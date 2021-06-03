live

Coronavirus Live News Updates: AIIMS Patna begins paediatric trials of Covaxin; Centre to procure 30 crore Biological E vaccines

Coronavirus Live News Updates:

FP Staff June 03, 2021 09:40:24 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Coronavirus Live News Updates: AIIMS Patna begins paediatric trials of Covaxin; Centre to procure 30 crore Biological E vaccines

Representational image. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 03, 2021 - 09:57 (IST)

Coronavirus Live News Updates

Uddhav Thackeray to meet disaster management at 12.30 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister will hold a meeting with disaster management officials at 12.30 pm today.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the state Cabinet decising it will not hold Class 12 exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
Meeting significant on the background of 12th exams decision.

June 03, 2021 - 09:50 (IST)

Coronavirus Live News Updates

Chief ministers of UP, MP to hold separate meets to discuss COVID situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will hold a metting with members of Team 9, formed to oversee arrangements of medical kits, testing, and increasing health facilities. The state will distribute foodgrains to 14.7 crore people from today till 15 June.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold two separate meetings - one with COVID volunteers and another with the officers leading the state's coronavirus response.

June 03, 2021 - 09:47 (IST)

Coronavirus Live News Updates

Hearings in SC, Delhi HC today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea pertaining to the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Class 12 exams at 11 am. The two boards has on Tuesday announced the decision keeping in view the dangers posed to students' well-being by the second COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear two petitions - one filed by Delhi Medical Association against Baba Ramdev for disseminating false information of Patanjali's Coronil and the second regarding the management of COVID-19 in the country.

June 03, 2021 - 09:42 (IST)

Coronavirus Live News Updates

Centre to procure 30 crore Biological E vaccines

Ministry of Health has finalised an advance arrangement for procuring 30 crore doses of Hyderabad-based Biological E's vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological E is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2 trials. The vaccine is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

Coronavirus Live News Updates: As the second wave of COVID-19 rages on in India, over 2.83 crore confirmed cases and 3.35 lakh deaths have been recorded so far.

A month after the vaccination drive was opened for all adults, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started the paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19 .

EU has delayed putting the UK on the “white list” amid concerns about the rise in cases linked to the Delta variant.

Updated Date: June 03, 2021 09:40:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Coronavirus News Updates: Maharashtra reports 14,123 new cases, lowest since 10 March; caseload now at 57.6 lakh
India

Coronavirus News Updates: Maharashtra reports 14,123 new cases, lowest since 10 March; caseload now at 57.6 lakh

Coronavirus News Updates: The state also reported 477 deaths, including previously unreported fatalities. Out of the 477 deaths, 340 occurred in the last 48 hours and 137 in the last week. The state's toll now stands at 96,198

COVID-19 updates: Haryana, Odisha, Telangana extend lockdown: India logs lowest case rise in 46 days
India

COVID-19 updates: Haryana, Odisha, Telangana extend lockdown: India logs lowest case rise in 46 days

Uddhav Thackeray said that some districts, where cases are rising at a faster pace, will see additional restrictions, and those where positivity rate is less than 10 percent - like Mumbai - will get some relaxations

Coronavirus News Updates: Himachal Pradesh extends COVID-19 restrictions by one week till 7 June
India

Coronavirus News Updates: Himachal Pradesh extends COVID-19 restrictions by one week till 7 June

Coronavirus News Updates: However, the state government has decided to provide a few relaxations like opening of all shops and other establishments from Monday to Friday for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm