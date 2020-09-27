Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao tests COVID-19 positive; Maharashtra Police reports 169 new cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Rao had taken part in the proceedings of the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly till late last night. He was recently appointed as AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry

The caseload of coronavirus cases in India crossed 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 new cases, however, the number of recoveries was higher with 93,420 people recuperating in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. The total number of recoveries stands at 48.49 lakh.

"I am quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj, that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid test done again after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors," Uma Bharti said in a tweet.

Uma Bharti said that she was down with mild fever for the past three days and that despite following all the COVID norms, she has tested positive.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a late night post on Twitter, Uma Bharti informed that she has tested Covid positive and appealed to those who had come in contact with her, to get a COVID-19 test done.

In a bid to return to 'normalcy', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said the state government will allow "jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows" to resume with up to 50 participants from 1 October.

Wearing a black mask, Maestri said the race was a beautiful initiative uniting the two hard-hit cities, and that he was thrilled to be even alive to participate. I feel very lucky, he said at the starting line.

Mattia Maestri was suited up Saturday for the start of the two-day race between Italy's first two virus hotspots. It began in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive 21 February, and was ending Sunday in Vo'Euganeo, where Italy's first official COVID death was recorded the same day.

Italy's coronavirus Patient No 1, whose case confirmed one of the world's deadliest outbreaks was underway, is taking part in a 180-kilometer (112-mile) relay race in memory of COVID-19 victims and as a sign of hope after he himself recovered from weeks in intensive care.

India on Sunday reported a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases and 1,124 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured/discharged/migrated & 94,503 deaths.

From late July through the start of September, the state had an average of around 660 people test positive per day. In the seven-day period that ended Friday, it averaged 817 positive tests per day.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on Friday out of 99,953 tests, for a 1 percent positive rate.

The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in recent weeks, possibly because more businesses have been reopening and students have been returning to schools and college campuses.

More than 1,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day for the first time since June 5 the state has seen a daily number that high.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.27 crore people and killed almost 1 million - the toll is currently at 9,92,984, according to Johns Hopkins University.

He said that even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

In his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Modi said that as the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 7,12,57,836 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (September 26). Of these, 9,87,861 were tested yesterday

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,54,499, while 30,234 are under treatment across the state. As many as 50,108 samples were tested on September 26, taking the total number examined so far to 28,50,869. The samples tested per million population was 76,788, the bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 297, followed by Karimnagar (152), Rangareddy (147), Medchal Malkajgiri (137), Nalgonda (105) and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Sunday, providing data as of 8 pm on 16 September.

Telangana reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,85,833, while the death toll rose to 1,100 with nine more fatalities.

As of now, there are 17,940 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,46,359 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the district was 86.79 per cent, while the mortality rate was 2.57 percent, the official said

The maximum fresh cases were reported from Thane city at 428, followed by Kalyan-376, and Navi Mumbai-309, he said, adding that the remaining cases were detected in other parts of the district. Out of the total cases so far, Kalyan has reported over 41,000 cases, while Thane city and Navi Mumbai have recorded more than 35,000 cases each, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane has gone up to 1,68,634 with 1,621 fresh infections in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Sunday. Besides, 33 more patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 4,335, he said.

Jharkhand currently has 12,426 active coronavirus cases, while 65,839 people have recovered so far. As many as 30,152 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, the official added.

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the death toll to 670, while 1,226 new cases pushed the tally in the state 78,935, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

The total recoveries have surged to 49,41,627, and there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 percent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 82.46 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 68 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding the fresh cases include 54 in Leh district and 14 in Kargil district.

It said a patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, breathed his last in Leh on Saturday. His death was the 24th in Leh district, while rest of the 33 COVID-related deaths had taken place in Kargil district.

With 47 more patients cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 1018 – 615 in Leh district and 403 in Kargil district, the bulletin released by the directorate of health services Ladakh said.

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 68 new coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the virus tally to 4093 and death toll to 57, an official bulletin said on Sunday.

The number of active COVID-19 patients has been below 10 lakh for “several successive days”. The active caseload is 15.96 percent of the total positive cases and is “consistently declining”.

On an average, single-day recoveries have been more than 90,000 in the last few days. The overall recovery rate stands at 82.46 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that new recoveries in the country have exceeded the new COVID-19 cases “for several successive days during the period of the past nine days”.

Paul, who is also a well-known fashion designer, had been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling TMC. She attended party programmes at state BJP headquarters here earlier this week.

BJP women's wing president in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul said on Sunday she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and requested people who came in touch with her recently to get themselves tested.

He said that 443 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty four hours from hospitals. The fatality rate and recovery rate was 1.94 per cent 78.21 percent respectively.

A total of 4,623 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,71,561, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said. The overall COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 26,400 (after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu), he said.

A total of 372 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the union territory took the infection count to 26,400 and the toll to 513 on Sunday, the government said. The deceased included four women and were in the age group of 31 to 80 and most of them had comorbidities, a release from the health department said.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla applauds PM Narendra Modi's vision on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the people, says Poonawalla.

As per the latest data accessed by PTI, these forces have recorded over 36,000 COVID-19 cases till now, out of which, 6,646 are active while rest of the personnel have recovered. The maximum cases at 10,636 have been recorded in the BSF, the country's largest border guarding force with about 2.5 lakh personnel. This is followed by 10,602 cases in the largest paramilitary force CRPF and 6,466 cases in the CISF. The BSF guards Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh, while CISF is the national civil aviation security force.

The total number of coronavirus cases in central police forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs have gone over 36,000 with 128 personnel succumbing to the pandemic, according to a latest data. The cases pertain to the seven forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The 28-year-old singer requested those who came in contact with her to also get tested for coronavirus.

Punjabi singer and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Himanshi Khurana on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after she participated in a protest against the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The new cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the state, he said. At least 2,309 cases were registered in quarantine centres, while 1,613 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,09,374 on Sunday as 3,922 more people tested positive for the disease, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 797, a health department official said.

Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The former state Congress President said he was asymptomatic and will recover soon because of the good wishes from every one.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said, "We were testing around 20,000 samples earlier which have been increased to 60,000 now."

They have been accused of violating Covid protocol by amassing a large number of people at the airport on Saturday when some party leaders were arriving in the Bihar capital to strategise for the upcoming assembly elections.

An FIR has been registered against Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and several other senior party leaders for violating Covid norms at Patna airport, officials said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra Police on Sunday said that 169 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 22,629 in the force.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,774 on Sunday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Six new patients have travel history, while nine fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The former state Congress President said he was asymptomatic and will recover soon because of the good wishes from every one.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that new recoveries in the country have exceeded the new COVID-19 cases 'for several successive days during the period of the past nine days'

The total recoveries have surged to 49,41,627, and there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India on Sunday reported a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases and 1,124 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The caseload of coronavirus cases in India crossed 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 new cases, however, the number of recoveries was higher with 93,420 people recuperating in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. The total number of recoveries stands at 48.49 lakh.

The data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed that the coronavirus caseload has risen to 59,03,932, while the toll rose to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.

With a total of 48,49,584 recoveries, the country's recovery rate rose to 82.14 percent. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 percent.

There are 9,60,969 active cases in the country which comprise 16.28 percent of the total caseload, the ministry's data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, and it went past 50 lakh on 16 September.

On Saturday, the ministry said that of the 85,362 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, 75 percent are found concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories.

It also said that the country's testing capacity has crossed 14 lakh tests daily. According to the ICMR, a total of 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to 25 September, with 13,41,535 being tested on Friday.

The 10 states and Union Territories from where 75 percent of the new cases have been reported are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra continues to top this list by accounting for more than 17,000 cases. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh reported more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively, the ministry said.

Also, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh account for 83 percent of the 1,089 deaths due to COVID-19 registered in a day.

On the other hand, the ministry added that seventeen states and UTs "have cases per million lower than the national average (4,278) while 23 are reporting deaths per million lower than the national average (68)".

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said that 24 states and UTs are reporting a higher number of new recoveries than new cases.

"As India records more recoveries than new cases, the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The recoveries are more than five times the active cases of coronavirus infection," it said.

The recovered cases exceed active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh.

The ministry added that 10 states and UTs account for nearly 73 percent of the new recovered cases. Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,592 new recoveries.

"These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of 'test, track and treat' with a sharp focus on 'Chase the Virus' approach," the ministry said.

Will Centre have Rs 80,000 cr for distribution of vaccine, asks Serum Institute CEO

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII) which is producing the potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University, asked on Saturday if the government will have Rs 80,000 crore available to buy and distribute the vaccine.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIAneeds, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India," he tweeted.

This is the next "challenge" we need to tackle, he said, also tagging the prime minister's office.

"I ask this question because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution," Poonawalla added.

SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Earlier, SII had announced that it will make the Oxford vaccine available at $3 for low- and middle-income countries including India.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that clinical trials of the Oxford University vaccine — named 'Covishield' — were set to begin at the State-run KEM hospital in Mumbai from Saturday.

The report quoted KEM dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh as saying that three people will receive a shot of the vaccine on the first day.

"We have screened 13 persons so far including 10 today, of which three will get the first shot of Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed Covishield vaccine on Saturday," he said.

Another person will get placebo as part of the standard testing procedure, he added. KEM is the first hospital in Mumbai where human trials of the vaccine, being manufactured in the country by Serum Institute of India, will begin on Saturday.

Where is UN's effective response against COVID-19, asks Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the UNGA on Saturday and raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humanity in fighting the deadly disease.

"Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?" Modi said as he asserted that reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour.

In his pre-recorded video statement to the landmark General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi said that even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, India's pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to over 150 countries.

"As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Modi said in a strong assurance to the international community that is battling the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray warns against 'second coronavirus wave' as people move out of homes

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed apprehensions of a "second wave" of coronavirus transmission in the state as more people are moving out for work and called for stricter compliance with norms.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with ministers and officials of Marathwada and Nashik divisions on the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister expressed concerns over asymptomatic patients, allowed to remain at home, stepping out without proper precautions and infecting others, PTI reported.

He said the focus should be on reducing the mortality rate. Thackeray directed officials to ensure that people follow health norms like wearing masks and that violators be fined.

"In Britain, asymptomatic positive patients are treated at home, but they are checked every day. They are shifted to hospitals if needed. We are allowing asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine, but they are moving out and infecting others," the chief minister said.

"There is the fear of a second wave (of coronavirus transmission) since more people are now moving out for work. There is a danger of senior citizens getting infected in their homes," he said.

During his interaction with officials, Thackeray stressed the need to increase mass awareness and tracing and testing. He added that proper protocol should be followed in treating COVID-19 patients, "and only medical prescription should be followed".

He asked district-level task force comprising medical experts to remain in regular touch with the state-level task force.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam directed the state's District Collectors to ascertain the reasons for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state recently. Tamil Nadu has seen a spike of cases in at least 15 districts, PTI reported.

State-wise deaths

The new fatalities include 416 from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 84 from Uttar Pradesh, 72 from Tamil Nadu, 68 from Punjab, 59 from West Bengal, 48 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Chhattisgarh and 24 from Delhi.

Total 93,379 deaths reported so far in the country includes 34,761 from Maharashtra followed by 9,148 from Tamil Nadu, 8,417 from Karnataka, 5,606 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,450 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,147 from Delhi, 4,665 from West Bengal, 3,393 from Gujarat, 3,134 from Punjab and 2,152 from Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies