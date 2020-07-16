Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US sees highest single-day spike with 67,632 new cases; final year Delhi University exams to be held in August

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Delhi University will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from 10 to 31 August

The Indian Institute of Science projection says active cases in the country, and in the state, are likely to be 10 lakh and 71,300, respectively, by 1 September, reports Times of India.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 493 fresh COVID-19 cases with 11 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus death toll past 200 in the union territory, reports PTI. These details were issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration late on Wednesday night.

The bulletin said 749 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and the total number of people getting cured of coronavirus reached 20,680. The state now has 12,747 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,000 on Wednesday with 20 more people succumbing to the disease, while the tally reached 34,427 with record 1,589 fresh cases, the health department said.

The guidelines identify the source of anxiety and the indicators that healthcare professionals are facing mental health difficulties at the workplace.

The NIMHANS has come out with guidelines that define a framework to address the mental health needs of healthcare personnel in COVID-19 treatment settings. The guidelines also aim to provide technical inputs to guide healthcare personnel to help themselves and their colleagues in distress.

The United States has reported the highest record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, reports AFP. US Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a Covid-19 vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.

Air India employees will no longer be able to work from home after 20 July. The national carrier also began the process of sending some underperforming employees on compulsory leave without pay for up to a period of five years, due to the economic crisis it is facing.

With over 34.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.8 lakh.

The Delhi University will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from 10 to 31 August, it said on Wednesday. However, DU said, students unable to appear in the exams in August will get another chance.

Responding to questions raised over the state government's tackling of the crisis, Sriramulu said, “Only God can save us, and we have to bring in caution on our own.", according to LiveMint.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said only divine help could save the state from the coronavirus pandemic, reports Hindustan Times.

According to IMA National COVID registry data, of the total 1,302 doctors infected with COVID-19, 99 have succumbed to the disease. Of those dead, 73 were above the age of 50 years, 19 in the age-group of 35-50 and seven below 35 years, the data showed.

As many as 99 doctors in the country, a majority of them general practitioners, have succumbed to COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Wednesday, and declared a red alert for medicos and medical administrators asking them to raise their guard.

India tested 3,26,826 samples on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. 1,27,39,490 samples tested for #COVID19 till 15 July, it added.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: India on Wednesday reported a record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 9,36,181 while toll from the novel coronavirus climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's morning update.

Lockdown restrictions of varying degrees were re-imposed in a few places including in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and in Siliguri in West Bengal. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced a three-day lockdown in the state from Friday to curb the spread of the disease while stating that 'janata curfew' will be in place every night from 15 July to 10 August.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government said it has decided to close all entry points to the state between 24 to 31 July.

Karnataka overtake Gujarat as fourth worst-affected state

According to PTI, this is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 28,000.

At present, there are 3,19,840 active COVID-19 cases in the country while the number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, the health ministry said. Thus the recovery rate in the country is 63.42 percent, said the ministry.

Of the 582 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Of the total 24,309 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 10,695 fatalities reported till date, followed by Delhi with 3,446 deaths, Gujarat with 2,069, Tamil Nadu with 2,099, Uttar Pradesh with 983, and West Bengal with 980.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,67,665 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,47,324 and Delhi at 1,15,346. The updated data showed that Karnataka (44,077 cases) has now overtaken Gujarat (43,637, cases) as the fourth worst-affected state. Uttar Pradesh has reported 39,724 cases till date while Telangana has recorded 37,745.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 1,524 cases are being reassigned to states.

Goa to impose three-day lockdown from Friday

As many states continued to report new cases, lockdown restrictions were imposed or extended in various places.

A three-day lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Goa from Friday in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Besides, there will also be a 'janata curfew' in the state from 8 pm to 6 am every day with effect from Wednesday till 10 August, he told reporters.

Only people associated with essential services and those having medical emergencies will be allowed to move out during the curfew and lockdown, he said. Local authorities will try to arrange for home delivery of essentials, he added.

Sawant noted that people are not wearing masks and not following the social distancing guidelines. He also said that the COVID-19 cases in the state are expected to peak in next few days due to continued rains. "We are expecting a spike between 15 July and 20 July," he said.

In Karnataka's Shivamogga, the district administration decided to impose partial lockdown from 16 July until further orders.

Shivamogga Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra tweeted that the lockdown will be in place daily from 2 pm to 5 am from Thursday. Other than government offices, agriculture, medical and other necessary services, all other activities will be shut until further orders.

"Police have been instructed to take strict action against those gathering without maintaining social distancing, not wearing masks and violating guidelines," he said.

Streets remained deserted in Bengaluru as the government imposed a total lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts till 5 am on 22 July. Following Bengaluru urban and rural districts, administrations in several other districts like Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi (only in urban areas), Bidar, Raichur (in Raichur city and Sindhanur) and Yadgir too have announced lockdown.

In West Bengal, the Darjeeling district task force on Wednesday declared a complete lockdown in 47 wards of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation for seven days, starting 9 am on Thursday, reported ANI quoting state tourism minister Goutam Deb. Containment zones in West Bengal are already under a lockdown, which was extended till 19 July on Tuesday.

"All the norms that have been in force since 5 pm on 9 July will continue. Residents of the containment zones are prohibited from attending government and private offices," a senior official told news agency PTI.

From Thursday, Bihar will go under a complete lockdown till 31 July. The decision was confirmed on Tuesday by deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who said that the infection had spread rapidly as precautions were not being followed strictly in public places.

इसके बावजूद सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर एहतियात बरतने में शिथिलता बरती गई, जिससे संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा और पूरे प्रदेश में 31 जुलाई तक सम्पूर्ण लाकडाउन लागू करना पड़ा।

यदि हमने अपनी सामूहिक संकल्प शक्ति से काम लिया और नियमों का सख्ती से पालन किया तो संक्रमण की कड़ी अवश्य टूटेगी। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 14, 2020

Lockdown restrictions are also in place in other places like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Meghalaya to close entry points to state

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday announced that all entry points to the state would be sealed from 24 to 31 July to "unburden health, frontline workers". During this period, only emergency, medical services, essential commodities and transit movement of vehicles from Assam will be allowed, said Sangma.

The chief minister also announced that no wedding receptions would be allowed in East Khasi Hills district and Ri Bhoi district "for the time being" but said that solemnisation of marriages in places of worship will be permitted with strict adherence to protocols.

Situation improved in Delhi, but war not yet won, says Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the current COVID-19 situation in the National Capital is better than what it was in June, but the war against the disease has not been won yet.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that according to the Centre's formula, Delhi was expected to have 2.25 lakh cases by 15 July, but at present, there are only 1.15 lakh cases.

He said had the Delhi government fought the virus alone, it would have "failed" and therefore his dispensation sought cooperation from the BJP-led Centre, NGOs, and other organisations.

"Our first principle was that this fight cannot be won alone," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also said the AAP government will continue its preparations to deal with any spike in COVID-19 cases and warned against complacency.

Delhi reported 1,647 new cases and 41 deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall case count to 116,993 and toll to 3,487.

Andhra Pradesh reports record jump in new cases

A new record high of 2,432 fresh cases pushed Andhra Pradesh's aggregate past the 35,000 mark while 44 deaths took the overall toll in the state to 452. The latest bulletin said 805 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The aggregate number of discharges now stood at 18,378, leaving 16,621 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra reported 7,975 coronavirus cases and 233 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally rises to 2,75,640 and the toll to 10,928.

Karnataka reported 3,176 new cases, of which 1,975 cases are from Bengaluru, taking the total number of cases to 47,253. The toll rose to 928 as the state reported 87 deaths, said a bulletin issued by the state health department.

Parliamentary panel tells govt to promote cheaper medicines

Meanwhile, a Parliamentary panel told senior government officials to promote cheaper and easily available domestic-made medicines for COVID-19, sources told PTI. During a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, members also demanded that the maximum price of COVID-19 medicines be capped, they said.

Cutting across party lines, the committee members questioned why expensive medicines were often being recommended for COVID-19 treatment. Members named three cheaper and easily available medicines and questioned why they were not being promoted despite being equally effective.

The committee members also expressed concern over black marketing of medicines.

Zydus Cadila begins human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

In another development, drug manufacturer Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has started human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. In this phase of trials, the company will be enrolling over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, Zydus had received approval to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender, becoming the second Indian pharmaceutical firm to get such nod amid a global spurt in coronavirus infections.

It got approval a few days after India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India.

With inputs from agencies