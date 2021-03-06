Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's recovery rate drops below 97%; 108 deaths reported in past 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 1,08,54,128, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.98 percent
Representational Image. PTI
Among the highest contributors are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra has reported 10,216 new cases, followed by Kerala with 2,776.
Of the total 108 new COVID-19 fatalities registered on Saturday, the most number of deaths were reported in three states. Maharashtra registered the highest at 53, Kerala saw 16 deaths and Punjab reported 11.
The active caseload in the country has now reached to 1,80,304, said the Union health ministry on Saturday, comprising 1.61 percent of the total number of infections.
India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,11,92,088 with over 18,000 fresh cases being reported in a span of 24 hours in the country after 36 days, while active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,80,304, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.

The toll reached 1,57,656 with 108 more fatalities, while a total of 18,327 new cases were registered in a day, it said.
The toll reached 1,57,656 with 108 more fatalities, while a total of 18,327 new cases were registered in a day, it said.
On 29 January, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which the daily rise in fresh cases remained below 18,000.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,54,128 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.98 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September.
It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,06,92,677 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 5 March with 7,51,935 samples being tested on Friday.