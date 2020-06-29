Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm tomorrow; Centre issues guidelines for Unlock 2.0

Coronavirus LIVE Updates:Coronavirus LIVE Updates:The Ministry of Home Affairs has releases Unlock-2 guidelines which will be in force till 31 July. Lockdown shall continue in containment zones till 31 July.

Five more inmates of Mandoli Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, prison officials said on Sunday. With this, the number of COVID-positive inmates in the jails under the Delhi Prison department went up to 45, they told PTI.

The state government had on 31 May said that it will not open religious places till 30 June despite the Centre's new guidelines which allowed places of worship to reopen under 'Unlock 1'.

The Rajasthan government on Sunday allowed religious places in rural areas, where a limited number of devotees visit, to reopen from 1 July. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said all precautionary measures, including physical distancing, will be mandatory at these places.

The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 417 on Sunday from 315 on Saturday, according to a Delhi health department data.

A 14-day lockdown in Guwahati came into force last evening in order to fight the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, reports PTI. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was completely locked down from 7.00 pm yesterday till 6.00 pm on July 12 with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters. Only pharmacies have been allowed to function.

With over 25.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 10.1 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5 lakh.

India’s COVID-19 cases on Sunday rose by 19,906 to 5,28,859. This is the highest daily rise in cases so far. The toll was up to 16,095, with 410 more deaths reported. On Saturday India's coronavirus case count rose to 5,08,953 with a surge of 18,552 cases, while the toll climbing to 15,685 with 384 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

India registered 38,458 new cases, 794 deaths over the weekend as states continue to re-open, lifting lockdown.

Over 7,000 citizens violated rules of phase-wise unlocking by taking their vehicles out for non-official/non-medical/non-emergency reasons on 28 June, tweeted Mumbai Police.

In the last 24 hours, 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 have recovered. There are 305 active cases and 655 personnel have recovered till date, reports ANI.

Overall the US still has far and away the most total cases, At more than 2,450,000 - roughly twice that of Brazil.

The tally Sunday from the UN health agency eclipses the previous record a week earlier at over 183,000 cases, showing case counts continue to progress worldwide. Brazil recorded the most new cases over the one-day span at more than 46,800, followed by the U.S. at over 44,400. India had nearly 20,000.

The World Health Organisation has announced another daily record in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases across the world - topping over 1,89,000 in a single 24-hour period, reports Reuters.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 5,48,318, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. India reports 19,459 new cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s total tally rises to 5,48,318 and toll stands at 16,475.

The number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru doubled from 1,556 on June 23 to 3,419 on June 28, ANI quoted the state minister Dr Sudhakar K as saying. The city makes up for 25.92% of the total caseload of Karnataka, he added.

Nagaland reports 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 434, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom told ANI. Of these, 164 people have recovered and no deaths were reported so far.

Odisha on Monday detected 245 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,859 including 4,743 recoveries, 2,086 active case, and 21 deaths, according to state health department, reports ANI.

The Mumbai Police appealed to residents to follow the personal safety and social distancing norms, else they will take strict action against offenders.

Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official said, adding that movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited.

Mumbai Police on Sunday urged the city residents not to move beyond a two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 52-year-old doctor served in the front line of the war against the pandemic at the government facility, and died of novel coronavirus infection in an ICU of a private hospital on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid tribute to the senior doctor of city government-run LNJP Hospital who died battling COVID-19, saying the society has "lost a very valuable fighter". He further said, " We salute his spirit and sacrifice. His family will be given compensation amount of Rs 1 Crore by our government."

Telangana's Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, say reports. The 68-year-old was having symptoms since the last four days, reports Indian Express.

The AAP government has decided to start a Plasma bank for COVID-19 treatment, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during an online briefing on Monday. "Delhi govt will set up 'Plasma bank'; request people to donate plasma to save lives of COVID-19 patients. The government has so far conducted clinical trials of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-19 patients and the results have been positive. The bank will start operation in two days. This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor."

The Centre allows export of Personal Protection Equipment medical coveralls, with a monthly quota limit of Rs 50 lakh, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Karnataka government has modified its order of 15 June, banning online classes for LKG to Standard V, reports LiveLaw. The new order now allows classes for a limited period as interim arrangements till the government can come out with guidelines after considering expert committee recommendations.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had banned online classes for students below class five.

The Karnataka government has put out a schedule of the amount of time each level of student can have for online classes. This is an interim arrangement and will be in force until the government comes out with guidelines based on the report of the expert committee.

"We have got arrangements for 4,246 beds out of which 2,014 are ready, another 949 beds have been kept reserved in private sector. A total of 52 govt and 195 private hospitals have been booked for COVID-19 cases. We'll have over 600 ventilators soon, " he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he will not let the coronavirus pandemic spread in his state, reports ANI. “If there will be any chance of the spread of Covid-19 infection in my state, I will act firmly,” he adds. “I have to do my best.”

The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID19 is 1,11,602 as of today. So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 58.67%, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reports ANI.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reports 793 new cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rise to 13891 including 7479 active cases, 6232 discharged cases and 180 deaths, ANI quoted state COVID19 nodal officer as saying.

Delhi High Court extends the suspension of the functioning of the High Court and subordinate courts till 15 July, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports ANI. All pending matters listed before the Court in this period stand adjourned. Hearing in urgent matters to be held via video-conferencing.

Kerala Technical University (KTU) has postponed all its exams including that of the final semester, reports ANI. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 1 July. The decision was taken in wake of increasing coronavirus cases. Earlier many students and parents had raised concerns regarding the KTU's decision to conduct the examination during this time

The swab sample of the MLA was collected on Sunday and contract tracing had begun as per protocol, Pandey informed. The MLA had earlier said he was going into self-isolation after a fellow legislator from Mandsaur tested positive for the virus on 20 June. The two MLAs had come in contact during the Rajya Sabha polls in the state on 19 June.

A BJP MLA from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh test positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, district chief medical health officer RS Pandey said. Three legislators, two from the BJP and one from the Congress, have been detected with the infection this month.

The Maharashtra government has extended lockdown in the state till 31 July, reports ANI. According to News18, an official order has been issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta. People will be allowed to travel only for those purposes as allowed under Mission Begin Again. In areas where cases are rising, local authorities may enforce additional restrictions on non-essential activities and movement of people.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has releases Unlock-2 guidelines which will be in force till 31 July.

According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges, educational institutes will remain closed till 31 July. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges, educational institutes will remain closed till 31 July. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Lockdown will remain in force in COVID-19 containment zones till July 31 and district authorities to demarcate zones, according to the guidelines. Night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am throughout country, except for essential activities.

Under the Unlock 2 guidelines, Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited. Metro Rail services shall remain shut and cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also not be allowed to open. All activities apart from those prohibited will be allowed outside containment zones.

Centre issues national directives for COVID-19 management, wearing of face masks made compulsory in workplaces, public places. Work places to operate with staggered timings.

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner, state the new guidelines. adding that their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. There shall be no restrictions on interstate and intra state movement of persons, goods including those for cross land-border under Treaties with neighboring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner, state the new guidelines. adding that their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. There shall be no restrictions on interstate and intra state movement of persons, goods including those for cross land-border under Treaties with neighboring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements

India’s first Covid-19 vaccine - COVAXIN, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase I and II human clinical trials, reported The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech. Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July. reported CNBC TV18 .

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs has releases Unlock-2 guidelines which will be in force till 31 July. Lockdown shall continue in containment zones till 31 July.

Tamil Nadu extends general lockdown in state till 31 July, while intense lockdown in Chennai, its suburbs and Madurai will continue till 5 July, said reports.

Maharashtra reported 5,257 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,69,883. The death toll reached 7,610 after 181 new fatalities were reported.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 3,949 new cases and 62 deaths, taking the total number COVID-19 cases in the state to 86,224 and toll to 1,141, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

The Maharashtra government has extended lockdown in the state till 31 July. In areas where cases are rising, local authorities may enforce additional restrictions on non-essential activities and movement of people.

The AAP government has decided to start a Plasma bank for COVID-19 treatment, which will be operational in the next two days, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during an online briefing on Monday. Meanwhile, The recovery rate of India has risen to 58.67 percent.

India reports 19,459 new cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country's total tally rises to 5,48,318 and toll stands at 16,475.

India registered 38,458 new cases, 794 deaths over the weekend as states continue to re-open, lifting lockdown. India's COVID-19 cases on Sunday rose by 19,906 to 5,28,859. On Saturday India's coronavirus case count rose to 5,08,953 with a surge of 18,552 cases.

India's coronavirus case count mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday with a spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day and the toll rose to 16,095 with 410 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey, joining several states and UTs which have opted for the exercise in their efforts to check the surge.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government extended the lockdown in the state till 15 July.

India reports 19,906 new cases, 410 deaths in 24 hours

The Union health ministry's data updated at 8 am showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to news agency PTI, this is the fifth consecutive day that India has added more than 15,000 coronavirus infections to its tally. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from 1 June till date as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.

Of the total 16,095 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths, Gujarat with 1,789, Tamil Nadu with 1,025, Uttar Pradesh with 649, West Bengal with 629, Madhya Pradesh with 550, Rajasthan with 391 and Telangana with 243 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to lead the case count with 1,59,133, followed by Delhi at 80,188, Tamil Nadu at 78,335, Gujarat at 30,709, Uttar Pradesh at 21,549, Rajasthan at 16,944 and West Bengal at 16,711, according to the ministry data. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 13,436 in Telangana, 13,427 in Haryana, 12,965 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,285 in Andhra Pradesh and 11,923 in Karnataka.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 7,839 cases are being reassigned to states.

Recoveries exceed actives cases by more than one lakh

The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

The Centre noted that recoveries now exceed active COVID-19 cases by over one lakh, stressing that "proactive steps" taken by it along with the states and Union Territories are showing "encouraging results".

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to 27 June and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday.

India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs, said the health ministry in a statement.

More vigilance required as curbs are eased, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy as it begins to "unlock". India has always transformed adversities into stepping stones to success and this year won't be different, PTI quoted him as saying.

He said people have to remain more vigilant compared to the lockdown period. "Always remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home," he cautioned in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address.

Restrictions in Maharashtra to continue beyond 30 June

Along the same lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the restrictions in the state will continue even after 30 June as the crisis is not over. "Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

"We can't leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed," he said in a televised address.

The unlock process, dubbed "Mission Begin Again" by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said.

The state reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state also reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429.

In Mumbai, police urged the city residents not to move beyond a two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons. Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official said, adding that movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited.

With the further easing of coronavirus-induced curbs in the state, some salons opened in Mumbai on Sunday after a gap of three months while many remained closed due to lack of workforce.

Thackeray also said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative, which was launched on 27 May, received good results in worst-hit Mumbai and will now be expanded to other parts of the state. As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will be compulsorily kept in institutional quarantine.

Manipur extends lockdown till 15 July

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced that the government has decided to extend lockdown for another 15 days — from 1 July to 15 July, reported ANI. According to AIR News Imphal, the chief minister said that inter-district buses would be allowed to operate from 1 July with all guidelines and SOPs. No other public transport system will be allowed during this period, he said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender and officials as the number of infections in the state rose to 14,419 and the toll reached 247. The Telangana government said that a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city following a sharp rise in infections, including a proposal to reimpose a lockdown in Hyderabad, would soon be finalised.

Rao said the government would examine all relevant issues and take a necessary decision as several issues have to be considered if it decides to re-impose lockdown in GHMC limits. "If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day-long curfew with one or two hour relaxation to buy the essentials," a press release quoted him as having said.

In Delhi, where the case count crossed 83,000 with 2,889 fresh cases, the number of containment zones went up from 218 to 417 after a re-mapping of such areas under a revised strategy. As part of a massive house-to house survey to limit the spread of the contagion, around. 2.45 lakh people have been screened.

"We have screened around two lakh people for COVID-19 in house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in COVID-19 containment zones," an official told PTI.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said there was no community transmission in Delhi and said that 30,000 hospital beds would be made available by end of June.

The National Capital has so far reported 2,623 fatalities with 65 being recorded on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh announce surveys

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh said they will also conduct house-to-house survey like Delhi, Goa, Odisha and Jharkhand in an attempt to increase surveillance.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state will launch a large-scale campaign from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation. "It will be carried out in containment and non-containment zones," he said.

The toll due to viral infection in the state reached 660 with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 22,147 after 606 fresh infections were reported on Sunday, Prasad said.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13,186 and the toll touched 557, the state government said it will launch a 'Kill Corona' campaign from 1 July to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic

Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

Karnataka saw a record rise of 1,267 cases, of which 783 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. The Bengaluru Police said criminal cases will be filed against those flouting face mask and social distancing rules and people can call police in case someone refuses to follow the COVID-19 preventive norms in the city,

While police and civic body officials will patrol city roads and enforce the mask rule and social distancing, the public can also do their bit and ask every other person to follow them, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a series of tweets as the government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Among others, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Goa on Sunday reported an increase in cases and fatalities.

Global cases cross 10 million

The global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a grim milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

The figure is roughly double the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation. while the number of fatalities — more than 497,000 fatalities— is roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.

The milestone comes as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last until a vaccine is available.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns.

The first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed on 10 January in Wuhan in China, before infections and fatalities surged in Europe, then the United States, and later Russia.

With inputs from agencies