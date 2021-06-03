Representational image. AP
Coronavirus Live News Updates: As the second wave of COVID-19 rages on in India, over 2.83 crore confirmed cases and 3.35 lakh deaths have been recorded so far.
A month after the vaccination drive was opened for all adults, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started the paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19 .
EU has delayed putting the UK on the “white list” amid concerns about the rise in cases linked to the Delta variant.