspension of economic and livelihood activities has severely affected the vulnerable sections of society.

The Mizoram government has allowed marriage ceremonies, funerals functions, anniversary celebrations, and social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people as part of new relaxations for the partial lockdown in the state from 1 to 31 July, officials said.

79 people have tested positive for COVID19 in Paliganj, reports ANI. Most of the cases are related to a wedding ceremony held on 15 June, said Paliganj govt hospital doctor, Ajit Kumar Bihar on Tuesday. The groom had died two days after his wedding.

India’s recovery rate now stands at over 59%. Of the 585,493 coronavirus cases in the country, the number of patients who have recovered till date stands at 347,978.

Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said. So far, nearly 4,900 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus in the state, including over 2,600 from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

As many as 60 Maharashtra Police personnel, including three officers, have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease, an official said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said. Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period.

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between 2 to 12 July to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post late Tuesday night said the lockdown, inspired by the 'Janata curfew' held on March 22, would begin from 5 am on Sunday and end at 5 am the next day. He, however, said that his government was not planning to extend the lockdown.

The Tripura government has announced a 24-hour complete lockdown on Sunday to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19, reports PTI.

Section-144 has been imposed in Mumbai by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places in areas marked as 'containment zones' or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of COVID-19, reports ANI.

According to the order, all movements of one or more persons in areas designated as "Containment Zones" by the municipal authorities have been prohibited, except for essential activities, the supply of essential goods, and medical emergencies. Further, the movement has been prohibited between 9.00 pm and 5.00 am, except for medical emergencies, emergency services, government agencies and their officials on duty, and establishments providing essential services.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's Deputy Police Commissioner Pranaya Ashok, on 1 July, issued prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144 till 15 July, unless it is withdrawn earlier, reports ANI. The order prohibits the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again reiterates that the situation is under control and claims that it is improving in the National Capital. “It was predicted that by 30 June, Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases,” he says. “This is the result of everyone’s hard work. We have been able to control the situation.

Bangladesh has extended restrictions imposed on public activities and movement across the country till 3 August to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI. The number of positive cases rose to 1,45,483 and the toll stands 1,847.

Fifteen inmates of a prison in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday, reports PTI. The infected inmates of the Baruipur Central Correctional Home are asymptomatic and have been admitted to an isolation ward of the prison hospital, an official of the Correctional Services Department said.

Considering the pattern of increase in cases, the civic administration in Thane, Mira Bhayandar and Kalyan-Dombivli have imposed a total lockdown for 10 days.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district have nearly doubled in the last 15 days and risen considerably since 1 May, a data released by the authorities revealed reports PTI. In the last 15 days alone, the cases in the district have nearly doubled from 17,008 to 33,324, it stated.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to change their centres for the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled on 4 October, reports PTI. The requests for change of centre will be granted on “first-apply-first allot” basis, a press release said.

Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said. So far, nearly 4,900 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus in the state, including over 2,600 from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold any of its famous Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers have decided to set-up a blood and plasma donation camp instead. India reports 507 deaths and 18,653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India on Wednesday reported 507 deaths and 18,653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated and 17,400 deaths.

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from today and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by the Maharashtra government. Mumbai recorded 903 new cases, pushing the total number of cases to rise to 77,197 on Tuesday.

As Unlock-2 begins from Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 with nearly 66 percent cases reported in June alone. The nationwide toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu again surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a government scheme, which aims to provide free ration for 80 crore people, by five more months till the end of November.

In his televised address Tuesday, the prime minister also said it is a cause of worry that people are not adhering as strictly to rules and precautions during the 'unlock' phase as they did during the lockdown.

Modi announces extension of free ration scheme

Stating the cost to the exchequer in extending the PMGKAY scheme, the prime minister said that over Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on the scheme, and if the last three months' expenditure on account of the free ration scheme is added, then the total budget will be about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The scheme was rolled out for three months from April soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that July marks the beginning of the festive season when people's needs as well as expenditure increase, Modi said that the government has decided to extend the scheme till November end.

The prime minister also said in his 16-minute address that the Central Government is working on the "one nation, one ration card" initiative which, he added, will benefit people living outside their home for employment and other needs the most.

This was Modi's sixth address to the nation after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

The prime minister said that each member of a family covered under the scheme will get five kilogrammes of wheat or rice, and every family will get one kilogramme whole gram per month as well.

Modi, however, lamented that there is an increasing "negligence" in personal and social behaviour during the easing of restrictions and urged people to be more vigilant.

"We have also seen that since 'Unlock-1', there is increasing negligence in personal and social behaviour. Earlier, we were very careful with respect to wearing of masks, social distancing and washing of hands for 20 seconds. But today, when we need to be more careful, increasing negligence is a cause of worry," he said and urged the people to follow all necessary precautions.

He also emphasised on strict enforcement of rules, especially in containment zones.

"Those not following the rules will need to be stopped and cautioned," he said, stressing "be it a village pradhan or the prime minister, no one is above the law in India".

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu record most cases

Maharashtra remained the highest contributor to the single day rise in cases, registering over 5,200 coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Recording nearly 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has again surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the pandemic.

Karnataka also recorded more than 1,100 cases overtaking Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi saw an increase of 2,084 cases in the past 24 hours. In June, the national capital added over 64,000 fresh cases to its tally, while over 47,357 patients recovered, were discharged or migrated.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 15,394 in Telangana, 14,295 in Karnataka, 14,210 in Haryana, 13,891 in Andhra Pradesh, and 13,370 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 9,640 in Bihar, 7,752 in Assam, 7,237 in Jammu and Kashmir and 6,859 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,418 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,189 cases.

A total of 2,831 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,761 in Chhattisgarh, 2,426 in Jharkhand, 1,380 in Tripura, 1,227 in Manipur, 1,198 in Goa, 964 in Ladakh and 942 in Himachal Pradesh. Puducherry has recorded 619 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 435, Nagaland 434 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 203 COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 187 cases, Mizoram has 148 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 90, Sikkim has registered 88 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 47 cases.

Delhi govt sets ball rolling for 'plasma bank'

The Delhi government has set the ball rolling to establish the first-of-its-kind "plasma bank" for treatment of COVID-19 at a facility in the National Capital and its modalities are being worked out, sources told PTI.

The bank is being set up at the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and doctors or hospitals will have to approach it if a plasma is required for treatment of a COVID-19 patient.

Addressing an online media briefing on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the bank will be operational in the next two days.

The move comes as convalescent plasma therapy has shown "encouraging" results in city hospitals, he had said.

Sources said the facility where the plasma will be drawn from one person to donate to a COVID-19 patient, is being set up on the serving floor of the ILBS.

The plasma itself can be stored in the blood bank facility in a separate pack, a source said.

According to experts, plasma needs cryogenic storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius or less.

Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct trials for vaccine

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to conduct Phase I and II Human clinical trials to develop an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 — in the name COVAXIN.

For this, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and BBIL had partnered to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

"The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) — the office of DCGI has granted permission to initiate Phase I and II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response. Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020," stated the spokesperson of Bharat Biotech.

"The strain was successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL). Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. ICMR-NIV are providing continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine," said ICMR official.

With inputs from agencies