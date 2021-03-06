Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's recovery rate drops below 97%; 108 deaths reported in past 24 hours

12:15 (ist)

One more COVID-19 death in Telangana takes toll to 1,640

Telangana registered 170 new coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,640 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 28, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, Karimnagar districts with 15 and 14 and 12 respectively, a state government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on 5 March.