Coronavirus Live News Updates:

The COVID-19 tally stands at 2,95,10,410, of which 9,73,158 are active cases. In the same period, 3,921 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 3,74,305.

India reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since 31 March, data from the health ministry showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day in the country. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,81,62,947, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.27 percent, the data stated.

It has stayed below 10 percent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also reduced and stands at 4.54 percent.

A total of 14,92,152 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations in the country so far to 37,96,24,626, it stated, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded 4.72 per cent.

Beauty parlours, government parks and playgrounds, farming equipment repair and pump set repair shops, opticians, TASMAC shops, handicraft shops, electronic repair shops, mobile repair shops, administrative wings of schools and colleges will be allowed to remain open.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 21 June, while announcing some relaxations in 27 districts of the state.

Banashankari and areas near Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) too saw traffic jams.

The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction. There was a chock-a-block at Freedom Park, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, Town Hall, Richmond Road and KempeGowda Road right in the middle of the city as well.

Traffic snarls returned to Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain COVID-19 were eased on Monday. Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru.

The imp point 2 remember- vaccine dont prevent #COVID BUT help keep symptoms Mild.Timely diagnosis & treatment r key 2 quick recovery As I go home 2day & continue #self isolation under Med sup via #telemedicine My heartfelt gratitude 2 R #Nursing , Doc & #scientific com 🙏 (2/2)

"The important point to remember is that vaccines don't prevent COVID-19 but help keep symptoms. Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to quick recovery," she tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as 134 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,282, an official said on Monday. The state had reported 298 cases on Sunday. The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 145 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the past two days, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex Region continued to report high number of fresh cases with 35, followed by West Kameng (19), Anjaw (18), Changlang (15) and Lower Subansiri at 11.

The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control center, said Monday that 549 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours. It’s the first time since 21 September that the figure has been under 1,000, though it’s typical for numbers over the weekend to be relatively low because fewer tests are conducted and reported. Germany has reported more than 3.7 million cases since the pandemic began. Another 10 deaths brought the country’s toll to 89,844.

Germany has recorded its lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections in nearly nine months, and officials are floating the possibility of loosening mask-wearing rules.

Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till 22 June and old SOPs will be followed with some changes, news agency ANi quotes state minister Subodh Uniyal as saying. "People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively only with negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said. According to the Uttarakhand Press Information Bureau, negative RT-PCR report will continue to be mandatory for those coming to Uttarakhand from other states. Markets will open three days a week, while sweet shops will open five days a week. It has also been decided to open the revenue court, with 20 people. Also, 50 people will be allowed at both weddings and funerals, ANI quotes the minister as saying. Auto-rickshaw such as Vikram can ply in cities.

Of the total vaccine doses provided so far, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,27,66,396 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Monday) and more than 1.40 crore (1,40,70,224) vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry stated.

More than 26.68 crore (26,68,36,620) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and over 96,490 vaccine doses will be received by them within the next three days, said the Union health ministry on Monday.

On Sunday, the UK recorded 7,490 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, with the seven-day average for cases up 49 percent compared with the seven days before.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a four-week delay to an end to all legal lockdown restrictions in the country when he makes a statement later on Monday in relation to so-called Freedom Day, which was set for 21 June. The last and fourth stage of the lockdown roadmap is now expected around 19 July instead amid a worrying spike in cases of the Delta variant, which experts fear will result in greater hospitalisations in the coming weeks.

All centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archeological Survey of India will be opened from 16 June, says ASI.

Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till 22 June and old SOPs will be followed with some changes, news agency ANI quotes state minister Subodh Uniyal as saying

A total of 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the health ministry.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by another week till 21 June, while easing several restrictions. Doing away with the odd-even formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Karnataka will begin the unlock process from Monday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts. According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am.

However, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still on the higher side.

The coronavirus -induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till 21 June as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14 percent, an official said. The curfew was first imposed on 9 May and has been extended several times since then, as the state witnessed its positivity rate reaching a high of 51 percent before dipping gradually to the level now, he added.