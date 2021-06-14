Coronavirus LATEST Updates
Coronavirus Live News Updates: Uttarakhand extends curfew till 22 June, allows sweet shops to open five days a week
Coronavirus Live News Updates: According to reports, markets can operate three days a week and autorickshaws have been allowed to ply in cities
Highlights
Centre invites bids for delivery of Covid vaccines to remote areas by drones
The government has invited bids for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs to remote areas and those with difficult terrains in select locations of the country by drones to ensure last-mile coverage.
The ICMR plans to engage Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operators who are able to conduct beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations in fixed pre-defined flight paths, deliver medical supplies payload at select locations in India and return to the command station.
According to the specifications, UAVs should be able to cover a minimum aerial distance of 35 km, able to take off vertically and carry a minimum payload of 4 kg.
Daily positivity rate under 10% for 21st consecutive day
A total of 14,92,152 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations in the country so far to 37,96,24,626, it stated, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded 4.72 per cent.
It has stayed below 10 percent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also reduced and stands at 4.54 percent.
Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day in the country. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,81,62,947, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.27 percent, the data stated.
India reports lowest daily cases in 72 days
India reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since 31 March, data from the health ministry showed.
The COVID-19 tally stands at 2,95,10,410, of which 9,73,158 are active cases. In the same period, 3,921 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 3,74,305.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
UK PM expected to delay COVID lockdown end by 4 weeks to 19 July
Over 1.4 crore vaccine doses still available with states and UTs, says health ministry
More than 26.68 crore (26,68,36,620) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and over 96,490 vaccine doses will be received by them within the next three days, said the Union health ministry on Monday.
Of the total vaccine doses provided so far, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,27,66,396 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Monday) and more than 1.40 crore (1,40,70,224) vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry stated.
#LargestVaccineDrive#𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝟏𝟗 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 14, 2021
➡️ More than 26.68 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.
➡️ More than 1.40 Cr doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.https://t.co/gxX3YLTWqH pic.twitter.com/a67uRr6vGS
Uttarakhand extends COVID curfew till 22 June
Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till 22 June and old SOPs will be followed with some changes, news agency ANi quotes state minister Subodh Uniyal as saying. "People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively only with negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said. According to the Uttarakhand Press Information Bureau, negative RT-PCR report will continue to be mandatory for those coming to Uttarakhand from other states. Markets will open three days a week, while sweet shops will open five days a week. It has also been decided to open the revenue court, with 20 people. Also, 50 people will be allowed at both weddings and funerals, ANI quotes the minister as saying. Auto-rickshaw such as Vikram can ply in cities.
साथ ही अन्य राज्यों से उत्तराखंड आने वालों के लिए आरटीपीसीआर की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट अभी भी अनिवार्य है। वही हफ्ते में तीन दिन बाजार खुलेंगे। मिठाई की दुकानें पांच दिन खुलेंगी। शहरों में विक्रम, ऑटो के संचालन की अनुमति दी गई। साथ ही राजस्व न्यायालय खोलने का भी निर्णय लिया गया है।— PIB in Uttarakhand (@PIBDehradun) June 14, 2021
Germany records lowest daily new cases in nearly nine months
Germany has recorded its lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections in nearly nine months, and officials are floating the possibility of loosening mask-wearing rules.
The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control center, said Monday that 549 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours. It’s the first time since 21 September that the figure has been under 1,000, though it’s typical for numbers over the weekend to be relatively low because fewer tests are conducted and reported. Germany has reported more than 3.7 million cases since the pandemic began. Another 10 deaths brought the country’s toll to 89,844.
AP
Arunachal Pradesh logs 134 new COVID-19 cases
Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as 134 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,282, an official said on Monday. The state had reported 298 cases on Sunday. The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 145 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the past two days, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex Region continued to report high number of fresh cases with 35, followed by West Kameng (19), Anjaw (18), Changlang (15) and Lower Subansiri at 11.
PTI
Apollo joint MD says antibody cocktail made 'dramatic difference' in recovery
Apollo Joint MD Sangita Reddy said taking the Regeneron antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recovery made a "dramatic difference"
"The important point to remember is that vaccines don't prevent COVID-19 but help keep symptoms. Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to quick recovery," she tweeted.
The imp point 2 remember- vaccine dont prevent #COVID BUT help keep symptoms Mild.Timely diagnosis & treatment r key 2 quick recovery— Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) June 14, 2021
As I go home 2day & continue #self
isolation under Med sup via #telemedicine My heartfelt gratitude 2 R #Nursing, Doc & #scientific com 🙏 (2/2)
COVID-19-induced lockdown curbs ease, traffic jam returns in Bengaluru
Traffic snarls returned to Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain COVID-19 were eased on Monday. Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru.
The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction. There was a chock-a-block at Freedom Park, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, Town Hall, Richmond Road and KempeGowda Road right in the middle of the city as well.
Banashankari and areas near Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) too saw traffic jams.
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till 21 June
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 21 June, while announcing some relaxations in 27 districts of the state.
Beauty parlours, government parks and playgrounds, farming equipment repair and pump set repair shops, opticians, TASMAC shops, handicraft shops, electronic repair shops, mobile repair shops, administrative wings of schools and colleges will be allowed to remain open.
