Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 1,57,548 after 113 new deaths; active caseload over 1.76 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday

India registered 16,838 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 1,11,73,761, said the Union health ministry on Friday. Of the total, there are 1,76,319 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the ministry data showed.

With 113 new COVID-19 fatalities registered in a day, the toll in the country increased to 1,57,548 on Friday, said the Union health ministry.

After 13,819 more patients were cured of the novel coronavirus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 1,08,39,894 on Friday. This takes the national recovery rate to 97.01 percent.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from 2 February.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

"Ten staff of Radha Krishna restaurant, SV Road, Andheri (West) test positive for Covid-19. All 10 shifted to BKC Jumbo Covid Centre," said the BMC.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, ten staff members of a restaurant in Mumbai's Andheri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active cases, both in Tirap district, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 died so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past two days, a senior health department official said on Friday. The northeastern state's coronavirus tally stood at 16,838, he said.

The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency to combat COVID-19 for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures until 21 March, said economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from 2 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm.

These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Out of which,8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

A total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries include 4,93,999 people aged over 60 years and 75,147 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified co-morbidities.