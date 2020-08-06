Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Telangana to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily; state reports 2,092 new cases today

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the toll mounted to 589

Auto refresh feeds

The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the "Pandemic Period" in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

Novavax Inc said it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate reports Reuters.

An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6 percent over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.

US testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results.

Zydus Cadila announced Wednesday that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, going by the name ZyCoV-D, was found to be both safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers in Phase I human trials, which began on 15 July 2020. The vaccine candidate will begin Phase II trials on Thursday, 6 August, the company said.

Assam’s total crosses the 50,000-mark with 2,284 new infections, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Six additional deaths take the state’s toll to 121.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said. The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

The drug has been approved by the FDA for emergency use at multiple clinical sites in patients who are too ill to enter the FDA's Phase 2/3 trials.

Doctors at a hospital here have used a new drug called RLF-100, also known as aviptadil, that has led to rapid recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients, reports PTI.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe and the CM has ordered for a report within 3 days.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.

As many as 6,64,949 samples were tested on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 5 August is 2,21,49,351.

India registers 56,282 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 19,64,536. The toll rises by 904 to 40,699.

Mizoram now has 251 active COVID-19 patients, while 286 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate in the state stands at 53.25 per cent, the official said, adding that one patient, who has migrated to Assam, is not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.

Thirty-three people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 537, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

There are 5,95,501 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently which contribute 30.31 per cent of the total cases. The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

They will also still need to obtain Health Canada regulatory approvals before being distributed to Canadians, she said.

Millions of doses will be supplied, but the vaccines are still in development while negotiations continue with other potential suppliers, Procurement Minister Anita Anand told a news conference.

Canada announced Wednesday it has signed two agreements with American pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

The post in question was a video clip of a Trump interview on Fox News Channel uploaded by the Trump campaign on Wednesday. The US President claims in the clip that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

Social media giant Facebook, for the first time, has removed a post from US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that children were "almost immune" to COVID-19, saying it violated its policy against spreading "misinformation" about the novel coronavirus.

As many as 13,28,336 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 67.6 percent.

539 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30 am. Total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 48,383, including a death toll of 753 and 34,318 recoveries.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan addresses a virtual meeting of the regional directors of World Health Organization South-East Asia. “Within 10-20 days, with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation, we were able to create from 1,000 to 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients,” he says. “We are also ensuring mental well being of populace amid pandemic.”

"An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations," Das said.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

"An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations," Das said.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet which met here on Wednesday discussed threadbare the coronavirus spread, treatment being given to those affected and further strengthening of the public health system, an official release issued Wednesday night said.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State, an official release has said.

The recovery rate was 71.3 per cent in the state, while it was 67.19 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.80 percent, while it was 2.09 percent at the national level, it said. The total number of people who recovered from the infection stood at 52,103, while 20,358 were under treatment.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the death toll mounted to 589 after 13 more people succumbed to the virus.

Odisha’s tally of coronavirus cases crosses the 40,000-mark on Thursday, after the state records its biggest jump in infections with 1,699 cases, PTI reports. Ten more fatalities push the toll to 235.

Jharkhand registers 1,060 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 15,130, ANI reports, quoting the state health department.

The post in question was a video clip of a Trump interview on Fox News Channel uploaded by the Trump campaign on Wednesday. The US President claims in the clip that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

Social media giant Facebook, for the first time, has removed a post from US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that children were "almost immune" to COVID-19, saying it violated its policy against spreading "misinformation" about the novel coronavirus.

As many as 13,28,336 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 67.6 percent.

539 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30 am. Total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 48,383, including a death toll of 753 and 34,318 recoveries.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan addresses a virtual meeting of the regional directors of World Health Organization South-East Asia. “Within 10-20 days, with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation, we were able to create from 1,000 to 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients,” he says. “We are also ensuring mental well being of populace amid pandemic.”

"An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations," Das said.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

"An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations," Das said.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet which met here on Wednesday discussed threadbare the coronavirus spread, treatment being given to those affected and further strengthening of the public health system, an official release issued Wednesday night said.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State, an official release has said.

The recovery rate was 71.3 per cent in the state, while it was 67.19 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.80 percent, while it was 2.09 percent at the national level, it said. The total number of people who recovered from the infection stood at 52,103, while 20,358 were under treatment.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the death toll mounted to 589 after 13 more people succumbed to the virus.

Odisha’s tally of coronavirus cases crosses the 40,000-mark on Thursday, after the state records its biggest jump in infections with 1,699 cases, PTI reports. Ten more fatalities push the toll to 235.

Jharkhand registers 1,060 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 15,130, ANI reports, quoting the state health department.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the toll mounted to 589.

The repo rate stands at 4 percent, and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

Serum will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the 'Pandemic Period' in most countries

As many as 13,28,336 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 67.6 percent.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 5,95,501, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.

India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18 lakh, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day. However, the recoveries have also increased to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 percent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 percent, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 percent of the total caseload.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to 4 August with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three Indian drug manufacturers on Wedensday launched Favipiravir, an antivral which has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in COVID-19 patients.

While Lupin's Covihalt costs Rs 49 per tablet in India, BDR Pharmaceuticals's BDFAVI will be available at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. Alkem Laboratories too launched ''Alfluenza'', but the cost per tablet is not available.

Case fatality rate drops to 2.09%

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 2.09 percent, according to the health ministry.

"With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in the recovered cases in the last 14 days," the ministry said in the statement.

With 6,19,652 tests conducted on Tuesday, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402.

The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 15,568.

SC suggests cheaper treatment in smaller towns

The Supreme Court has suggested that there should be cheaper treatment for COVID-19 infected patients in smaller towns and asked the Centre to consider the aspect of prompt release of claims by insurance companies which cannot keep their hands off at the time of pandemic.

The apex court was told by the Centre that health is a state subject and primary responsibility in terms of management of COVID-19 rests with the states.

In a report filed in the top court, the Centre proposed that states "may on a priority basis arrive at fair rates for private hospitals to ensure that there is no over-charging from COVID-19 patients or indiscriminate hikes for patients".

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which was hearing the pleas including the one filed by advocate Sachin Jain who has sought direction for regulating the cost of treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals across the country, suggested that there should be cheaper treatment for coronavirus infected patients in smaller towns.

The top court made the suggestion after counsel appearing for private hospitals said that uniform price capping may not be feasible as it may vary in big and smaller cities.

State-wise figures

Of the 857 fresh deaths reported by the central health ministry on Wednesday, 300 are from Maharashtra, 110 from Karnataka, 108 from Tamil Nadu, 67 from Andhra Pradesh, 54 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 25 from Gujarat, 20 from Punjab, 17 each from Rajasthan and Bihar, 13 from Telangana, 12 each from Madhya Pradesh and Delhi and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Odisha, eight each from Chhattisgarh and Haryana, six from Assam, five from Uttarakhand, four from Goa, three from Kerala and Jharkhand, two each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Tripura, while Chandigarh has recorded one fatality each.

Of the total 39,795 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,142 followed by 4,349 in Tamil Nadu, 4,033 in Delhi, 2,704 in Karnataka, 2,533 in Gujarat, 1,817 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,785 in West Bengal, 1,604 in Andhra Pradesh and 962 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 732 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 576 in Telangana, 462 in Punjab, 448 in Haryana, 417 in Jammu and Kashmir, 347 in Bihar, 216 in Odisha, 128 in Jharkhand, 115 in Assam, 95 in Uttarakhand, 87 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 69 deaths, Goa 60, Puducherry 58, Tripura 30, Chandigarh 20, Himachal Pradesh 14, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12, Ladakh and Manipur seven each, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

90% of recovered patients in Wuhan suffering from lung damage: Report

Ninety percent of a sample group of coronavirus-recovered patients from a prominent hospital in China's Wuhan city where the pandemic broke out have reported lung damage and five percent of them are again in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, according to a media report on Wednesday.

A team at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University led by Peng Zhiyong, director of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, has been conducting follow-up visits with ''100 recovered patients'' since April.

The first phase of this one-year programme finished in July. The average age of the patients in the study is 59.

According to the first phase results, 90 percent of the patients'' lungs are still in a damaged state, which means their lungs ventilation and gas exchange functions have not recovered to the level of healthy people, state-run Global Times reported.

Peng's team conducted a six-minute walking test with the patients. They found that the recovered patients could only walk 400 metres in six minutes while their healthy peers could walk 500 metres in the same period.

Some recovered patients have to rely on oxygen machines even three months after being discharged from the hospital, Liang Tengxiao, a doctor from the Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, was quoted as saying by the report.

With inputs from PTI