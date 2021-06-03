Coronavirus Live News Updates:

Auto refresh feeds

The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological E is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2 trials. The vaccine is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

Ministry of Health has finalised an advance arrangement for procuring 30 crore doses of Hyderabad-based Biological E's vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological E is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2 trials. The vaccine is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

Ministry of Health has finalised an advance arrangement for procuring 30 crore doses of Hyderabad-based Biological E's vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear two petitions - one filed by Delhi Medical Association against Baba Ramdev for disseminating false information of Patanjali's Coronil and the second regarding the management of COVID-19 in the country.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea pertaining to the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Class 12 exams at 11 am. The two boards has on Tuesday announced the decision keeping in view the dangers posed to students' well-being by the second COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold two separate meetings - one with COVID volunteers and another with the officers leading the state's coronavirus response.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will hold a metting with members of Team 9, formed to oversee arrangements of medical kits, testing, and increasing health facilities. The state will distribute foodgrains to 14.7 crore people from today till 15 June.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the state Cabinet decising it will not hold Class 12 exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Meeting significant on the background of 12th exams decision.

Coronavirus Live News Updates: As the second wave of COVID-19 rages on in India, over 2.83 crore confirmed cases and 3.35 lakh deaths have been recorded so far.

A month after the vaccination drive was opened for all adults, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started the paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19 .

EU has delayed putting the UK on the “white list” amid concerns about the rise in cases linked to the Delta variant.