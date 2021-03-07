Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Active cases rise for fifth straight day; 18,711 cases reported in past 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: According to the health ministry's data, there are currently 1,84,523 active cases while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.95 percent

On Saturday, the 50th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, till 7 pm, a total of 11,64,422vaccine doses were given, the health ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to a provisional report till Saturday 7 pm, a total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given. These include 69,72,859 healthcare workers and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 4,60,782 beneficiaries more than 60 years and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

A single-day rise of 18,711 new COVID-19 cases, 100 fatalities takes India's tally of cases to 1,12,10,799, toll to 1,57,756. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,84,523, while a total of 1,08,68,520 people have recovered from the disease, says the Union health ministry.

The active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day while the recovery rate dropped further to 96.95 percent,the health ministry's data showed. The casefatality rate stands at 1.41 percent

According to the ICMR, 22,14,30,507 samples have been tested up to 6 March, with 7,37,830 samples being tested on Saturday.

Sri Lanka on Sunday received the first batch of 264,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines provided under the World Health Organisation's COVAX facility, an official said. COVAX is the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.

The spread of COVID-19 in the country would remain at low levels if the vaccination coverage is expanded substantially, possibly by inoculating those above 30 years of age and without comorbidities, by end of May, an expert has said. Though there has been a spike in the number of cases in some states, overall they have remained much on the lower side despite elections being held in some states, GVS Murthy, Director of Indian Institute of Public Health, set up under the aegis of Public Health Foundation of India, said. "A sudden spike in cases has not been seen though civic polls were held in Hyderabad and local body elections took place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh," he said. The infection is spreading, most probably after those who were leading protected lives got exposed as they moved out of their homes and mingled with others, he said.

A total of 55,304 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

are active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 percent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case on Sunday, a senior health official said. The state's caseload stands at 16,839, of which three



The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers, while frontline workers stated receiving vaccine shots from February 2. Providing the second dose of COVID-19 shots started on 13 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those senior citizens and for people aged 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions

These include 69,72,859 healthcare workers and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 4,60,782 beneficiaries more than 60 years and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

Out of these 9,44,919 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,19,503 healthcare and frontline workers received the 2nd dose according to the provisional report, the ministry said.

The9,44,919 beneficiaries include6,26,805 people aged over 60 and1,14,036 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.