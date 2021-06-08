live

Coronavirus Live News Updates: At 86,498, India records lowest daily cases in 66 days; recovery rate rises to 94.29%

Coronavirus Live News Updates: The number of daily cases fell under 1 lakh after 63 days, while the daily positivity rate stood at 4.62 percent, less than 10 percent for the 15th consecutive day

June 08, 2021
Representational image. AP

June 08, 2021 - 11:19 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir village first in India to achieve 100% vaccination of adults

A remote hamlet in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19, officials said.

The credit goes to the healthcare workers whose strenuous efforts shot Weyan hamlet, with an adult population of 362, to national fame, they said. "The village is located only 28 kilometres away from Bandipora district headquarters, but a distance of 18 kilometres has to be covered by foot as there is no motorable road,” an official of the health department said.

He said the task of vaccinating all the residents was even more difficult as the village consists of nomadic families who go to higher reaches for grazing their livestock.

"There is no internet access in the village. So it was not possible for the residents to get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do," Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora said while explaining the difficulty faced by the healthcare workers.

June 08, 2021 - 11:07 (IST)

33.6 lakh doses administered in India on 7 June

More than 33.64 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on 7 June, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 23.61 crore. 30.38 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.26 lakh people were given their second dose.

June 08, 2021 - 10:47 (IST)

Rajasthan eases curbs; allows offices and shops to function

The Rajasthan government announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state following a dip in the number of infections and the positivity rate.

Under the modified guidelines issued by the Home department to come into effect from Tuesday, government and private offices in the state can stay open till 4 pm with 50 percent of staff presence.

Parks will be open from 5 am to 8 am, and shops and commercial establishments of permitted categories will be open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

Passengers coming from outside the state will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. However, those fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a test report, as per the fresh guidelines.

While dining in restaurants will not be allowed, takeaways will be available. The facility of home delivery from these establishments will be allowed till 10 pm. Gatherings of all kinds, public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious, processions and fairs will continue to be banned.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, picnic spots, sports grounds and similar places will remain closed in the state. Coaching institutions and libraries etc will remain closed too. Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes/malls will not be allowed to open.

June 08, 2021 - 10:42 (IST)

India reports lowest cases since 2 April

India reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in 66 days, while the number fell under 1 lakh after 63 days. Recovery rate rose to 94.29 percent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 4.62 percent, less than 10 percent for the 15th consecutive day.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the daily cases for the 26th consecutive day.

June 08, 2021 - 09:49 (IST)

Free vaccines for all adults from 21 June: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had announced the Centre will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from 21 June.

Asserting that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days, Modi said the centre has now decided to buy 75 percent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure 25 percent of vaccines but they cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

June 08, 2021 - 09:43 (IST)

India reports 86,498 cases, lowest since 2 April

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 2,89,96,473 with 86,498 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.73 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death count increased to 3,51,309 with 2,123 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Glaring COVID-19 vaccine inequality has created a "two-track pandemic" with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, renewing pleas for shot donations.

Updated Date: June 08, 2021

