Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 'COVID-19 worst health crisis in past 100 years, biggest test of Indian economy's resilience,' says RBI guv

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das said that COVID-19 has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe.

This "total" lockdown, as part of which most shops were closed and essential items ordered to be home delivered, was enforced on 2 July for a period of ten days. It has been extended for seven more days.

A lockdown with very few exemptions that is in force in Thane city of Maharashtra till 12 July has now been extended to 19 July. The order was issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. "In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

The decision comes after complaints of irregularity in distribution of remdesivir and tocilizumab and trade in black market. State home minister Anil Deshmukh and food and drug administration (FDA) minister Dr Rajendra Shingne held a meeting on Friday to regulate the distribution of the drugs.

The state has also set up a toll free number (1800222365) where people can report anyone hoarding the drugs or selling them at high prices.

The Maharashtra government on Friday made it mandatory for all medical shops to keep a record of Aadhaar card numbers, prescriptions and contact numbers of all those buying remdesivir and tocilizumab, which are being used to treat moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.

The government said that 18 states/Union Territories (UT) have a recovery rate more than the national average, while 30 States/UTs have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 62.42 percent while, fatality rate declined further to 2.72 percent.

India registered 793,802 total COVID-19 infections with 21,604 deaths as on Friday. "There are 276,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision with 495,515 recovered cases of coronavirus patients till date," said the health ministry.

Of the total, there are 743 active cases while, 304 patients have recovered since.

Eleven new COVID-19 infections were reported in Kohima, taking the total number of cases in Nagaland to 743 as on Saturday, S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 22,123 after 519 more patients succumbed to the infectious disease in the past 24 hours.

With 27,114 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, India's COVID's overall count exceeded 8 lakh on Saturday. With this, India registers over 27,000 cases for the first time in a single day.

So far, at least 5,15,386 patients have been cured of the viral infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 62.78 percent.

The total confirmed cases in India stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Minsitry on Saturday.

At least 1,13,07,002 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that of the total over 2.82 samples were tested on Friday alone.

Commenting on the impact of world's biggest lockdown on the Indian economy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said, "COVID-19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system."

"It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe," Das said at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave.

Remarking on the strict stay-at-home measures that contributed to the 'negative consequences' on the job sector, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said, "COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being."

Karnataka: Sanitisation work being carried out near Mysore Palace. The Palace has been closed after a relative of a Palace employee tested #COVID19 positive on July 9th. It will re-open on Monday.

#COVID19 is the worst health & economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs & well being. It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour&capital movements across globe: RBI Guv at 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave

Five deaths were reported in Odisha on Saturday - two in Ganjam and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar. The state reported 570 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 12,526, including 7,972 recovered cases and 4,475 active cases.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The central bank governor, while speaking at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, said that COVID-19 has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe.

After 27,114 more people tested COVID-19 positive for the first time in a day, India's overall count crossed 8 lakh on Saturday.

India's drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for "restricted emergency use" to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress.

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is still possible to bring coronavirus outbreaks under control, even though case numbers have more than doubled in the past six weeks.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the examples of Italy, Spain, South Korea and Dharavi, largest slum in Maharashtra, showed that however bad a outbreak was, the virus could still be reined in through aggressive action.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said that by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

India, the third worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus, on Friday registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 26,506 new infections being reported in 24 hours. Additionally, the Union health ministry said that 475 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 21,604.

The total number of cases rose to 7,93,802 on Friday, including 2,76,685 active cases, and 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The ministry also said that the recovery rate stands at about 63 percent.

Meanwhile, the ICMR said that with 2,83,659 samples being tested for coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested up to 9 July is 1,10,24,491.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India currently stands at about 63 percent and asserted that India has not reached the community transmission stage, despite being a large country.

"Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63 percent. The mortality rate is just 2.72 percent. We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected and treated," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the meantime, the BSF on Friday said that 73 new coronavirus cases and 14 recovered/cured patients in the force were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in BSF stands at 1,659, including 927 recovered cases.

No COVID-19 vaccine till next year, officials tell MPs

A vaccine for COVID-19 is expected only by early next year, a parliamentary panel was informed on Friday.

Presentations were given by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate on the Centre's COVID-19 preparedness.

The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, along with six other members, attended the meeting.

Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year.

This was the first meeting of the panel since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

Lockdown to be imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad areas

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district in Maharashtra starting 13 July. The lockdown will come into force from midnight of 13 July and end on 23 July.

The district reported a record spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the tally to 34,399, while the toll rose to 978.

The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra deputy chief minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Lockdown extended in Thiruvananthapuram, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal regions

Various lockdown guidelines were extended by respective authorities in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli, and Thane municipal areas as coronavirus cases continued to rise. This is in addition to the lockdown restrictions enforced in areas of West Bengal and Bihar.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally inched towards 7,000, with 416 people testing positive on Friday in the highest single-day spike of the infection so far, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that the situation was "becoming alarming". He also said the triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits has been extended by another week. The state government had on Sunday decided to enforce the lockdown in the capital city following a spike in coronavirus cases.

In addition to the complete lockdown announced in Maharashtra's Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) announced the extension of the lockdown in the area till 19 July. The Thane municipal corporation also announced a similar extension.

Conduct rapid antigen tests in every households, Adityanath tells UP officials

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to carry out rapid antigen tests in every household during the three-day special cleanliness campaign initiated from Friday.

"A special cleanliness campaign has been initiated from 10-13 July to create awareness about COVID-19, vector-borne diseases and other ailments. Under the campaign, door-to-door surveillance should be done and rapid antigen tests should be conducted in every household," Adityanath was quoted in a statement released by the government.

He said the number of lab technicians should be increased and 15,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted per day.

During the meeting with officials, Adityanath said that a massive sanitisation should be undertaken to check the spread of coronavirus. He added that all ministers should monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

State-wise COVID-19 cases and deaths today

With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261) and Delhi (1,09,140). Maharashtra reported a record 7,862 new cases on Friday, while Tamil Nadu recorded 3,680 new infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,089 new cases.

As many as 1,608 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus tally to 25,422.

Himachal Pradesh detects two new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,143 including 268 active, 851 recoveries and nine deaths.

Jharkhand reported 170 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 3,362. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,129, while 2,210 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, 115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.

Prisons across Maharashtra reported a total of 763 COVID-19 cases till date. The figure includes 596 inmates and 167 jail staff, informed the Maharashtra Prison Department on Friday.

The highest number of cases was reported from Nagpur Central Prison with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

As many as 222 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths reported in the state police force in the last 48 hours. The total number of positive cases in the force now stands at 5,935 including 74 deaths and 4,715 recovered, said Maharashtra Police.

As many as 352 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar today taking the total tally in the state to 14,330 including 9792 recovered cases, the Bihar government said.

Odisha's COVID-19 case tally rises to 11,956 with 755 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients in the state is 7,407, toll 56, said state health department.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ladakh; two patients cured and discharged. COVID-19 active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 1,064 (350 in Leh district and 714 in Kargil district), said the Department of Information and Public relations Leh, Ladakh.

Cases 'more than doubled' in six weeks,s ays WHO

"Today the world recorded 12 million cases. In the last six weeks cases have more than doubled," said Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

Ghebreyesus was also quoted by News18 as saying, "In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even in Dharavi, a densely packed area in Mumbai, a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus."

With inputs from agencies