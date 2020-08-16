Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra has become COVID-19 capital of India, says Fadnavis as state registers 5.8 lakh cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally increased to 5,84,754 on Saturday with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said

While Bihar assembly elections are due later this year, Assam will go to polls in 2021.

Chief ministers of Bihar and Assam Nitish Kumar and Sarbananda Sonowal, respectively, used the occasion to reach out to voters, highlighting the achievements of their governments and announcing new schemes.

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic with the revelries and crowds missing as state leaders urged people not to fear the disease and called for a mass awareness movement to combat it. Official celebrations in most states were restricted to unfurling of the national flag and chief ministers and governors addressing the people, with fewer guests in attendance.

"We are not making any allegations. We are more interested in arresting the spread of Coronavirus than doing politics. I have been demanding that number of tests should be increased in the state," the former chief minister told reporters, after inaugurating a COVID care centre for journalists.

Citing the surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday termed the state as the "COVID-19 capital" of the country. He stressed that testing needs to be ramped up to check the spread of coronavirus and to bring the fatality rate under control.

According to a statement issued by Patil's office, the NCP leader tested positive for the infection on Friday night and has been admitted to Krushna Hospital in Karad. The minister is "stable, is being treated properly and there is nothing to worry", the statement quoted Patil's son as saying.

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil has tested positive for coronavirus infection and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karad.

The Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty, has tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed in a tweet on Saturday, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 1,254 on Saturday, while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw a rise of 1,114 cases.

A total of 6,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,08,286, it said in a statement. There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally increased to 5,84,754 on Saturday with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said. With 322 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 19,749, the department said.

The Manipur government extended the lockdown in the state till 31 August. Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary and chairperson of the State Executive Committee, said that there are new reports of Covid-19 cases amongst people who have no history of travel outside the state.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 168,446, followed by Brazil with 106,523, Mexico 55,908, India with 49,036 and Britain 41,358.

The pandemic has killed at least 7,60,739 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday. More than 21 million cases have been registered.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said the health ID will store every individual's medical records and the Mission will herald a new revolution in the health sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled an ambitious National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will ease access to medical services and also announced that the country has made plans for mass-producing COVID-19 vaccine once scientists give a green signal.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: A spike of 65,002 cases took India’s COVID-19 tally past 25 lakh on Saturday, just a day after it crossed the 24 lakh mark, while the number of fatalities neared 50,000 with 996 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.

According to figures from the ministry, 18.08 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 25,26,192, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036, data updated on Saturday at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.94 per cent.

There are 6,68,220,active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,08,936.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14. Of these, 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.

Of the 996 fresh deaths reported, 364 are from Maharashtra, 117 from Tamil Nadu, 104 from Karnataka, 97 from Andhra Pradesh, 60 from West Bengal, 55 from Uttar Pradesh, 25 from Punjab, 16 each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Jharkhand, 13 from Rajasthan, 11 each from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and 10 each from Kerala, Odisha and Telangana.

Besides, seven fatalities have been reported from Haryana, six from Assam, four each from Puducherry, Tripura and Uttarakhand, two each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Goa while Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 49,036 deaths, Maharashtra counts for the maximum with 19,427, followed by 5,514 in Tamil Nadu, 4,178 in Delhi, 3,717 in Karnataka, 2,746 in Gujarat, 2,475 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,335 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,319 in West Bengal and 1,081 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 846 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 731 in Punjab, 684 in Telangana, 520 in Jammu and Kashmir, 518 in Haryana, 442 in Bihar, 324 in Odisha, 224 in Jharkhand, 175 in Assam, 147 in Uttarakhand and 139 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 130 deaths, Puducherry 106, Goa 93, Tripura 50, Chandigarh 28, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24, Himachal Pradesh 19, Manipur 13, Ladakh nine, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh five, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.