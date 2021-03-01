Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Second phase of vaccination begins; register through Co-WIN 2.0 portal

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The eligible persons will be able to register on the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVAXIN at AIIMS, Delhi. In a tweet, he lauded doctors and scientists for working "in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19".

Around 20,000 private facilities will also disseminate the doses at a cost of Rs 250.

Vaccine doses will be available for free at 10,000 government centres across the country so that those dependent on public healthcare facilities are not deprived.

Everyone above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines from 1 March for free at government facilities and for a price at many private hospitals.

Under the facilitated cohort registration mechanism, the state and UT government will take the proactive lead, the ministry said in the statement.

There will be a facility for on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated, the ministry added.

Under the first route, beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, which is a population-scale software with the capacity of processing several thousands of entries, and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. "This will show the government and private hospitals serving as CVCs with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination," the ministry said.

There are three routes to register for COVID-19 vaccination — advance self-registration, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration.

The list includes around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ( click here to access list ), more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS ( list can be downloaded from here ) and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts Health Insurance Schemes, the health ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

The health ministry on Saturday released a list of private hospitals where beneficiaries can get themselves inoculated after paying the fixed price.

She said that the PM will be given the second dose in 28 days. "He asked us where do we belong to and after vaccination said, 'Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala'," she added.

Sister P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS Delhi.

Active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,68,627, while 1,07,86,457 people have recovered from disease so far.

The form will have to be submitted to the vaccination center, following which on-site registration can be done.

A signed medical certificate - attesting to the severity of the illness - will be required of people who are over 45 and looking to get vaccination in the second phase. People who come under under the category of those having co-morbidities would have to fill a single-page Yes/No form confirming their medical condition, and then get the form signed by a general physician.

All beneficiaries regardless of the mode of access will have to carry any one of the following photo ID documents — Aadhaar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhaar or EPIC), certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner), and employment certificate/Official Identity Card for healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs).

The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age and a certificate of co-morbidity (if required).

Coronavirus News LATEST News and Updates: The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from 1 March (tomorrow) and registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Registration will open at 9 am on 1 March at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as of 1 January, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as of 1 January, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN 2.0.

The health ministry also released a user manual for citizen registration and appointment for vaccination.

The modalities of the new features integrated into the Co-WIN 2.0 digital platform were explained to them.

The private empanelled COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose.

"Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," the ministry said.

For example, for 1 March the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability.

However, on 1 March, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.

If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.

With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration -- Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with the photograph.

A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health and National Health Authority (NHA).

It was also explained that the central government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the states and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the government and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the ministry said.

It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).

Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is being enabled by the NHA on their website, the ministry said.

The government of India has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, free of cost to the states and UTs to vaccinate healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and they will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from pre-specified co-morbidities.

The states have been requested to operationalise the linkages between the CVCs (both government and private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to (CVCs).

The ministry specified 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group including heart failure with hospital admission in past one year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI documented stroke, diabetes ( >10 years or with complications) and hypertension on treatment, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy for which one will have to submit a medical certificate.

The ministry has shared the format of the simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner.

The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC, the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI