Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports first COVID-19 death; India's recovery rate now at 63.92%

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: On Sunday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death — a 74-year-old with comorbidities from East Sikkim. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate is now at 63.92%.

Auto refresh feeds

“Second wave of Covid-19 there has prompted decision to kick Spain off the safe country list,” the newspaper’s political editor, Tim Shipman, said on Twitter. Britain’s health ministry had no immediate comment on the report.

Britain’s government is set to announce all travellers from Spain arriving after midnight (2300 GMT) on Saturday will need to spend two weeks in quarantine in case they are infected with coronavirus, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 31,086 from Friday's 29,921. Of the fresh cases, 353 are from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat.

A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday, taking the death toll to 77, while the state's tally crossed the 31,000-mark after 1,165 fresh cases were reported, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The global tally for coronavirus is about to touch 1.6 crore. As many as 15,980,425 people across the world have so far contracted the coronvairus disease. The United States with 4,174,437 cases and Brazil with 2,394,513 continue to be the worst hit.

For the first time, government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day.

India on Sunday registered a record number of single-day COVID19 tests on the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested.

The two brothers -- one nine-month-old and the other nine-and-half-years -- both undergoing treatment at the Institute of Child Health (ICH), tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, after which their father tried hiring an ambulance to take them to a state-run hospital.

An ambulance driver allegedly forced two coronavirus-infected minor boys and their mother to get down the vehicle as they could not pay the exorbitant fare he demanded for a six-km journey between two hospitals in Kolkata. However, after the intervention of doctors, the driver settled for Rs 2,000, the boys' father said.

If the person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru, reports NDTV . The number accounts for over 7 percent of the total number of cases in the city, which has seen a surge in infections over the last couple of weeks. A lockdown had been imposed in the city from 15 to 22 July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly address to the nation through radio programme Mann ki Baat will take place on Sunday. The address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month. This will be the 67th episode of the programme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in a tweet said that the “corona bed occupancy” has come down sharply from 23 to 26 July in the National Capital.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 25 July with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in Israel topped 60,000 yesterday as the government struggles to contain a resurgence in infection rates. The latest daily tally showed 1,770 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 60,496, the country's health ministry reported, according to Reuters.

India reports 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rises by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths, accorrding to the Maharashtra Police, reports ANI.

'Janta Curfew' being observed in Nagpur city, to curb the spread of COVID19 infection. All essential services to remain functional, reports ANI.

`Bhoomi pujan' or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is to take place on 5 August.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday asked the public to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till 5 August, which she believes will rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases tally rises to 35,909 with 611 new infections today till 10:30 am. The number of active cases in the state is 9,935 and 25,353 recovered cases, death toll 621.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his monthly 'Mann ki baat' radio show and spoke about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country: "Our Covid-19 recovery rate is better than other nations, and so is the death toll. Yes, its saddening to lose even one person, but lakhs have been saved."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also highlighted that the coronavirus is not yet gone, it's spreading fast in many areas, and is still as dangerous as before. "We need to take all precautions. Please ensure that you wear a mask, maintain 'do gajj ki doori', and wash your hands."

Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region in the country's far west, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That raised the total in the local outbreak to 137 since the first case was detected 10 days ago. Another 13 cases were confirmed in Liaoning province in the northeast, bringing the total there to 25, almost all in the city of Dalian.

China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.

Odisha detects 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 25,389 including 15,928 recoveries and 9,287 active cases, according to that latest update from the state health department.

Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people that on this 15 August to take resolve to get freedom from coronavirus, "for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties"

Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against COVID-19," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while shedding light on the various administrative and innovative efforts being undertaken in villages. "With a positive approach, a disaster can be turned around into opportunity," he adds.

This is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16-million mark in the country.

The country's toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Total active cases stood at 1,102 while 1,645 patients had been discharged from various hospitals so far, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The positivity rate in the UT was 20.9 per cent while the rate of fatality was 1,4 per cent, the release said.

The total of COVID-19 cases in the union territory rose to 2,787 on Sunday with 131 people testing positive while two fresh deaths took the toll to 40.

It said 998 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 41,332 so far, while 12,264 were under treatment.

Of the fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for 641, followed by Ranga Reddy district 171, Warangal Urban 131 and Medchal district 91, a bulletin giving the details as of 8 pm on Saturday said.

As many as 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the tally to 54,059 and the toll to 463, reports PTI.

On Sunday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death — a 74-year-old with comorbidities from East Sikkim.

Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region in the country's far west, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That raised the total in the local outbreak to 137 since the first case was detected 10 days ago. Another 13 cases were confirmed in Liaoning province in the northeast, bringing the total there to 25, almost all in the city of Dalian.

China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.

Odisha detects 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 25,389 including 15,928 recoveries and 9,287 active cases, according to that latest update from the state health department.

Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people that on this 15 August to take resolve to get freedom from coronavirus, "for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties"

Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against COVID-19," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while shedding light on the various administrative and innovative efforts being undertaken in villages. "With a positive approach, a disaster can be turned around into opportunity," he adds.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,237, while 3,521 people have recovered from the disease. "The recovery rate is 44.9 per cent," a health bulletin added.

Seven more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 83, while 214 new cases pushed its tally to 7,841. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum districts, while one each was reported from Sareikela, Dhanbad and Ramgarh, the bulletin said.

This is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16-million mark in the country.

The country's toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Total active cases stood at 1,102 while 1,645 patients had been discharged from various hospitals so far, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The positivity rate in the UT was 20.9 per cent while the rate of fatality was 1,4 per cent, the release said.

The total of COVID-19 cases in the union territory rose to 2,787 on Sunday with 131 people testing positive while two fresh deaths took the toll to 40.

It said 998 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 41,332 so far, while 12,264 were under treatment.

Of the fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for 641, followed by Ranga Reddy district 171, Warangal Urban 131 and Medchal district 91, a bulletin giving the details as of 8 pm on Saturday said.

As many as 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the tally to 54,059 and the toll to 463, reports PTI.

Sikkim Reports its First Covid-19 Death! A 74 year old male from Rongli, East Sikkim passed away this morning, in the Covid-19 wing of STNM hospital. He had comorbidities & was suffering from hypertension & diabetes.The funeral will be performed by GMC as per SOP of @MoHFW_INDIA

On Sunday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death — a 74-year-old with comorbidities from East Sikkim.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: On Sunday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death — a 74-year-old with comorbidities from East Sikkim. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate is now at 63.92%.

"Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against COVID-19," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s recovery rate is better and fatality is much less than most other nations. He also highlighted that the coronavirus is not yet gone, it's spreading fast in many areas, and is still as dangerous as before.

India reports 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rises by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered.

India on Sunday registered a record number of single-day COVID19 tests on the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested.

Many high-risk areas across the country observed lockdown on Saturday as part of restrictions announced by different state and local authorities to contain the spread of the infection. While some states have announced a weekend-lockdown, others have clamped down restrictions for varying periods in areas with the high caseload.

While Uttar Pradesh observed another weekend lockdown, similar curbs were imposed for the second time this month in four Uttarakhand districts—Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts — which have reported 1,348 cases since 18 July.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday announced a three-day total lockdown in the state from Monday to curb the spurt in infections.

A complete lockdown till Monday morning was imposed in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, which has been enforcing shutdown every Sunday, similar to that in Madhya Pradesh. Lockdown restrictions also kicked-in in the state's capital Bhopal from Friday night. Bihar and Manipur have imposed a state-wide shutdown from 16 and 23 July, respectively.

In Maharashtra, civic authorities of Nagpur city announced a voluntary 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday, with only essential services remaining functional.

All shops were shut and transport services were suspended in West Bengal as part of the twice-a-week lockdown in the state.

Jammu went under a 60-hour lockdown from 6 pm on Friday, while a six-day complete lockdown has been imposed across the Kashmir Valley except Bandipora since Thursday.

Amidst this, India's COVID-19 tally went past 13 lakh on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases as of 8 am Saturday, the country's coronavirus infection count stands officially at 13,36,861 with 31,358 fatalities. Of them, 757 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry showed.

West Bengal observes two-day lockdown

Normal life came to a grinding halt in the eastern state on Saturday as shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the roads as part of the West Bengal government's plan to clamp restrictions two days a week.

A similar lockdown will take place next Wednesday.

More than 3,800 people were arrested for flouting lockdown guidelines on Thursday when it was first imposed. Flight operations at the Kolkata airport were also suspended during the lockdown.

Police patrolled all major traffic intersections in the metropolis to keep a check on the movement of people. Barricades were also put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, officials said.

In Karnataka, the civic chiefs of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi confirmed that the districts will follow the Sunday lockdown starting 9 pm on Saturdays. The week-long lockdown imposed in Dakshina Kannada was lifted Thursday morning, while Udupi has closed its district borders till the month-end.

According to news agency ANI, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that lockdown curbs will in place in the city over the weekend and legal action will be taken against those who violate the norms.

Karnataka also reported a record 5,072 new case, with nearly half of the cases coming from capital Bengaluru urban alone. The state also reported 27 deaths, taking the number of casualties to 1,796.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur city a voluntary 'janta curfew' was announced for Saturday and Sunday but the civic chief has warned of strict curfew if the rules are not followed.

Three-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday

In a televised address, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that a state-wide lockdown will begin at 5 am on 27 July and last till 5 am on 30 July.

"Our fatality rate is only 0.29 percent while the infection rate is far less than the national average. But, since there is no other more effective way of fighting the coronavirus, we have to go for a brief lockdown period again," he said, adding that rapid antigen test will commence soon.

The lockdown will have 21 exemptions, including that to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media but those violating the curbs will be fined, said a government order.

Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 the next time, the government order stated, adding a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those flouting social distancing norms.

Lockdown restrictions have also been announced in the northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Nagaland capital Kohima will be under a shutdown till 31 July, while curbs will come into effect in Dimapur from Sunday till 2 August. The Meghalaya government has also decided to impose a complete lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from 26 to 29 July.

Southern states continue reporting high numbers

Besides Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, the second-worst-hit state by the virus, too recorded its biggest daily spike. The state breached two lakh coronavirus cases on Saturday with 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the aggregate infections in the state to 2,06,737.

The upward trend in new cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as well with 7,813 patients testing positive, taking the overall case count to 88,671. Another 52 COVID-19 patients succumbed while 3,208 were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged so far touched 43,255 and the toll mounted to 985.

Kerala saw its biggest single-day spike so far, recording 1,103 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 18,098. As many as 9,420 persons are under treatment. Thiruvananthapuram, where the government had declared that two areas are witnessing community transmission, has 2,666 active cases, the highest in the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he has tested positive for the virus. "I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan said in a tweet.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Talking to PTI, state BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that Chouhan was shifted to COVID-19 designated Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in the state capital.

Maharashtra CM stresses on balance between health and economy

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by COVID-19, Saturday said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced curbs in the state only to address the economic concerns.

"I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about the economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two," he said in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

From June onwards, the government had started lifting the restrictions in a phase-wise manner under its 'Mission Begin Again' initiative.

Maharashtra on Saturday registered 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368 while fatalities mounted by 257, including 116 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 13,389, the state health department said.

Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in a day, says health ministry

With 4,20,898 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a separate statement, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has increased to 11,485 and continues to maintain an upward trend.

Till Friday, a total of 1,58,49,068 tests for COVID-19 had been done in the country with 3.50 lakh tests being conducted every day over the last one week, the ministry said.

With increased testing of samples for COVID-19, the fatality rate has significantly dropped to 2.35 percent on Saturday and the recovery rate has surged to 63.54 percent, it said.

With inputs from agencies