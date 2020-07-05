Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With over 6.97 lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpasses Russia to become third worst-affected nation

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s coronavirus total rose to 6,97,413 with a record 24,248 new cases over the last 24 hours, says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll rises by 425 to 19,693.

Gunn, a Republican, said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook that he got tested because he had been in close proximity to another member of the House who tested positive.

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

His son Umesh told the weekly Sunday Tribune that his father passed away less than a week after he was admitted to hospital after an antibiotics course failed to address an influenza infection.

Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africa's only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday, reports PTI.

With over 28.5 lakh reported cases to date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.13 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.3 lakh.

Through an amendment brought to the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government said the regulations for the public will remain in effect until July 2021. The norms have been issued under the 'Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020.'

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state.

India’s coronavirus total on Monday rose to 6,97,413 with a record 24,248 new cases over the last 24 hours, says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll rises by 425 to 19,693. The overall recoveries are now 4,24,432 and the reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 2,53,287

Rajasthan reported 99 new #COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 20263 and deaths to 459. The number of active cases stands at 3836. Total 15968 patients have recovered so far: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/UwFQTaCOpb

India is expected to pass Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country's tally of infections currently at 6.7 lakh. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 case count shot up to 6,73,165, while the toll mounted to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

As cases continued to spike, the Kerala government issued regulations, including compulsory use of masks and ban on spitting in public places, to be followed for a year.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a strict lockdown will come into effect at 6 am on Monday and will continue for a week, while in Assam, a two-week lockdown will be imposed in Dima Hasao district.

Restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the contagion had been relaxed from 1 June under the Centre's Unlock-1 plan, while Unlock-2 came into force from 1 July.

However, some states have imposed additional restrictions in areas or cities with high case load. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, vehicles remained off the roads in many cities as Sunday lockdown was followed to contain the infection. Bengaluru is also under a total lockdown till 5 am on Monday.

Recovery rate reaches 60.77 percent, says health ministry

According to PTI, India recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of two lakh COVID-19 cases, recording a single-day increase of 7,074, the health ministry's updated data at 8 am showed. Tamil Nadu registered 4,280 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam and Bihar added a total of 7,935 cases in a day. These seven states accounted for around 78 percent of the fresh cases.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 4,09,082 in the country while one patient has migrated. There are 2,44,814 active coronavirus cases in the country, the data showed. The number of recovered cases exceeded that of the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday, the ministry said, adding that the recovery rate has reached 60.77 percent.

In a release issued later, the health ministry said that the recovery rate in 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Chandigarh, was more than the national average. The recovery rate is 85.9 percent in Chandigarh and 82.2 percent in Ladakh, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 97,89,066 samples were tested for the disease in the country till 4 July, with 2,48,934 tested on Saturday.

Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one fatality was registered in Himachal Pradesh.

Of the 19,268 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for 8,671, followed by Delhi (3,004), Gujarat (1,925), Tamil Nadu (1,450), Uttar Pradesh (773), West Bengal (736), Madhya Pradesh (598), Rajasthan (447) and Karnataka (335).

Maharashtra continues to account for the highest number of 2,00,064 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,07,001), Delhi (97,200), Gujarat (35,312), Uttar Pradesh (26,554), Telangana (22,312) and Karnataka (21,549).

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 4,629 cases are being reassigned to states.

Delhi LG inaugurates10,000-bed COVID care centre

Meanwhile, Delhi's fight against the virus got a boost with the inauguration of the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, touted as one of the "largest" facilities in the world.

The Delhi government has also decided to set up a 'COVID War Room' to closely monitor the prevailing situation and suggest measures to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The national capital recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 99, 444, while the toll from the disease mounted to 3,067 with 63 fatalities. . However, 71,339 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas compound in south Delhi and said it will play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic.

On the first day, around 21 patients belonging to Delhi was admitted to the centre and the condition of all these patients is stable, said officials.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that lesser people were requiring hospitalisation and 9,900 beds were available for coronavirus patients.

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

Kejriwal also thanked the central government for a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital prepared by the DRDO. "The DRDO corona hospital of 1000 beds is ready. Thanks to the Central government on the behalf of Delhi people. It has 250 ICU beds that are much needed in Delhi," he said in another tweet.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka observe Sunday lockdown

Tamil Nadu recorded added 4,150 new cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus even as shops, including those selling vegetables and groceries remained closed in many parts and vehicles remained off the roads under the intense lockdown imposed on Sundays this month.

A similar situation prevailed in Karnataka where roads wore a deserted look, people stayed indoors and all commercial activities came to a

grinding halt in response to the first complete Sunday lockdown.

The Karnataka government has announced the full shutdown barring essential services on Sundays till 2 August in the backdrop of steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the past over one month, taking the tally to 23,44 and the toll to 372 as on Sunday.

Two-week lockdown imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao

In light of the surge in cases in Assam, officials said that a two-week lockdown will be imposed in Dima Hasao district from Monday, making it the second district after Kamrup to go under lockdown.

A two-week lockdown from 28 June to 12 July has been imposed in Kamrup Metropolitan.

Addressing a press conference, Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua said strict restrictions will be imposed to curb any possible community transmission of COVID-19 after six positive cases were detected, five of whom are frontline workers and one is a family member.

"During the lockdown, grocery shops have been allowed to operate from 11 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with requisite 30 per cent shops open on these days. Wearing of face masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing will have to be ensured," he added.

"Roadside vending of any fruits, vegetables, fish, etc. will not be allowed. No haats, fairs, weekly markets shall be allowed," he said. As per the lockdown guidelines, all private offices, institutions, business establishments, outlets other than grocery shops and all public, private and commercial vehicles have been shut during this period.

Kerala issues regulations to be followed for a year

As cases continued to rise, the Kerala government issued additional regulations which will remain in force for a year. According to the regulations, wearing masks is mandatory in all public places, workplaces and while travelling, reports. Only 50 people can attend weddings while a limit of 20 persons has been fixed for funerals.

Kerala Health Department issues notification extending the enforcement of state's #COVID19 regulations till July 2021. pic.twitter.com/e2lrVTK9rI — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Kerala on Sunday reported second-highest single-day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429, the government said.

Spitting in public places has been banned and a six feet distance has to be maintained in all public places and functions According to the guidelines, no social gatherings inlcuding processions, dharna will be allowed without prior written permission of authorities and not more that 10 people can participate.

The number of people in shops, commercial establishments at a time must not exceed 20, stated the guidelines.

The regular operation of Inter-State Stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain suspended, said the regulations. All persons intending to travel to Kerala from India and abroad will have to register on the E-Jagratha platform.

Referring to the COVID-19 situation in capital Thiruvananthapuram, state tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said "It's like we are sitting on top of an active volcano which can burst anytime. Just because there has been no community spread till now doesn't mean it will not occur," adding that the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened.

A 'triple lockdown' (with additional restrictions) will come into force in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am tomorrow and will continue for a week, reported ANI quoting the Chief Minister's Office. "All medical shops and shops selling essential items will remain open during the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will remain closed. The secretariat will not function during the triple lockdown," said the news agency.

All medical shops and shops selling essential items will remain open during the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will remain closed. Secretariat will not function during the triple lockdown: Kerala CMO https://t.co/8CmqmDolj0 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

State-wise figures



Cases continued to rise throughout the day in many states and UTs, with Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka and West Bengal recorded their highest single-day jump in cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported a record 1,153 coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 27,707, while the death count in the state reached 785 with 12 fresh fatalities, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a new single-day high of 998 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 18,697.

Gujarat reported 725 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day rise, taking the overall count to 36,123, while in Madhya Pradesh, 326 more people tested positive and its tally rose to 14,930.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 9,000 mark with 469 fresh cases, while two more fatalities due to the infection pushed the death toll to 36, a health department official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases rose to 2,06,619 after a single-day spike of 6,555. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

With inputs from agencies