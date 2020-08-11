Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi holds COVID-19 review meet with 10 CMs; three Indian vaccines under trial

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: An expert committee on vaccine administration will meet on Wednesday to consider 'logistics and ethical aspects' of procurement and administration of vaccines against COVID-19.

Auto refresh feeds

In yet another staggering landmark, the death toll is expected to surpass 750,000 in a matter of days as the global health crisis that began late last year in China rages on.

The coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone Monday as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has upended life just about everywhere. The number as of 22:15 GMT was 20,002,577 cases, with 733,842 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally of official sources.

China reported on Tuesday 44 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 10, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement, 31 of the new infections were imported cases, and the balance 13 were locally transmitted cases reported from Xinjiang region.

The suspension of flights to Kolkata from high Covid-19 prevalence cities (viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad) will continue till 31 August, reports ANI quoting West Bengal government.

According to Trump, while the US has tested close to 65 million people for coronavirus, India would be second with 11 million tests.

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that no other country comes close to the United States with regard to COVID-19 testing while stating that India stands second.

According to the Union health minister, an expert committee on vaccine administration chaired by Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog will meet on 12 August to consider logistics, ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will engage with stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers, reports ANI.

"Two of my ministers in the Cabinet Shri Kandasamy and Shri Kamalakannan were tested positive for Covid-1. We’re moving with public and officers in discharge of their duties I wish them well and pray GOD for speedy recovery I appeal to people moved with them go for testing," his tweet read.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said in a tweet that two of his cabinet ministers have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to reports former President Pranab Mukherjee was put on ventilator support on Monday after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain, sources said. Hours before the surgery, Mukherjee, 84, said he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

India has a long-standing partnership with the US in the area of health & scientific research. Since initial days of the outbreak of COVID-19, our scientists and institutions have been actively engaged in exchange of information, reports ANI quoting the Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Urdu poet Rahat Indori has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “After exhibiting preliminary symptoms of the infection, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am admitted at the Aurobindo Hospital. Pray for my speedy recovery,” he tweets.

Russia currently has two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the race – one, a vaccine being developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. The second is a vaccine being produced by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Defence Ministry.

In a race to find a vaccine that will protect people from the novel coronavirus, six candidates from around the world are now in phase three of human trials. Recent reports from Russia claim that one of their candidates has completed all three phases of human clinical trials successfully. Russia will reportedly begin producing the vaccine soon and already has plans for a massive, country-wide vaccine drive.

India on Tuesday reports 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rises by 871 to 45,257. The COVID-19 tally included 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

India currently has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured and 1.99% deaths, says the Centre.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested up to August 9, with 4,77,023 samples being tested on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation, reports ANI.

On Tuesday 1,896 new COVID19 cases, 1,788 recoveries, and 8 deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 82,647, including 22,628 active cases, 59,374 recoveries and 645 deaths so far.

COVID-19 patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days, as per the revised guidelines for home care issued by the government of Karnataka, reports PTI. Thereafter, the patient shall be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days, it said adding there is no need for testing after the isolation period is over.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh, while the recoveries have surged to 15,83,489, pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 percent. The case fatality rate dropped below 2 percent and was recorded at 1.99 percent as on date.

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The northeastern state has reported 749 fresh COVID-19 cases in August thus far. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 636 active cases. Three people have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 322 security personnel were diagnosed with the disease since 1 August, he said. At least 110 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, raising the number of recoveries to 1,592.

Seventy-six more people, including 36 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 2,231 on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. Barring nine, all of them are asymptomatic, the official said.

The Committee will engage with all the stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

The Expert Committee on vaccine administration under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on Wednesday to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Since 11 June, when the temple reopened to the public after a nationwide lockdown, two of its staff and one former employee have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

"Of the 743 infected, about 402 personnel have recovered so far from infection while 338 people were undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 care facilities," PTI quoted TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal as saying.

The Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala, which is part of Tirupati, has seen more than 700 cases of the novel coronavirus among its staff in the past two months.

"Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed," officials said.

Ahead of Janmashtami, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan was sealed on Tuesday after 22 people, including priests tested positive for coronavirus.

Three people died in Ganjam and in Khurda district each while Sunderharh, Rayagada, Puri and Balasore reported one fatality each.

Odisha's COVID-19 cases rose to 48,796 with the detection of 1,341 fresh infections, a health department official was quoted by PTI on Tuesday. Ten more patients died, following which the COVID-19 toll reached 296 in the state.

As many as 261,246 patients have recovered so far, while 780 are in critical condition, the ministry said. The 531 new cases pushed Pakistan's coronavirus tally to 285,191, it said.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 285,191 with the detection of 531 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The toll rose to 6,112 after 15 more people died overnight.

Both the patients had co-morbidities. With the two deaths, the toll rose to 91.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference that while one patient aged 44 died at Indira Gandhi Government Medical college (IGGMC) hospital here, the other aged 69 passed away at a private hospital in the last 24 hours.

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 and 276 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday in Puducherry, where the aggregate touched 5,900.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the amount of the package to deal with the coronavirus crisis to up to Rs 3,000 crore, reports ANI. “We’ve received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in two tranches under Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to state,” he says.

Narendra Modi on Tuesday, during his meeting with chief minister with 10 states said that according to experts, the spread of the coronavirus can be controlled if the patient is diagnosed within 72 hours, ANI reports. “So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours,” the prime minister says

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh, while the recoveries have surged to 15,83,489, pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 percent. The case fatality rate dropped below 2 percent and was recorded at 1.99 percent as on date.

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The northeastern state has reported 749 fresh COVID-19 cases in August thus far. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 636 active cases. Three people have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 322 security personnel were diagnosed with the disease since 1 August, he said. At least 110 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, raising the number of recoveries to 1,592.

Seventy-six more people, including 36 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 2,231 on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. Barring nine, all of them are asymptomatic, the official said.

The Committee will engage with all the stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

The Expert Committee on vaccine administration under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on Wednesday to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Since 11 June, when the temple reopened to the public after a nationwide lockdown, two of its staff and one former employee have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

"Of the 743 infected, about 402 personnel have recovered so far from infection while 338 people were undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 care facilities," PTI quoted TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal as saying.

The Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala, which is part of Tirupati, has seen more than 700 cases of the novel coronavirus among its staff in the past two months.

"Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed," officials said.

Ahead of Janmashtami, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan was sealed on Tuesday after 22 people, including priests tested positive for coronavirus.

Three people died in Ganjam and in Khurda district each while Sunderharh, Rayagada, Puri and Balasore reported one fatality each.

Odisha's COVID-19 cases rose to 48,796 with the detection of 1,341 fresh infections, a health department official was quoted by PTI on Tuesday. Ten more patients died, following which the COVID-19 toll reached 296 in the state.

As many as 261,246 patients have recovered so far, while 780 are in critical condition, the ministry said. The 531 new cases pushed Pakistan's coronavirus tally to 285,191, it said.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 285,191 with the detection of 531 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The toll rose to 6,112 after 15 more people died overnight.

Both the patients had co-morbidities. With the two deaths, the toll rose to 91.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference that while one patient aged 44 died at Indira Gandhi Government Medical college (IGGMC) hospital here, the other aged 69 passed away at a private hospital in the last 24 hours.

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 and 276 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday in Puducherry, where the aggregate touched 5,900.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the amount of the package to deal with the coronavirus crisis to up to Rs 3,000 crore, reports ANI. “We’ve received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in two tranches under Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to state,” he says.

Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours: PM Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7FqMSXunoF

Narendra Modi on Tuesday, during his meeting with chief minister with 10 states said that according to experts, the spread of the coronavirus can be controlled if the patient is diagnosed within 72 hours, ANI reports. “So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours,” the prime minister says

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: An expert committee on vaccine administration will meet on Wednesday to consider "logistics and ethical aspects" of procurement and administration of vaccines against COVID-19.

The committee will be chaired by NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul. The coronavirus disease has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 44,000 in India.

Narendra Modi to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation

The COVID-19 tally included 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

In yet another staggering landmark, the death toll is expected to surpass 750,000 in a matter of days as the global health crisis that began late last year in China rages on

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 22 lakh with a rise of 62,064 new cases on Monday, while the toll rose to 44,386 with 1,007 new deaths, the Union health ministry said. The total tally includes 6,34,945 active cases.

India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed 1.5 million with the recovery of 15,35,743 patients in the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that the achievement was possible "because of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently".

"Better ambulance services, focus on standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen have given the desired results," the ministry said.

With the highest-ever single-day number of recoveries of 54,859, the recovery rate is almost at 70 percent.

The ministry added that the record number of recoveries "have ensured that the percentage of the active cases have reduced and currently comprise only 28.66 percent of the total positive cases".

Early identification of cases has also led to a steep fall in the percentage of active cases, it said.

"Early identification helps to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases thereby leading to effective management of cases," the ministry said.

However, this is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total to 2,45,83,558, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said that he tested positive for coronavirus and requested people who recently came in his contact to get tested for the virus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

The octogenarian leader is the latest among many political figures in India to have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Several Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for the virus.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu are among those who got infected with coronavirus.

PTI quoted that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya as saying that he and his wife Medha had been detected with the coronavirus infection and have been hospitalised.

Additionally, earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Legislative Council member from Osmanabad, Sujitsingh Thakur, said he and some of his family members had tested positive.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Harendra Kumar Singh, also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

BS Yediyurappa 'completely' cured of COVID-19

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was discharged from a private hospital nine days after being admitted, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on 2 August after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said. Later, the chief minister himself tweeted about his discharge.

"Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon," he said.

State-wise cases and deaths

Of the 1,007 new deaths on Monday, 390 are from Maharashtra, 119 from Tamil Nadu, 107 from Karnataka, 97 from Andhra Pradesh, 54 from West Bengal, 41 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 each from Gujarat and Punjab, 22 from Jharkhand, 19 from Madhya Pradesh, and 13 each from Delhi, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total 44,386 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum of 17,757, followed by 4,927 in Tamil Nadu, 4,111 in Delhi and 3,198 in Karnataka.

There have been 2,652 fatalities in Gujarat, 2,069 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,059 in West Bengal, 2,036 in Andhra Pradesh and 996 in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 789 people have died in Rajasthan due to the pandemic, followed by 637 in Telangana, 586 in Punjab, 483 in Haryana and 472 in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been 387 COVID-19 deaths in Bihar, 272 in Odisha, 177 in Jharkhand, 145 in Assam, 125 in Uttarakhand, 108 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 96 deaths, followed by 87 in Puducherry, 75 in Goa, 42 in Tripura and 25 in Chandigarh. Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 20 deaths, Himachal Pradesh reported 15, Manipur reported 11, Ladakh reported nine and Nagaland reported eight.

There have been six coronavirus deaths in Meghalaya and three in Arunachal Pradesh, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu reported two and Sikkim reported one.

The health ministry stated that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra reported 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513. Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421.

There are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, taking the tally to 1,24,307 and the toll to 6,845. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 19,172.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,914 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,02,815. The state reported more than 100 deaths for the eighth consecutive day, taking the toll to 5,041, a government COVID bulletin said.

The state took just 16 days to reach the three lakh-mark compared to the 22 days it had taken for the two lakh milestone on 25 July. The one lakh tally was recorded on 3 July. The 6,037 recoveries on Monday eclipsed the fresh infections and cumulatively 2,44,675 people have got cured so far.

There are 53,099 active cases in the state.

Karnataka saw a dip in daily cases, with the numbers dropping from the consistent 5,000-plus infections for the past few days to over 4,000 on Monday.

The state on Monday reported 4,267 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,82,354 and the toll to 3,312, the health department said.

Andhra Pradesh also saw a sharp fall from the over 10,000 cases on Sunday to 7,665 fresh cases on Monday "on the back of slimmer testing numbers," PTI reported.

The state had reported over 10,000 each for five consecutive days.

The latest bulletin said 46,999 tests, including 24,331 rapid antigens, were conducted in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday as against 62,000-plus tests per day over the past few days. No reason was cited for the drop in number of tests, PTI reported.

Kerala reported 1,184 COVID-19 cases on Monday and seven fatalities that pushed the overall deaths to 115. As many as 22,620 people have recovered from the disease.

Telangana saw 1,256 new cases on Monday, taking the total infection count in the state to 80,751.

West Bengal saw the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 COVID-19 patients taking the number of recovered people to 70,328, while 2,905 new coronavirus infections were registered, state health department said.

The department in a bulletin also said that 41 patients succumbed to the disease raising the toll to 2,100. The state's caseload has gone up to 98,459, while the active cases stood at 26,031.

Delhi recorded 707 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the city's tally to over 1.46 lakh, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that with a current recovery rate of over 90 percent, "people of the city are slowly and steadily defeating COVID-19."

The total tally rose to 1,46,134, while the toll from the disease mounted to 4,131, the bulletin said, adding that twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Antonio Banderas tests COVID-19 positive

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas said he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, his 60th birthday. The Oscar nominee, who shared his diagnosis on social media, said he feels "relatively good" besides being more tired than usual.

"I want to make it public that today, 10 August, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," Banderas wrote in Spanish alongside his childhood photo on Instagram.

"I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet," he added.

With inputs from agencies